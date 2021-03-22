NEWPORT — The North Country Falcons played like the top seeds they are in Monday night’s Division II quarterfinal with U-32.
In the second half.
Trailing 23-14 at intermission, the unbeaten Falcons came out of the break a different team, outscoring the Raiders 35-16 in the final two quarters for a 49-39 win and a berth in their second straight final four.
North Country will host fifth-seeded, defending state champion Fair Haven (8-2) Thursday night at 6, a rematch of the 2020 semifinal.
Held to just five points in the first quarter, North Country returned the favor with an 18-4 run in the fourth quarter. Even trailing by nine, the Falcons still figured they’d catch up during halftime strategizing and discussion, coach John Gunn said.
“Talked about going through adversity, which we haven’t really faced,” he said. “We just said, we’re top seeds for a reason, so what do we do … we got our offense clicking and moving.”
The fact that everyone did something was encouraging, he added. “I could go right down the list of players,” he noted. “Ian Applegate was huge on both sides of the ball. Bryce Gunn had a big three-point play in the fourth quarter. Corbin Brueck and Cayde Micknak were in foul trouble early, but they were huge in the second half. Everybody helped out.”
From the start of the second half, it was all Falcons. A quick 8-0 run was capped by a steal, layin and three-point play by Gunn (23-22).
The Raiders took a 35-31 lead into the fourth quarter and held the lead until, with 5:11 left in regulation, Applegate got an offensive board, and his jumper made it 38-37 — NCU’s first lead of the game.
It prompted a U-32 timeout, but it did no good. Corbin Brueck capitalized on an Austin Giroux steal with a three-pointer, and when Brueck made another deep sideline three, it gave the Falcons their biggest lead at 44-37 with three minutes left and the Falcons feeling it.
It was still a game, but a Brueck layin after Applegate drew a charge at the other end made it 47-39 with 1:27 left, and a layin by Gunn off a long pass from Giroux wrapped up the scoring.
The Slaters bested North Country 63-42 in last year’s D-II semis at Barre Aud.
“It’ll be a good game,” Gunn said. “Both teams are gonna put on boxing gloves and duke.”
Awaiting the winner is No. 2 Montpelier, also 9-0, which got a free pass to the finals when two-seed Mt. St. Joseph was unable to play due to COVID.
U-32 (6-4): Aiden Hawkins 3-0-7, Anthony Englehard 4-0-9, Owen Kellington 5-2-12, Noah McLane 4-0-8, Cameron Comstock 1-0-3. Totals: 16-FG 2-6-FT 39.
N. COUNTRY (9-0): Cooper Brueck 2-0-5, Corbin Brueck 5-2-16, Ian Applegate 3-1-7, Cayde Micknak 2-2-6, Austin Giroux 2-3-8, Bryce Gunn 3-1-7. Totals: 17-FG 9-16-FT 49.
U-32 12 11 12 4 — 39
NCU 5 9 17 18 — 49
3-Point FG: U 3 (Hawkins, Englehard, Comstock); N 6 (Cor. Brueck 4, Cooper Brueck, Giroux). Team Fouls: U 13, N 13.
