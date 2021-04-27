LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s tennis team was awarded the top seed for this Sunday’s North Atlantic Conference championship.
The Hornets will face second-seeded Thomas College for the NAC title. The match begins at 2 p.m. and will be played at Apex Racket and Fitness in Portland, Maine.
Lyndon, Thomas, and SUNY Delhi all finished with 1-1 conference records. The Hornets earned the top spot by virtue of having the best record against Division III competition of the three teams.
The Hornets defeated the Terriers, 8-1, when the two teams met on April 3. It was Lyndon’s first win over Thomas in 10 seasons.
The winner of the Lyndon-Thomas match will play the champion of the North Eastern Athletic Conference the following weekend for a berth in the NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships, May 24-30 in Claremont, California.
