ORLEANS — Denied the possibility of a trip to Barre by the pandemic last March, the Lake Region Rangers have more than made up for that this March.
Undefeated and top-seeded in Division III, the Rangers dismantled No. 5 Oxbow 60-32 in Tuesday’s semifinals and will contest for the title Saturday at Barre Auditorium.
Standing in their way for the championship: the third-seeded Vergennes Commodores, upset winners over two-seed Windsor in the other semifinal. Lake Region will be seeking its first title since 2009 when it defeated Windsor as a member of D-II.
“It’s hard to put into words what it’s like going back to Barre; it’s a little surreal at the moment,” coach Joe Houston said. “To graduate three starters and have so many new girls come on board and still get to the finals speaks volumes about how hard these girls have worked and how well they came together. I’m so happy for them that they’ve been able to get to this point.”
Tia Martinez scored 20 and Robin Nelson added 14 to lead a strong team performance.
Lake Region doubled up on the Olympians with a 16-8 second quarter climaxed by a Martinez three-pointer that made for a 31-18 intermission advantage.
A basket by Lillian Fateaux gave Lake Region its first 20-point lead at 42-22 early in the third. By the end of the stanza, it was 51-25, and Martinez ended up with 15 of her 20 in the second half.
“We played a great game tonight, contributions up and down the line-up, and the energy and intensity level were just phenomenal,” Houston said. “Our game plan centered around taking away their dribble penetration and limiting them to just one shot, and I think we did a great job. Oxbow is a tough ballclub that works extremely hard. They’ve come back on some teams this year, but the girls didn’t let up on them.”
NOTE: The Rangers last made the finals the last time they were held, in 2019, losing 38-31 to Fair Haven as a member of Division II. Joining D-III in the pandemic season of 2020, they were named quad champions as one of four teams in the semifinals. That was as far as the tournament got before it was shut down by COVID-19.
OU (7-4): Kosakowski 1-0-2, Spear 1-3-5, DeGoosh 2-1-5, Carson 1-0-2, Darkin 2-2-6, Bolles 5-0-10. Totals: 12-FG 6-8-FT 32.
LR (11-0): Sakoya Sweeney 4-0-8, Robin Nelson 4-2-14, Danyelle Pion 0-2-2, Erica Thaler 3-0-6, Lillian Fateaux 3-0-6, Liris Haney 1-0-2, Alyssa Butler 2-0-4, Tia Martinez 7-2-20. Totals: 26-FG 4-8-FT 62.
OU 10 8 7 5 — 32
LR 15 16 20 11 — 62
3-Point FG: L 6 (Martinez 4, Nelson 2); Team Fouls: L 8, O 10.
