Tuesday H.S. Playoff Roundup: Danville Runs Past Poultney, Heads To Quarterfinals

DANVILLE — Lilah Hall had a pair of goals and Vanessa Foster a pair of assists as No. 8 Danville breezed past No. 9 Poultney in the first round of the Vermont Division IV girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday.
Foster connected with Lilli Klark just four minutes into the game and then found Hall only a minute into the second half. Hall scored again in the 75th minute, this time off a pass from Sloane Morse.
Leah Klark recorded 16 saves on her way to a clean sheet. Poultney’s Jacquelyn Oberg had 19.
“This game was pretty even possession wise but I felt that we had better quality chances overall and that was reflected in the score,” Bears coach Spencer Morse said.
No. 8 Danville (7-7-1) earns a date with top seed Leland & Gray in Townshend on Friday at 3.
DIVISION I
No. 7 SOUTH BURLINGTON 4, No. 10 ST. JOHNSBURY 1: In South Burlington, the Hilltoppers were in it halftime before surrendering three unanswered second-half scores.
Hannah Amadon blasted a 25-yarder in the 20th minute to give the Hilltoppers the early lead. South Burlington’s Elise Smith (assist Rachel Kelley) snuck in a goal right before the break to make it 1-1.
The Seahorses, on the strength of goals by Kelley (assist Lila Hamme), Ava Jensen and Oakley Machanic, pulled away in the second half for the win.
Emily Kostruba made five saves for the Hilltoppers. Taylor Desjardin needed to make just two for SB.
St. J ends at 5-9-1. South Burlington will face No. 2 Colchester on Saturday.
DIVISION II
No. 2 NORTH COUNTRY 5, No. 15 LAMOILLE 1: In Newport, Sabine Brueck scored twice and Cora Nadeau had a goal and two assists as the heavily-favored Falcons took care of business at home.
Anya Kennedy and Emma Fortin also scored and Charli Kellaway had an assist.
NC’s Maya Auger recorded three saves. Emily Hutchins made 10 for the Lancers.
No. 2 North Country (12-2-1) hosts No. 7 Milton (8-6-1) Friday at 3.
DIVISION III
No. 10 LAKE REGION 3, No. 7 RANDOLPH 1: In Randolph, Sakoya Sweeney (two goals, assist) played a role in all three scores as the Rangers pulled off the upset.
Madison Bowman put a 20-yard free kick on frame with 15 minutes left to go in the first half which was saved by Randolph goalie Grace Helfant (six saves). Sweeney collected the rebound and finished for her first goal. With less than two to go before the break, Sweeney played a ball in the air across the box to Lillian Fauteux, who one-timed her shot to the far upper corner.
Sweeney scored early in the second after Alayna Azur sent a cross to the right side of the field.
Randolph’s Shiloh Lake converted a penalty kick midway through the second half.
Sylvia Brownlow had 10 saves for the Rangers.
“LR came out with intensity from the start of the game, generating offensive opportunities,” LR coach Mary Farnsworth said. “Sakoya Sweeney and Alayna Azur on offense played a standout game for LR, and senior Lillian Fauteux’s goal (her first varsity goal) makes her the 10th LR player to contribute to scoring this season. Sylvia Brownlow played a phenomenal game in the net for LR, reading the play and closing down multiple Randolph opportunities. Randolph’s Beatrice Lake was a standout on the defensive line, and key in Randolph’s transition to offense.”
No. 10 Lake Region (6-7-2) will take on No. 2 BFA-Fairfax on Friday.
DIVISION IV
No. 3 BLUE MOUNTAIN 4, No. 14 SHARON 1: In Wells River, Jordan Alley had a goal in each half of the Bucks’ first-round win over Sharon.
Karli Blood gave Blue Mountain a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute but Sharon’s Freya Abbey set up Maddy Mintz five minutes later to tie it. Alley made it 2-1 in the 22nd and it was all Bucks after that.
Kyra Nelson (assist Lily Roy) and Alley (assist Maya Christy) tallied in the 73rd and 77th minutes to put the game out of reach.
Felicity Sulham stopped three shots in net for BMU. Amelia Bailey-Kellogg logged seven for the visitors.
“Today’s game was a tough match-up and we played solidly in the second half,” Bucks coach Parrish Eiskamp said. “Our defense did a really nice job limiting Sharon’s offensive opportunities throughout. We generated some quality chances on offense but we were a bit out of sync.”
No. 3 Blue Mountain (11-4) will host the winner of No. 6 Arlington/No. 11 Hazen on Friday at 3.
N.H. DIVISION IV
No. 4 PROFILE 3, No. 13 GROVETON 0: In Bethlehem, Makenna Price had a brace to lead the Patriots past the Eagles.
Evie Burger made it a 1-0 lead at the half before Price scored both of her goals in the second.
No. 4 Profile (14-2-1) will dance with No. 5 Woodsville (14-2-1) Friday at 3. The Engineers rolled over Mount Royal 10-0 in their first-round victory.
No. 5 WOODSVILLE 10, No. 12 MOUNT ROYAL 0: In Woodsville, Allee Rowe (two assists) and Brianna Youngman (assist) both pumped in hat tricks while Makayla Walker scored once and added three assists as the Engineers rolled in the first round.
Paige Smith (goal, two assists) and Dorothy Roy (two goals) also had big days for WHS, which led 5-0 at the break.
The Engineers (14-2-1) visit No. 4 Profile (14-2-1) on Friday at 3 for a berth in the final four. Woodsville topped the Pats 2-1 on Oct. 11.
FIELD HOCKEY
DIVISION II
No. 9 MIDDLEBURY 1, ST. JOHNSBURY 1 (TIGERS WIN 3-2 IN SHOOTOUT): In St. Johnsbury, the host Hilltoppers battled through two overtimes before falling to to the Tigers in a shootout.
Navah Glikman put the Tigers out in front with just a minute left in the first half. St. J’s Alexandra Mosher tied it with five minutes left in the third, which is where the score would stay, forcing the shootout.
Willa Kantrowicz registered six saves.
St. Johnsbury ends its season at 5-9-1. Middlebury advances to face No. 1 Woodstock on Friday.
DIVISION III
No. 8 NORTH COUNTRY 3, No. 9 MILTON 2: In Newport, Lillie Tetreault notched two goals and Kayla Graves had a goal and two assists as the Falcons hung on to advance to the D-III quarterfinals.
Anisa Brasseur also had an assist for North Country. Alyssa Picht scored both goals for Milton.
NC’s Ava Bouchard made five saves.
“We dominated the game,” Falcons coach Chantelle Bouchard said. “A lot of missed shots on goal but finally started to get the rhythm. Milton came back and it was nerve-wracking for a bit until we put another one home.”
No. 8 North Country (4-9-1) advances to take on No. 1 Montpelier (10-4) Thursday at 3:30.
VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION I
No. 8 ST. JOHNSBURY 3, No. 9 LYNDON 0: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers won in straight sets, 25-12, 25-18, 25-13, against the visiting Vikings.
“This was a complete team win,” SJA coach Laura Gary said. “LI had some amazing hustle plays. It was a good match.”
For the Vikings, Grace Martin (three aces, four kills, four digs, five assists), Clara Hernandez (kill, four digs, four assists) and Kayley Goodsell (ace, six kills, dig) led the way.
St. J (7-7) heads to No. 1 Essex Saturday at noon. Lyndon finishes at 5-9.
