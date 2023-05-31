LYNDON CENTER — Sarah Tanner and Ryleigh Lefebvre combined for seven RBIs as third-seeded Lyndon pounded No. 14 Lamoille 17-2 in five innings on Tuesday in the opening round of the Division II softball tournament.
Tanner went 2-for-3 with a pair of triples, two runs and four RBIs while Lefebvre had a home run, scored twice and knocked in three runs for the two-time defending champs.
Jaydin Royer had two of LI’s 12 hits, including a triple, double, two runs and two walks while Ashleigh Simpson went 2-for-4 while picking up the win in the circle. Simpson allowed an earned run with nine Ks and a walk.
Molly Smith added a double for the Vikings, who played six runs in the first and nine in the fourth in the rout. Lefebvre had a home run, single and three RBIs in the crooked fourth frame.
The Vikings host No. 6 Otter Valley (11-6) in Friday’s quarterfinals. Otter Valley ousted Lake Region 16-4.
DIVISION IV
No. 7 TWINFIELD/DANVILLE/CABOT 17, No. 10 NORTHFIELD 4
In Plainfield, Aydyn Paige and Ella Marshia (triple) had three hits apiece in an opening-round playoff win over the Marauders.
Kendall Hale (double) and Hannah Haverick each had two hits.
Hale grabbed the win in the circle as well, throwing three-plus no-hit innings with four strikeouts and 10 walks.
“We got an early lead in the first inning, which helped us keep moving offensively and was great — we had a few walks, some nice base hits and a double that started us off strong,” T/D/C coach Christin Martin said. “We played strong defense, making only a few errors. We only allowed four batters in the fifth inning, which was crucial. Ella Marshia’s triple in the sixth inning also set us up well to drive in our winning runs and keep our bats going.”
Twinfield/Danville/Cabot will be at No. 2 Richford (13-3) on Friday. The Falcons picked up a pair of back-to-back wins, 25-1 and 20-2, back in the first week of May.
BASEBALL
DIVISION I
No. 8 COLCHESTER 7, No. 9 SJA 1
In Colchester, Matai Callahan went 2-for-2, including a two-run double in a three-run first inning and the Lakers eliminated the Hilltoppers.
Zach Davis kept the SJA bats at bay, tossing a complete-game four-hitter with 11Ks. He also tripled to spark Colchester’s four-run seventh inning.
Cage Thompson took the loss for the Hilltoppers (6-11), allowing seven runs, five hits and two walks while fanning five in four innings of work. Rex Hauser worked two innings, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Jason Mitchell Jr., Cam Dwyer, Patrick Hallett and Nathan Cushing picked up SJA’s four hits.
The Lakers advance to face No. 1 Champlain Valley.
No. 6 BURR AND BURTON 3, No. 11 NORTH COUNTRY 0
In Manchester, Seb Dostal hurled six innings with four hits and four Ks as the Bulldogs blanked the Falcons.
Jack McCoy led Burr and Burton (13-4) offensively with a two-hit, two-RBI day.
Ben West went the distance for NCU, allowing five hits and two walks.
Gavin Wells was 2-for-3 at the dish.
North Country concludes at 7-10. Burr and Burton will be at No. 3 Mount Anthony next.
DIVISION II
No. 3 LYNDON 10, No. 14 MT. ABRAHAM 0 (5)
In Lyndon Center, Brody Mosher had two RBIs and Wyatt Mason delivered a one-hitter as the Vikings erased the Eagles in the first round of the tournament.
Logan Wheeler (1-for-3, RBI), Austin Wheeler (1-for-2, RBI) and Ethan Lussier (1-for-3, RBI) also produced for LI, which is aiming for a return trip to the state final.
Mason tossed 4.2 innings, fanning six and walking four in the win.
Logan Wheeler’s hit in the bottom of the fifth scored Noah Murray for the walk-off mercy-rule final.
Chance Deneker absorbed the loss for the visitors.
Lyndon (13-4) hosts the winner of the No. 11 Enosburg-No. 6 Milton winner on Friday for a ticket to the final four.
No. 4 PEOPLES 15, No. 13 LAKE REGION 3
In Morrisville, Dylan Sautter and Ben Alekson each had first-inning homers as the Wolves plated 11 in the opening frame to knock out the Rangers.
Sautter (3-for-4) delivered a three-run shot, followed by Alekson’s (2-for-3, five RBIs) grand slam.
Chandler Follensbee allowed two hits and a walk over 3 1/3 innings, striking out two in the win.
LR’s Colby Lafleur had three Ks across 2 2/3 innings with seven hits, four earned runs and three walks.
Shane Stevens hit a solo home run for LR (3-14).
Peoples (14-2) hosts Hartford on Friday.
BOYS TENNIS
DIVISION I
No. 5 ST. JOHNSBURY 6, No. 12 MT. MANSFIELD 1
In St. Johnsbury, the defending champion Hilltoppers took their first step towards another title with a first-round victory over the Cougars.
Luis Guzman (6-3, 6-1), Jorge Trade (6-2, 6-1), Nick Wright (6-4, 6-1) and Julian Wilkes (6-2, 6-3) each won their singles matches.
SJA took both doubles matches as well, with Riku Momozawa and Alejandro Marquez winning 6-3, 6-3 and Tiago Chang and Andres Correa by way of a 6-1, 6-1 finish.
MMU ends at 5-11.
The Hilltoppers improved to 13-2-1 and will face No. 4 Burlington in Friday’s quarterfinal. The Seahorses own one of SJA’s two losses, a 7-0 result on May 18.
GIRLS TENNIS
DIVISION I
No. 7 NORTH COUNTRY 7, No. 10 BRATTLEBORO 0
In Newport, the Falcons secured the first-round win over the Colonels to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Sophia Salcedo, Grace Elwell, Jade Francis and Cheska Adonis all won singles matches. The duos of Anisa Brasseur/Heidi Cole and Winter Toulon/Natasha Godfrey both won as well.
NCU (7-5) advances to play No. 2 Rutland on Friday, which will be the teams’ first meeting this season.
GIRLS LACROSSE
DIVISION II
No. 5 WOODSTOCK 15, No. 12 LYNDON 0
In Woodstock, Claudia Shoemaker (two assists), Kassidy Haley (two assists), Maeve Roylance (assist), Aleks Cirovic (assist) and Gracie Laperle each scored twice to sink the Vikings.
Lyndon finishes at 0-10 in its inaugural season as a varsity sport.
Woodstock (7-7) will square off with No. 4 St. Johnsbury on Friday.
N.H. GIRLS TENNIS
DIVISION III
No. 1 LITTLETON 8, No. 5 TRINITY 1
In Littleton, the Crusaders made it look easy in advancing to the Division III title match.
Singles players Lauryn Corrigan and Addison Hadlock both will enter their championship matches sporting 15-0 records while doubles duos Kaitlyn Ilacqua/Hadlock (10-0), Corrigan/Hannah Whitcomb (9-0) and Kierra Charest and Ella Horsch (14-0) have yet to be beaten as well.
The Crusaders improve to 16-0 and will face No. 3 Prospect Mountain (14-2) for the D-III title at Memorial Field in Concord on Thursday. Prospect Mountain defeated defending champion Kearsarge in the semis.
Singles: Kaitlyn Ilacqua, L def. Mallory Hobause, T 8-2; Lauryn Corrigan, L def. Meredith MacWilliam, T 8-2; Addison Hadlock, L def. Harley Plase, T 8-2; Hannah Whitcomb, L def. Stella Piatt, T 8-4; Dakoda Correla, T def. Kierra Charest, L 8-5; Ella Horsch, L def. Emily Piotrowicz, T 8-2. Doubles: Ilacqua/Hadlock, L def. Hobause/MacWilliam, T 8-2; Corrigan/Whitcomb, L def. Plase/Piatt, T 8-0; Charest/Horsch, L def. Correla/Piotrowicz, T 8-4.
TRACK & FIELD
LOCALS PERFORM AT LAST CHANCE MEET
In St. Johnsbury, Rylee Strohm claimed victory in the 100-meter hurdles (17.44 seconds), high jump (1.37 meters) and long jump (4.4m) and Alejandro Orozco Kuri took the 100 meters in 11.47 seconds and was on the winning 4x200 team to lead the Hilltoppers boys and girls at the Last Chance meet at Ray Frey Track.
Many locals qualified to compete in the state championships for their respective divisions.
Four other SJA girls won their events, including Clare Stephenson (400, 1:08.31), Willa Kantrowitz (800, 2:27.67), Ava Purdy (3,000, 13:08.93) and Paula Vera (300 hurdles, 54.69).
Lyndon’s Adrianna Webster won the 1,500 (5:52.81).
Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad (200, 24.49), Luke Bostic (300 hurdles, 48.89), Quinn Murphy (shot put, 12.18m), Gideon Pearson (javelin, 30.55), Lijam Holm (pole vault, 2.90) were victorious for the Hilltopper boys.
Lyndon had two individual winners in Kealey Oulette (discus, 31.28m) and Aiden McKenzie (long jump, 5.67). North Country’s Caden Colburn took the 400 in 55.16.
The SJA 4x200 team of Andrew Bugbee, Jaden Beardsley, Orozco Kuri, Gerardo Fernandez won in 1:29.37. That finish was enough to qualify for the NB Nationals in the Championship division.
Other Hilltoppers joining them at NB Nationals at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field on June 15-18 will be: Championship 4x800 (Fernandez, Nathaniel Bernier, Charlie Krebs, Andrew Thornton-Sherman); Championship SMR: Bugbee (200), Beardsley (200), Fernandez (400), Thornton-Sherman (800); Championship 800: Thornton-Sherman; Rising Stars DMR: Thornton-Sherman (1,200), Bugbee (400), Fernandez (800), Carson Eames (1,600); Rising Stars 400 Hurdles: Thornton-Sherman; Rising Stars Javelin: Quinn Murphy; Rising Stars 4x100: Bugbee, Beardsley, Orozco Kuri, Fernandez; Rising Stars 4x400: Thornton-Sherman, Bugbee, Orozco Kuri, Fernandez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.