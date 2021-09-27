ST. JOHNSBURY — Clara Andre turned in a hat trick as the St. Johnsbury field hockey team ran over visiting Harwood 7-0 on the rainy artificial turf of Fairbanks Field on Monday.
Liv Eberherdt, Ruby Rolfe (Taylor Farnsworth assist) and Andre each tallied in the second quarter as St. J took a 4-0 lead to halftime.
Andre (Hannah MacDonald assist), Farnsworth and Madigan Maurer (Zhi Howes assist) added goals in the second half.
Maddie Hurlbert saved one shot, while Harwood’s Kate Wilesman was busy with 13.
“Another great team win with diverse scoring,” SJ coach Tara Bailey said. “We are really working on our on connecting our passes and finding opportunities in the circle.
The Hilltoppers (4-3) are at Missisquoi next Wednesday, Oct. 6.
GIRLS SOCCER
ST. JOHNSBURY 3, GREEN MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1: In St. Johnsbury, Kaia Anderson, Maggie Zschau and Hannah Amadon found the back of the net as the Hilltoppers pulled away in a rainy battle.
Anderson scored on a feed from Makenna Brochu with 11:14 left in the first half.
Gumbies’ Medow Brunelli tied it 1-all on a PK early in the second half.
SJA responded when Zschau scored off an assist from Sophia Shippee with 13:17 left and Amadon sealed it on a pass from Maren Nitsche with 11:30 remaining.
Goalie Hayden Wilkins had one save for St. J (4-2). Skye Greenberg had 28 for GMV (0-3). The Hilltoppers visit Colchester on Wednesday.
NORTH COUNTRY 3, BFA-ST. ALBANS 1: In Newport, Josi Fortin notched a pair of goals and Bria Austin added another as the Falcons upped their unbeaten record to 6-0.
The game was tied 1-all at halftime. Cora Nadeau assists Fortin’s first goal.
North Country outshot the Comets 15-7. Rileigh Fortin had four saves in the win.
“The defense played extremely well led by Josie Chitamber, Reeve Applegate, Opal Beauchesne and Cece Marquis,” Falcons coach Peter Kellaway said. “They were tested a lot, but came up big.”
North Country visits U-32 on Wednesday.
WOODVILLE 3, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 0: In Woodsville, Paige Smith had a goal and an assist as the Engineers elevated their record to 7-1.
Maddie Roy (Dory Roy assist) and Leah Krull scored in the first half in the win.
Eliza Wagstaff made one save for Woodsville, which travels to Pittsburg-Canaan on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 6, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 0: In Woodsville, Cam Tenney-Burt had two goals and two assists to pace the Engineers.
Andre Chumbes, Nick Hickey, Coby Youngman and Ben Taylor also tallied in the triumph. Youngman, Sammy Sarkis and Taylor contributed assists.
Cam Davidson played 70 minutes in goal and Ethan Kimball finished the shutout.
Woodsville (5-2-1) hosts Franklin on Wednesday.
GOLF
WOLVES EDGE RANGERS: At Orleans Country Club, Peoples’ Isaiah Thomas fired a winning round of 40 to lead the Wolves to an eight-stroke win over the host Rangers.
Logan Curtis paced LR with a 45 while teammates Joe Wilcox and Fintan Letzelter fired 47s and Duncan Lovegrove a 48.
Ranger Madeleine Racine was the medalist in the girls event. She shot 48.
GIROUX SECOND AT NVAC CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Williston
Team scores: Champlain Valley 337, Essex 339, South Burlington 340, Mount Mansfield 350, Rice 361, Colchester 368, Spaulding 370, St. Johnsbury 371, BFA-St. Albans 392, Missisquoi 425, Milton 441.
Medalist: Bryce Bortnick, CVU, 73
Top 10: 1. Bortnick, CVU 73; 2. Austin Giroux, North Country 77; T3. Joseph Patterson, Rice; Will Eaton, St. Johnsbury 79; 5. Justin Prim, Essex 82; T6. Andrew Bouffard, South Burlington; Parker Martisus, Essex 83; Austin Daigneault, Colchester 83; T9. Brendan Patterson, Rice; Garret Cameron, Spaulding; Evan Marchessauslt, South Burlington 84; T12. Max Foster, Essex; Max Gosselin, MMU 85; T14. Kaiden McClure, CVU; Jay Eagle, South Burlington 86.
