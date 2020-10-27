Tuesday H.S. Playoff Roundup: No. 15 Rangers Stun 8-Time Defending Champion Stowe

STOWE — Stunner in Stowe.
Senior Peter Gyurkovics slotted home a penalty kick in the 58th minute and 15th-seeded Lake Region upset eight-time defending champion and second-seeded Stowe in a Division II first-round soccer game on Tuesday.
“Absolutely incredible performance,” said Lake Region coach Malcolm Cheney. “All the players who stepped on the field played with every ounce of pride and energy they had. We knew Stowe was going to be a hard team to beat, but also knew that we were a better team than our record indicated.”
It was the first win of the pandemic-shortened season for the Rangers (0-7-2).
“We knew that no one expected us to win the game and that was a huge motivation for us,” Cheney said. “We’ve had a rocky season but the past few performances showed that we can compete with the best in Division II. Our pregame talk focused on that this was going to be a low-scoring game. Both teams have great back fours and one goal was likely to decide it. At half it was 0-0, and the game was just as back-and-forth and competitive as we expected.”
Stowe ends the season at 8-2.
Ranger goalkeeper Connor Ulrich had an incredible day with seven saves. Lake Region will visit No. 7 U-32 (5-4) for a Friday quarterfinal starting at 3 p.m. U-32 knocked off No. 10 Hartford, 1-0.
“Really happy for the guys, but we know our job isn’t done,” Cheney said. “We’re 1-0 on a brand new season and excited to keep going.”
No. 4 MIDDLEBURY 4, No. 13 LYNDON 1: In Middlebury, Owen Connelly scored twice as the Tigers ran to a Division II first-round triumph.
MU (6-2-1) scored three times in seven minutes to take a 3-0 lead by halftime.
Diosan Perez tallied the lone goal for the Vikes (2-6). Nick Matteis made 11 saves in the loss.
No. 7 SHARON 4, No. 10 DANVILLE 0: In Sharon, the Phoenix tallied twice in each half to take down the Indians in a Division IV first-round contest. The Tribe finishes the season at 1-7-1.
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 2 STOWE 1, No. 3 LYNDON 0: In Stowe, Natalie Doehla scored in the second quarter to lift the Raiders past the Vikings and into the Division III championship game.
Vikings goaltender Emma Newland had 13 saves. Vita Luckette had one for Stowe, which also had 15 corners.
The Raiders face the winner of Wednesday’s Windsor-Missisquoi matchup.
GIRLS SOCCER
LITTLETON 3, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 1: Bre Lemay punched in two goals and Kaylee Manzella added another as undefeated Littleton turned away the host Yellow Jackets in a Division IV playin game.
The Crusaders led 2-1 at halftime before Lemay’s second tally sealed the win.
Littleton travels to Gorham for a Region II first-round game on Thursday at 3 p.m. The two teams did not play in the regular season.
