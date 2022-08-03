FRANCONIA NOTCH — After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the annual Top Notch Triathlon will make its return for its 28th year on Saturday.
The race is an annual tradition for local and visiting athletes, from weekend warriors to family relay teams to “everyone top notch in between.”
The triathlon begins with a six-mile bike leg, a mix of paved road and wooded trail, into the village of Franconia, up Butter Hill and through the White Mountain National Forest. The second segment is a 1/3 mile swim across Echo Lake, which will bring participants to the base of Cannon Mountain where they will begin their 3.1-mile ascent up the ski trails and towards the finish line.
“Although the climb will look a little different this year, [racers] will not miss out on any of the vertical gain [they] expect year after year,” race director Elizabeth Steele said.
The total vertical climb from start to finish will tally 3,320 feet, including 2,280 from lake to summit.
The event will look a little different than in past years this time around. The bike and swim portion of the race will remain the same but the run/hike route of Cannon Mountain will be slightly altered due to post-Covid concerns and the logistics involved of getting hundreds of racers and spectators down in a timely manner afterward. The slight course change will allow racers to take in the views while they push through the final leg of the race, as opposed to having the scenery towards their backside.
“Combined with the average tourist who may want to enjoy the tram ride and views, it was time to make a course change,” Steele said. “The benefit is to keep the race alive and still have the opportunity to climb our great mountain and to test our physical strengths.”
An expected 200 racers, both local and out-of-state, will test their mental and physical capabilities on Saturday. Steele says triathletes will represent the Granite State — from local towns such as Littleton, Easton, Sugar Hill, Bethlehem and host Franconia — as well as across the country; racers from participating states include Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and as far away as Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico.
The event was founded 30 years ago by Kim Cowles and, alongside her daughter Anne, had been organized since the last race which was held in 2019. After two straight years of Covid-forced cancellations, the Cowles decided to pass the torch — which was picked up by Steele, Matt Steele, AJ Robichaud and Melissa Wadsworth and who have formed a quartet as the Top Notch Triathlon race directors.
“You can look around the town of Franconia and see the revenues that this race has brought in over the years to support the recreation department and children’s programs all due to Kim and Anne’s hard work and dedication,” Steele said. “Due to the love of this race and how it brings the community together, [we] have taken the helm in hopes to continue to follow the greatness Kim and Anne achieved in creating this race.”
Since its inception, the Top Notch Triathlon has raised over $125,000 which has primarily benefited the Lafayette Recreation Department and the Franconia Life Squad. Proceeds have supported an array of projects, including building a gazebo, the new pavilion at Dow Park, soccer goals and re-paving the multi-use skating rink.
New Hampshire’s Sean Snow and Josh Flanagan were the two fastest racers in the 2019 event, with Snow taking the top prize. Seth Downs, Alaska, finished third and Russell Primeau, a 2008 North Country graduate, took fourth. On the women’s side, Meg Modest (12th overall) bested Whitney Withington, both of Mass., while Concord’s Sarah Burdette grabbed third.
