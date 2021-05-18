Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Alley, Bucks Hand Oxbow First Loss

WELLS RIVER — Blue Mountain’s Jordan Alley drove in all four runs with a home run and two singles as Division IV Blue Mountain handed the D-III Oxbow Olympians their first loss of the season — a 4-2 softball result on Tuesday.
Alley’s homer drove in leadoff hitter Lauren Joy for a first-inning 2-0 lead “that got us off to a great start,” BM coach Carrie Peters said. Felicity Sulham added a double, and pitcher Maggie Emerson tamed the Oxbow lineup on a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and five walks.
In advancing to an 8-2 record, the Bucks tied Poultney for second place in D-IV, trailing only Danville (8-1). BMU’s two losses have been to the Danville softball team. Oxbow (9-1) is also in second place in D-III behind undefeated White River Valley. The Olympians handed Lyndon its only loss last week.
LYNDON 26, RANDOLPH 0: In Randolph, freshman Jaydin Royer tosser her second no-hitter in four days as the Vikings upped their record to 9-1. Royer fanned 10 and hit two batters in the five-inning gem. She also had four singles and three RBI at the plate.
Isabelle Priest had a home run and four RBI in a three-hit day; Natalie Tenney added a home run, triple and three RBI; Emily Tanner had a single, triple and three RBI and Kelleigh Simpson had a pair of RBI on two hits for Lyndon, which kept its grip on first place in Division II.
Royer no-hit Lake Region on Saturday. The Vikings host Lamoille on Thursday.
ST. J 26, MT. MANSFIELD 2: In Jericho, Taylor Farnsworth went 5-for-5 with a double and Emily Demers went 3-for-3 to pace St. J’s 26-hit attack.
Delaney Rankin allowed one hit and fanned three in the circle as the Hilltoppers (6-5) snapped a three-game slide.
Rankin, Adriana Lemieux and Kyara Rutledge had a double in the rout. The Hilltoppers host Burlington on Thursday.
LAKE REGION 15, HARWOOD 3: In Orleans, the Rangers rebounded from a slow start for their fifth win in six games.
“We started a little slow in the field today [with] four errors early that hurt us,” Rangers coach Rick Hudson said. “After we cleaned that up, we played well the rest of the way.”
Mikayla Richardson was the winning pitcher, while Tyra Scelza and Mariah Bacon each had three hits to pace Lake Region’s 11-hit attack. Taylor Menard and Alexis Sicard added two hits and two RBI each.
Next for the Rangers, a Thursday game in Morrisville with Peoples.
DANVILLE 33, PEOPLES 5: In Morrisville, Danville made its final road game count, as the squad knocked out 17 hits and drew 24 walks. Eighteen runs in the top of the fifth mercifully ended the contest.
Ava Marshia (3-for-6, double, triple, six RBI), Zoe Crocker (4-for-5, five RBI, four runs) and Paige Hale (five RBI, three-run triple) were among the many stinging the ball. The battery of eighth-grade pitcher Cassidy Kittredge and junior catcher Marshia silenced the Wolves on a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts and six walks.
Atop D-IV with an 8-1 record, Danville begins a four-game homestand to end the season Thursday at 4:30 with Twinfield.
BFA-ST. ALBANS 9, NCU 2: In Newport, the visiting Comets improved to an 8-1 record in D-I. North Country’s Hailey Pothier hit a home run while teammates Korey Champney and Cecilia Marquis each had two hits.
It was the start of a four-game homestand to end the season for the Falcons (4-7), who look to get back on track Thursday at 4:30 with Essex (8-3) defeated NC 9-2.
BASEBALL
LYNDON 14, RANDOLPH 1: In Randolph, Whit Steen hurled a five-inning complete-game one-hitter with 12 strikeouts, including fanning eight of the first nine batters, as the Vikings rolled to their sixth straight win.
Cam Berry went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBI and Trevor Lussier was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI while gunning down a runner seeking to swipe second from his catcher spot in the win.
Will Mitchell (2-for-3, two RBI) and Dylan Miller (2-for-3, RBI) had nice days for Lyndon, which ran its record to 8-1. The Vikes host Lamoille on Thursday.
THETFORD 9, NORTH COUNTRY 5: In Thetford, the visiting Falcons had a tough day in the field as all the Panther runs were unearned.
Offensively, Jack Young crushed a two-run home run that cleared the fence by 30 feet, “and Bryce Gunn had a great day at the plate as well,” Falcons coach Jay Gonyaw.
After last Thursday’s 15-15 tie with Montpelier, the Falcons take a 4-7-1 mark into their Saturday 11 a.m. home game with Lake Region.
PEOPLES 13, DANVILLE 1 (5): In Morrisville, Peoples’ Chandler Follensbee got the win, holding Danville to one hit with seven strikeouts and three walks. Catcher Jonn Morgan (RBI single) had Danville’s lone hit.
Jacob Baesemann drew two walks with two stolen bases, and scored Danville’s only run.
The Panthers’ 13 runs came on six hits, aided by six Danville errors. DHS host West Rutland on Thursday.
HARWOOD 5, LAKE REGION 4: In Orleans, the visiting Highlanders just nicked Lake Region to improve to a 6-2 record. “[Pitcher] Shane Stevens was effective today, unfortunately we didn’t make the plays we needed to help him out,” Lake Region coach Shawn Perron said.
The Rangers take a 4-6 record into their next game Thursday at Montpelier (6-4-1).
HAZEN 3, WILLIAMSTOWN 2: In Hardwick: Andrew Menard had a double and a pair of RBI and also earned the victory on the bump, going six innings with four strikeouts and allowing just three hits and two runs as the Cats edged the Blue Devils for the third time this season.
Tyler Rivard had a hit and scored twice, including the eventual game-winning run on a Menard sac fly in the third, while Jadon Baker went 2-for-3.
Gabe Dexter took the loss, fanning seven in six innings.
Hazen (8-2) is at Enosburg on Thursday.
TRACK AND FIELD
ST. J SWEEPS DOWN SOUTH: At Bellows Falls, the Hilltoppers swept to boys and girls team wins in a multi-team meet featuring junior and senior athletes only.
Girls: St. J 115, Bellows Falls 92, Hartford 27, West Rutland 14
Boys: St. J 135, Bellows Falls 73, West Rutland 70, Hartford 32, Thetford 8
St. J winners included:
• Jaden Thomson (100 meters, 11.7; 400, 56.8; 4x100 and 4x400)
• Hale Boyden (1,500, 4:12.9)
• Carson Smires (110 hurdles, 15.6; 300 hurdles, 43.4; 4x100 and 4x400)
• Hazel Fay (400, 1:06.8; 800, 2:32.4; 4x400)
• Aine Fannon, 11:57.7
• Desiree Mendez (100 hurdles, 17.2)
• Isabella Bostic (300 hurdles, 52.0; high jump, 5-0; long jump, 14-3)
• Hannah Angell (shot put, 34-0; discus 89-4)
• Lizzy Jones (triple jump, 31-5)
The freshmen and sophomore meet is slated for Wednesday at Essex.
GIRLS TENNIS
BURLINGTON 6, SJA 1: In Burlington, the Seahorses (4-3) dropped St. J Academy to a 5-5 record while halting its own three-game slide. The Hilltoppers play their fourth match in five days Thursday at home with South Burlington.
Singles: 1. Ruby Wool, B def Miwa Ozawa 6-2, 6-2; 2. Mary Fowler, SJ, def. Georgia Wool 62, 2-6, (10-6); 3. Lulu Barr-Brandt, B def. Zhi Hawes 6-4, 6-4; 4. Anna Denneman, B def. Maggie Anderson 6-2, 6-6 (7-3); 5. Libby Westbrook, B def. McKenna Brochu 6-3, 6-4. Doubles: 1. Gaby Schulman/Ella Lipkin, B def. Ellie Coyle/Kay Conner 6-4, 6-6 (7-3); 2. Dahlia Rubin/Lea Wells, B def. Julia Chadderdon/Maya Bakowski 6-0, 6-1.
BOYS TENNIS
BURLINGTON 6, SJA 1: In St. Johnsbury, playing their fourth match in five days, the Hilltoppers couldn’t hold off the undefeated first-place visitors. SJA top seed Mate Koszo won his match in straight sets, and St. J (6-5) will look for its seventh win Thursday in South Burlington.
Singles: 1. Mate Koszo, SJ def Hugo Crainich 7-5, 6-2; 2. Louis Berlind, B def. Jorge Trade 4-6, 6-4, 1-0(8); 3. Will Doweney, B def Jose Daniel 6-2, 6-2; 4. Sam Silberman, B def Elias Tussie 7-6(5), 6-1; 5. Tido Schulman, B def. Jack Jafif 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: 1. AJ Scully/August Rinehart, B def. Moises Zetune/Ivan Garza 6-1, 6-3; 2. Khiem Nguyen/Nevin Morton, B def Riku Momozawa/James Piluso 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (7).
