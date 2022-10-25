Tuesday H.S. Playoff Roundup: Danville Runs Past Poultney, Heads To Quarterfinals
Buy Now

Lilli Klark hugs Lilah Hall as Vanessa Foster approaches after Hall's first goal of the second half in No. 8 Danville's 3-0 win over No. 9 Poultney in the first round of the Division IV girls soccer tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

DANVILLE — Lilah Hall had a pair of goals and Vanessa Foster a pair of assists as No. 8 Danville breezed past No. 9 Poultney in the first round of the Vermont Division IV girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday.

Foster connected with Lilli Klark just four minutes into the game and then found Hall only a minute into the second half. Hall scored again in the 75th minute, this time off a pass from Sloane Morse.

