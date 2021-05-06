Thursday Top Local Performers (May 6)

Grady Millen was a monster on the mound (two-hitter) and at-bat (grand slam) as Littleton downed Berlin 4-1.
Lyndon ace Kelleigh Simpson tossed a five-inning no-hitter (had a seven-inning perfect game earlier this season) with a 12 strikeouts on just 58 pitches as Lyndon romped Harwood 23-0. Brydie Barton had two hits, including a three-RBI triple in the first, and Emma Newland, who had two hits and two RBIs, saved the no-hitter in the top of the fifth after running down a fly ball from her second-base position.
Will Fowler went the distance with seven strikeouts on the hill and had two hits (double) and two RBI to lead St. J to a 3-1 victory over Rice.
Kyara Rutledge delivered a walk-off single to cap a three-run seventh-inning rally as St. J stormed back to nip Missisquoi 6-5. Rutledge also pitched three innings of relief to get the win in the circle. Taylor Farnsworth was also clutch, banging a two-run homer and finishing with three RBI.
Hailey Pothier (3-for-4, home run, three RBI), Jenna Laramie (3-for-6, double, three RBI), Korey Champney (3-for-6, home run) and Kyrsten Lathe (3-for-4, two doubles) all had big days as North Country outlasted Champlain Valley 10-9 in nine innings.
Logan Ingalls (two doubles, two RBI, stolen base), Shane Stevens (three hits, two doubles, two RBI, stolen base) and Colby Lafleur (3-for-3, three RBI) keyed the Lake Region attack and reliever Johnny Piers got his first varsity win in the Rangers’ 14-5 victory over Danville.
Carlie Beliveau went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs, Avery Withers was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Colleen Flinn twirled a four-hitter as the Danville softball team trounced Lake Region 26-4.
Dylan Miller, Luke Dudas and Carsen McQuade each had two hits in Lyndon’s 6-5 win over Harwood.
