LYNDON CENTER — Sarah Tanner and Ryleigh Lefebvre combined for seven RBIs as third-seeded Lyndon pounded No. 14 Lamoille 17-2 in five innings on Tuesday in the opening round of the Division II softball tournament.

Tanner went 2-for-3 with a pair of triples, two runs and four RBIs while Lefebvre had a home run, scored twice and knocked in three runs for the two-time defending champs.

