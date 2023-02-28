WELLS RIVER — It was a grind, but the Bucks are moving on.
Defending Division IV champion and fifth-seeded Blue Mountain escaped an early test, knocking out No. 12 Williamstown — a D-III final four team a season ago — 63-47 and moved one step closer to a potential D-IV repeat.
Evan Dennis led the way with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Kason Blood scored a season-high 16 points and Ricky Fennimore added 12.
BMU led 34-23 at the half and 45-36 entering the fourth, but the Blue Devils came storming back and cut the lead to five. Fennimore delivered a big basket to get the lead back to seven and help the Bucks close it out.
“Tough opening game against a very tough Williamstown team,” BMU coach Chris Cook said. “Huge bucket by Rick sealed the deal. Evan with another double-double. Kason Blood with a great all-around night. Get back after things tomorrow and get ready for Friday night.”
The Bucks will play the winner of No. 13 Twin Valley and No. 4 Mid-Vermont Christian on Friday.
BMU (14-7): Kris Fennimore 1-2-4, Evan Dennis 7-4-20, Hayden Carle 3-0-6, Kason Blood 6-4-16, Cedric Schafer 1-2-5, Ricky Fennimore 5-2-12. Totals: 23-FG 14-26-FT 63.
WHS (4-17): Tom 1-0-2, Bailey 9-1-21, Donahue 2-3-9, Rouleau 2-0-4, Marcitti 4-0-11. Totals: 18-FG 4-7-FT 47.
BMU 18 16 11 18 — 63
WHS 9 14 13 11 — 47
3-Point FG: B 3 (Dennis 2, Schafer); W 7 (Bailey 2, Donahue 2, Marcitti 3). Team Fouls: B 12, W 21.
DIVISION II
No. 7 MT. ABRAHAM 62, No. 10 LYNDON 58: In Bristol, Austin Wheeler notched 33 points to nearly help the Vikings pull off the road upset.
Lyndon led 35-30 at the half, had a two-point lead after three quarters and led for nearly the entire game before the Eagles pulled in front.
Julian Thrailkill added nine points, Ethan Lussier had seven and Gavin Williams six.
“We battled but they had such a size advantage,” LI coach Eli Appleton said. “Proud of what we accomplished this season.”
The Lyndon bus broke down on the way to the game, resulting in a three-and-a-half hour trip to get to the game, with parents having to drive players.
LI (11-10): Gavin Williams 2-0-6, Julian Thrailkill 4-0-9, Ethan Lussier 3-1-7, Austin Wheeler 13-5-33, Brody Mosher 1-0-3. Totals: 22-FG 6-8-FT 58.
MA (13-8): Denecker 6-0-15, DeNapoli 3-0-7, Bannister 6-0-12, Benoit 3-3-9, Funke 7-2-18 Totals: 25-FG 5-15-FT 62.
LI 13 22 13 10 — 58
MA 18 12 16 16 — 62
3-Point FG: L 5 (Williams 2, Thrailkill, Wheeler 2, Mosher); M 6 (Denecker 3, DeNapoli, Funke 2). Team Fouls: L 13, M 8. Fouled Out: L, L. Wheeler.
DIVISION III
No. 2 HAZEN 91, No. 15 STOWE 27: In Hardwick, Tyler Rivard delivered 21 points, 11 rebounds and five steals while Brendan Moodie and Jadon Baker (four rebounds, three assists, three steals) drained five three-pointers apiece and turned in 17-point nights as the defending D-III champs rolled into the quarterfinals.
HU used a 31-point second quarter to build a 47-16 halftime lead.
Sully Laflam netted a career-high 10 points for Hazen. Lincoln Michaud scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds, Gabriel Michaud recorded six steals, five rebounds and five assists and Ryan Morrison had eight points and five rebounds.
Hazen will host No. 7 White River Valley on Friday in the quarterfinals.
HU (18-3): Brendan Moodie 5-2-17, Jadon Baker 6-0-17, Sully Laflam 4-1-10, Xavier Hill 2-1-6, Tyler Rivard 7-7-21, Gabriel Michaud 2-0-4, Ryan Morrison 4-0-8, Lincoln Michaud 2-4-8. Totals: 32-FG 15-22-FT 91.
SHS (3-17): Brown 2-0-5, P. Guffey 2-0-4, McAlarney 2-0-4, T. Guffey 1-0-2, Brochhausen 1-2-4, Saulter 1-3-5, Thomas 1-0-3. Totals: 10-FG 5-10-FT 27.
HU 16 31 21 23 — 91
SHS 5 11 8 3 — 27
3-Point FG: H 12 (Moodie 5, Baker 5, Hill, Laflam); S 2 (Brown, Thomas). Team Fouls: H 16, S 17. Fouled Out: S, Saulter.
NORDIC SKIING
SJA BOYS FOURTH, GIRLS FIFTH: In Ripton, Ruth Krebs turned in a seventh-place individual finish in the classic race to help the Hilltopper girls finish fifth at the Division I Nordic skiing championships.
SJA entered Tuesday’s competition already in fifth following last week’s freestyle races. Burlington was crowned champion with a score of 58, followed by Mount Anthony (125), Champlain Valley (168), Mount Mansfield (215) and St. Johnsbury (285).
The St. J boys stayed at fourth after entering the second day of the championships in fourth. Mount Anthony (58) won followed by MMU (106), CVU (152), St. J (244) and Brattleboro (336).
Ruth Krebs was the lone SJA top-10 finisher at 18:54.8. Ava Purdy came in at 26th, Siri Jolliffe was 32nd, Anya Moriarty 33rd, Maddie Blanchard 37th, Maren Giese 39th, Mary Fowler 40th and Siri Dunn 41st.
Burlington took the top three spots, led by Gillian Fairfax’s 17:06.7 time.
The SJA classic relay team of Krebs, Jolliffe, Moriarty and Purdy placed sixth.
Sisu Lange and Charlie Krebs turned in 12th and 13th place finishes for the Hilltopper boys. Nathan Lenzini came in at 25th, Krane Davis 34th, Nick Reed 35th and Isaac Lenzini 37th.
The St. J relay team of Krebs, Nathan Lenzini, Davis and Lange finished fourth.
MAU took the top three spots in D-I, led by Luke Rizio (14:04.8).
Hazen’s Amelia Circosta (17:33.5) grabbed a fourth-place finish in the D-II girls race.
Lyndon girls finished eighth in D-II and was led by Grace Martin’s 43rd place. The relay team of Grace Martin, Rita Martin, Streetes Middleton and Una Colby was also eighth.
Middlebury won with a score of 51. U-32’s Clare Serrano (17:10.3) was the individual winner.
Hazen’s Leo Circosta (15:14.1) secured fifth in the D-II boys race.
Middlebury also won the D-II boys title and the Tigers’ Eliot Schneider (14:30.8) was the individual champion.
At Rikert Nordic Center
Day 2 (Classic)
Division I girls team scores (final): 1. Burlington 58; 2. Mount Anthony 125; 3. Champlain Valley 168; 4. Mount Mansfield 215; 5. St. Johnsbury 285; 6. Brattleboro 288; 7. South Burlington 451; 8. BFA-St. Albans 477; 9. Essex 564.
Division II girls team scores (final): 1. Middlebury 51; 2. Montpelier 121; 3. U-32 138; 4. Woodstock 228; 5. Harwood 301; 6. Lamoille 366; 7. BFA-Fairfax 425; 8. Lyndon 560.
Division I boys team scores (final): 1. Mount Anthony 58; 2. Mount Mansfield 106; 3. Champlain Valley 152; 4. St. Johnsbury 244; 5. Brattleboro 336; 6. Burlington 394; 7. Rutland 466; 8. Essex 520; 9. South Burlington 540; 10. BFA-St. Albans 556.
Division II boys team scores (final): 1. Middlebury 76; 2. Montpelier 115; 3. Woodstock 146; 4. U-32 240; 5. Stowe 380; 6. Lamoille 402; 7. BFA-Fairfax 436; 8. Burr and Burton 452; 9. Peoples 512.
Division I girls top 10: 1. Gillian Fairfax, BHS 17:06.7; 2. Greta Kilburn, BHS 17:17.5; 3. Elsa Sanborn, BHS 17:42.1; 4. Tanis White, MAU 18:17.4; 5. Stella Laird, CVU 18:48.1; 6. Paige Poirier, SB 18:50.0; 7. Ruth Krebs, SJ 18:54.8; 8. Eden White, MAU 19:09.0; 9. Finley Barker, MMU 19:12.4; 10. Ava Whitney, Bratt 19:15.1.
Division I girls relay: 1. Burlington (Sanborn, Connolly, Fairfax, Kilburn) 33:49.8; 2. Mount Anthony; 3. Champlain Valley; 4. Mount Mansfield; 5. Brattleboro; 6. St. Johnsbury; 7. BFA-St. Albans; 8. South Burlington; 9. Essex.
Division II girls top 10: 1. Clare Serrano, U-32 17:10.3; 2. Ava Schneider, Midd 17:19.7; 3. Beth McIntosh, Midd 17:32.6; 4. Amelia Circosta, Hazen 17:33.5; 5. Mary Harrington, Midd 17:34.8; 6. Julia Thurston, Harw 17:38.6; 7. Anika Leahy, Craftsbury 18:05.3; 8. Margaret Voisin, Mont 18:06.2; 9. Lia Robinson, Midd 19:06.0; 10. Jane Miller-Arsenault, U-32 19:08.8.
Division II girls relay: 1. Middlebury (McIntosh, Robinson, Harrington, Schneider) 33:00.9; 2. Montpelier; 3. U-32; 4. Harwood; 5. Woodstock; 6. Lamoille; 7. BFA-Fairfax; 8. Lyndon.
Division I boys top 10: 1. Luke Rizio, MAU 14:04.8; 2. Peter McKenna, MAU 15:02.7; 3. Payne Finnegan, MAU 15:04.3; 4. Brady Morigeau, MMU 15:06.6; 5. Kai Donnelly, BHS 15:14.0; 6. Riley Thurber, MAU 15:22.2; 7. Matthew Servin, CVU 15:29.5; 8. Taylor Carlson, MMU 15:39.4; 9. Jonah Gorman, MMU 15:39.9; 10. Silas Rella-Neill, MAU 15:40.9.
Division I boys relay: 1. Mount Anthony (Payne, Thurber, Rizio, McKenna) 27:29.0; 2. Mount Mansfield; 3. Champlain Valley; 4. St. Johnsbury; 5. Brattleboro; 6. Burlington; 7. Rutland; 8. Essex; 9. BFA-St. Albans; 10. South Burlington.
Division II boys top 10: 1. Elliot Schneider, Midd 14:30.8; 2. Baxter Harrington, Midd 14:39.2; 3. James Underwood, Wood 14:47.4; 4. Sage Grossi, Mont 14:58.0; 5. Leo Circosta, Hazen 15:28.2; 6. Lorenzo Atocha, MTA 15:28.2; 7. Cormac Leahy, Craftsbury 15:33.2; 8. Quinn Uva, Wood 15:37.1; 9. Indy Metcalf, Harw 15:48.1; 10. Steven Supan, Mont 16:01.5.
Division II boys relay: 1. Middlebury (Bosworth, Harrington, Olsen, Schneider) 29:10.6; 2. Montpelier; 3. Woodstock; 4. U-32; 5. Stowe; 6. Lamoille; 7. Burr and Burton; 8. BFA-Fairfax; 9. Peoples.
ALPINE SKIING
HILLTOPPER BOYS THIRD AFTER DAY ONE: In Richmond, Edwin Stephenson secured a ninth-place slalom finish to help the Hilltopper boys to third place after day one at the Vermont Northern Districts Alpine Championship race at Cochran’s.
Wednesday’s giant slalom races are at the Middlebury Snowbowl and will combine with Tuesday’s results to determine champions.
Stephenson finished with a time of 1:35.50. Champlain Valley’s George Francisco was first, helping CVU to day one score of 16.
MMU sits at second with 31, followed by St. J (57), Stowe (59) and Harwood 94.
St. J’s Alex Harden picked up an 11th place finish. Zack Alamuddin was 19th, Yafta Larocque 24th, Ari Leven 30th and Addison Heath 33rd.
Lyndon’s Brianne Allegra placed 13th in the girls race.
The St. J girls team is currently in fifth place with a score of 101. CVU (27) has the early edge followed by Stowe (32), MMU (47) and Lamoille (76).
The Hilltoppers were led by Macy Moore (24th), Elizabeth Lopes (26th), Genevieve Hatch (31st), Ruby Rolfe (34th) and Ace Irwin (41st).
MMU’s Cara Gagliardi was the fastest female on the day.
Northern Districts (Slalom) at Cochran’s Ski Area
Girls team scores (after Day 1): 1. Champlain Valley 27; 2. Stowe 32; 3. Mount Mansfield 47; 4. Lamoille 76; 5. St. Johnsbury 101; 6. Rice 112.
Boys team scores (after Day 1): 1. Champlain Valley 16; 2. Mount Mansfield 31; 3. St. Johnsbury 57; 4. Stowe 59; 5. Harwood 94; 6. South Burlington 104.
Girls top 10 (two-run combined time): 1. Cara Cagliardi, MMU 1:39.02; 2. Blythe Fitch-O’Leary, Independent 1:41.01; 3. Rachel Bialowoz, CVU 1:41.21; 4. Emmy Foote, MMU 1:41.56; 5. Dicey Manning, CVU 1:41.69; 6. Tanner Gregory, Stowe 1:41.74; 7. Kendall MacLeod, Lam 1;44.07; 8. Charlotte Stevens, Stowe 1:44.25; 9. Carly Strobeck, CVU 1:45.38; 10. Abrie Howe, Stowe 1:46.69.
Boys top 10 (two-run combined time): 1. George Francisco, CVU 1:29.50; 2. Cyrus Goetze, MMU 1:30.43; 3. Eben Gifford, MMU 1:30.72; 4. Ari Diamond, CVU 1:30.89; 5. Jake Strobeck, CVU 1:31.17; 6. Stokley Puleio, Lam 1:31.93; 7. Ray Hagois, CVU 1:33.77; 8. JP Marhefka, Stowe 1:34.79; 9. Edwin Stephenson, SJ 1:35.60; 10. Kyle Marvin, CVU 1:36.02
