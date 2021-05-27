Thursday Top Local Performers (May 28)

Josh Finkle was 3-for-4 with a double and Blake Fillion hammered two doubles and had five RBI as Littleton powered past Groveton 11-1.
St. Johnsbury’s Mary Fowler won back-to-back-to-back matches at the Vermont girls high school state singles tennis tournament, advancing to Friday’s quarterfinals. Also reaching the quarterfinals on the boys side were North Country’s Ian Applegate and St. J’s Mate Koszo.
Gardner Auchincloss tallied five goals and added an assist while Karsen Clark collected three goals and three assists in St. J’s road lacrosse win at U-32.
Rylie Cadieux was 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, an RBI double, three runs and three RBI while Cassidy Kittredge pitched her fourth shutout of the season with a five-hitter, fanning nine and walking two in Danville’s 10-0 blanking of Richford.
Felicity Sulham went 2-for-3 with a triple while Maggie Emerson allowed just one his in the circle with eight strikeouts as Blue Mountain skunked Peoples 12-0.
Right fielder Alejandro de Cardenas caught a fly ball, and threw home for a crucial double play on the runner tagging from third, Dylan Miller had two doubles and three RBI and Whit Steen had a stellar four-inning pitching stint, fanning seven with one earned run in Lyndon’s 8-5 win over Montpelier.
Evan Dennis got the win, scattering four hits with nine Ks and three walks in six-plus innings while seniors Collin Punderson (bases-loaded single) and Ryan Gardner made clutch plays on defense as Blue Mountain battled past Peoples 3-1.
David Piers knocked in four runs on two hits while Shane Stevens drove in two more runs on three hits as Lake Region pummelled Oxbow 13-1.
Delaney Rankin (three innings, 4 Ks) and Lilian Kittredge (two innings, 4 Ks) combined to pitch a perfect game as St. J stymied Hartford 21-0. Kaia Anderson went 2-for-2 with home run, Adriana Lemieux was 2-for-3 with a double and Rankin added a home run in the rout.
