BEDFORD — Riley Marsh scored a game-high 17 points as No. 1 Gilford beat No. 5 White Mountains, 54-36, in a Division III semifinal at Bedford High School on Tuesday night.
Isaiah Reese and Jalen Reese added 14 points apiece as the two-time defending champion Golden Eagles (18-1) booked a return trip to the finals.
Appearing in their third straight semifinal contest, Gilford showed no nerves and never trailed. It played with poise, even when the Spartans (16-5) threatened.
“I think our guys have some playoff composure, and I think that really showed tonight,” said GHS head coach Rick Acquilano.
Marsh agreed, “We’ve been here before so that really helped out a lot. We’ve dealt with the pressure and stuff. We were used to it.”
A senior guard, Marsh had 11 points in the decisive second quarter where Gilford outscore the Spartans 21-13.
The Golden Eagles ended the second quarter on a 12-2 run, scoring six of those points off turnovers. It was the essence of Gilford basketball: Stifling defense and fast-break opportunities.
“We turned defense into offense, and that’s the biggest thing. Transition is everything,” Marsh said.
White Mountains struggled to overcome Gilford’s length and athleticism.
The Spartans committed as many turnovers in the first half (12) as in the first two rounds of the playoffs combined, and they were held to their third-lowest point total of the season.
WM center Avery Hazelton, who was the third-leading scorer in Division III in the regular season (19.1 points per game) and tops during the playoffs (22.5), managed just 10 on Tuesday. Efforts to feed the ball to the 6-foot-9 big man were often unsuccessful because the Gilford defense swarmed him.
“We had 4, 5, 6 entry passes that they just collapsed on Avery and tipped the ball away,” said White Mountains head coach Mike Curtis. “The last two weeks those entry passes were two points. Tonight they were turnovers.”
White Mountains attempted a comeback after halftime.
Down by double digits, the Spartans opened the third quarter with a 10-5 run to pull within 36-29. Senior Tyler Hicks scored six of his 14 points in that spurt, converting an and-one and splashing a three.
However, Gilford answered with an 8-2 run, with six points by 6-foot-5 junior Jalen Reese. Four of those points were scored in the final seconds. It gave the Golden Eagles a 44-31 edge headed into the final frame.
“That took the air out of us,” Curtis said. “If we get out of the third quarter down eight or nine points, our kids have come back from that throughout the season.”
Despite the outcome, Curtis praised his squad.
White Mountains reached its first semifinal in 12 years, and gave the five-town school district something to rally around.
“I told the kids they brought the school community together, and during COVID that’s huge,” Curtis said. “It’s been good for the school as a whole. It was a much-needed jolt to get our school in that positive mode.”
Meanwhile, Hazelton was proud of his teammates for the work they put in, and for what they accomplished over the past three months.
“Coming together to make it all the way to the semis is a huge accomplishment,” he said.
NOTES: WM will graduate four seniors: Brody LaBounty, Logan Ames, Hazelton and Hicks. … In their only regular-season meeting Gilford beat the Spartans 46-35 on Jan. 21. … Gilford was D-III co-champions during the COVID shortened 2020 season and were outright champs in 2021, edging Hopkinton 41-40. … White Mountains’ only championship appearance was a 54-50 win over Somersworth in the 1983 Class I finals.
WM (16-5): Robert Breault 0-2-2, Tyler Hicks 5-3-14, Brody LaBounty 1-2-5, Avery Woodburn 0-1-1, Trevor Armstrong 2-0-4, Avery Hazelton 4-1-10. Totals: 12-FG 9-12-FT 36.
GHS (18-1): Baldi 1-0-2, Reece 6-0-14, Normandin 1-0-2, Marsh 7-3-17, Cheek 2-1-5, Reese 7-0-14. Totals: 24-FG 4-9-FT 54.
WM 6 13 12 5 — 36
GHS 10 21 13 10 — 54
3-Point FG: W 3 (Hicks, LaBounty, Hazelton); G 2 (Reece). Team Fouls: W 11, G 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.