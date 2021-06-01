Tuesday H.S. Playoff Roundup: Steen, Lyndon Put Clamps On Rangers

LYNDON CENTER — Anything often goes in a playoff game between familiar teams.
Tuesday at McDonald Family Field, it went almost entirely the way of Lyndon Institute, as pitchers Whit Steen and Will Mitchell combined on a four-hitter with eight strikeouts to defeat the Lake Region Rangers 8-0 in a first-round D-II matchup.
The fourth-seeded Vikings jumped on No. 13 Lake Region with five runs in the first inning, and added single runs in the third, fourth and sixth frames. Steen went the first six innings with seven Ks and three hits allowed.
LR’s David Piers went the distance for Lake Region, giving up five earned runs with eight strikeouts. LI’s Dylan Dwyer (2-for-3) nicked Piers for a double, while James Sanborn drove in two runs and Zach Hale 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Gabe Gardner went 2-for-3 with a double for the Rangers, who end at 5-10. LI takes an 11-3-1 mark into Friday’s quarterfinal, hosting fifth-seeded U-32 at 4:30.
No. 12 ST. JOHNSBURY 8, No. 3 MT. ANTHONY 5: St. Johnsbury Academy made the long trip to Bennington worthwhile with this upset of Mt. Anthony Union. St. J’s Tim Tremblay and Tyler Holm were both two-for-four, with Tremblay driving in three runs. Will Fowler was 1-for-3 with a double, and earned the win pitching four innings of relief. The Hilltoppers collected nine hits, scoring four of their eight runs in the fourth inning.
The big win lifts SJA (4-12) into a Friday quarterfinal with four-seed Rice Memorial (9-4).
No. 5 HAZEN 6, No. 12 OXBOW 3: In Hardwick, Jadon Baker was 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI as the Wildcats moved into Friday’s D-III quarterfinals with a 4:30 game against the Northfield-Bellows Falls winner.
It was 4-3 going into the bottom of the fifth when Baker got on base, stole second and Lyle Rooney singled in the RBI to make it 5-3. They tacked on another in the bottom of the sixth for a 6-3 lead.
Ethan Shopland went 2-for-3 with an RBI as the Wildcats went to an 11-6 record. Lyle Rooney pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits, with five strikeouts.
The Olympians end at 3-13.
No. 8 DANVILLE 12, No. 9 WEST RUTLAND 2: In Danville, Jonn Morgan went 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBI and Caleb Nelson added a pair of hits and three RBI as Danville rolled to a five-inning win in the first round of the Division IV tournament.
Joe Schlesinger went the distance for the locals, allowing two hits, an earned run and five walks while fanning six.
Dillon Brigham added a pair of RBI while Jacob Baesemann and Schlesinger combined to score seven times for Danville, which played 10 runs over the first three frames.
“We’ve made a lot of strides from early in the season and that was on display today,” DHS coach Nick DeCaro said. “Proud of the effort today, solid effort at the plate, in the field and on the mound. Defensively, we played well for the majority of the game. Excited for the opportunity to continue our season and look forward to preparing for Friday.
Danville (2-11) visits No. 1 White River Valley (14-0) on Friday at 4:30.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 8, BELMONT 2: In Belmont, sophomore Karter Deming went the distance, scattering fourth hits with two walks and seven strikeouts as the Spartans won a Division III play-in contest.
“Huge win for the sophomore in his first playoff start,” said WM coach Ben Hicks.
Tyler Hicks went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI, Brody LaBounty was 2-for-5 with two runs scored, freshman Ethan Heng went 3-for-4 with three doubles for the Spartans, who pounded out 14 hits.
Logan Ames had three hits and Deming added two. Ian St. Cyr, meanwhile, made four excellent defensive plays at first and Brayden White at third had six defensive assists.
The Spartans play at Winnisquam on Thursday in a Round of 16 contest.
SOFTBALL
No. 6 ST. JOHNSBURY 12, No. 11 CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 2: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers took care of business in this D-I first-rounder, as eight players combined to hammer out 12 hits. Adriana Lemieux (two-run HR), Delaney Rankin (double), Morgan Keach (double) and Kyara Rutledge had two hits each, and the Hilltoppers were also sharp in the field (no errors) and in the circle, where Rankin scattered three hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.
Lemieux’s home run came in the fourth inning. The Hilltoppers (11-5) now get ready to play three-seed Missisquoi (13-3) in Friday’s quarterfinals at 4:30 in Swanton.
No. 10 NORTH COUNTRY 6, No. 7 BRATTLEBORO 3: In Brattleboro, Cece Marquis belted two home runs and finished with three RBI as the Falcons scored the upset in the first round of the Division I tournament.
Riann Fortin and Celeste Tanguay were both 2-for-3, Hailey Pothier went 1-for-4 with a home run and Korey Champney added a double off of losing pitcher Leah Madre.
Jenna Laramie earned the win in the circle, fanning 10 while allowing four hits and four walks in the complete-game effort.
North Country (6-9) visits No. 2 BFA-St. Albans (11-2) in a quarterfinal on Friday at 4:30.
No. 6 LAKE REGION 18, No. 11 RANDOLPH 10: In Orleans, freshmen Tyra Scelza, (2-for-2, two BB, three RBI) and Anzley Crafts (triple, two RBI) continued to sting the ball while junior Taylor Menard added three RBI.
Mikayla Richardson meanwhile scattered seven hits for the win.
“Our team fielded well today. We had a big fifth inning,” Rangers coach Rick Hudson said. “We have some injuries that slowed our offense today. Good base running and timely hits got us the win.”
Next for Lake Region (6-8), a Saturday 3 p.m. quarterfinal at No. 3 Windsor (8-4).
WOODSVILLE 15, LISBON 1: In Lisbon, the Engineers dominated this D-IV Region III playin. Junior Jess Riley belted a three-run HR in the first inning, and seven more had Woodsville up 10-1 after two innings of play.
Senior Morgan Wagstaff (3-for-4, four RBI, two doubles) belted with authority as did juniors Mackenzie Kingsbury (2-for-2, RBI) and Maddie Roy (2-for-4, three runs, RBI). In the circle, the Kingsbury/Mackenzie Griswold tandem was again devastating, with a combined one-hitter with 12/Ks and four walks.
The Panthers scored their run in the second on two walks and a wild pitch. Kiley Hill got their lone hit in the fourth inning.
Riley was robbed of another hit in the fourth when Panther third baseman Katie Clark snared Riley’s hot smash, stepped on third and three across in time to first for the double play.
Lisbon ends with an 8-5 record, and graduate seniors Peyton Clark, Moriah Jellison, Rachel Strout and Aiden Jesseman.
More Panthers await Woodsville today, as the Engineers, first place in the D-IV regular season, travel to Moultonborough for a 4 p.m. game.
BOYS LACROSSE
No 8. ST. JOHNSBURY 14, No. 9 BURLINGTON 12: In St. Johnsbury, seniors Gardner Auchincloss and Jaden Hayes scored four goals each to counter four goals each by the Seahorses’ Ethan Goldsmith (three assists) and Kaj Yagoda in this D-II playin.
Juniors Chase Porter and Karson Clark added two goals each for the Hilltoppers (4-8), who secured a Friday quarterfinal berth at top seed Rice Memorial.
Juniors Jude Coe and Ian McNeil also scored while classmate Dominik Gray made 12 saves in the back and forth contest that saw Burlington netminder Romie Jackson with nine stops.
Friday’s quarterfinal is at 4:30.
GIRLS TENNIS
LITTLETON 7, PROFILE 2: In Littleton, the Crusaders moved into Wednesday’s D-III semifinals with a solid quarterfinal win.
Top-seeded Patriots Liv White and Elaina Demaggio won their one- and two-seed proset matches, but the Crusaders swept the remaining matches for the win. “Overall everyone played well. Our doubles played very strong today,” Crusaders coach Al Smith said.
LHS is slated to host Kearsarge on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Singles: 1. Liv White, P def. Olivia Corrigan 8-4; 2. Elaina DiMaggio, P def. Nathaly Rossi 8-8 (7-3); 3. Lauren McKee, L def. Liz Lawton 8-1; 4. Kaitlyn Ilacqua, L def. Lily Popesil 8-0; 5. Bre Lemay, L def. Sophie Bell 8-2; 6. Carrie Meunier, L def. Lola Kenney 8-1. Doubles: 1. Corrigan/Rossi def. White/DiMaggio 8-4; 2. McKee/Lemay def. Lawton/Popesil 8-2; 3. Maunier/Ilacqua def. Sophie Bell/Emme Bell 8-4.
