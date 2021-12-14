DANVILLE — Rylie Cadieux and Colleen Flinn each finished with 11 points as Danville battled past visiting Hazen 48-42 in a Division IV girls hoops game on Tuesday night.
It was Danville’s first game with a new mascot, the Bears.
Laci Potter scored eight points and Zoe Crocker and Laci Sandvil each added seven for Danville, which led 20-16 in the tight affair.
Baylie Christensen hit seven of Hazen’s 10 3-pointers, five in the second half, for a game-high 21 points.
“The girls played hard and we did some nice things when we worked to play with one another,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “Definitely plenty to work on going forward. We’ve got to find consistency in our game, especially on defense with our communication early in the season as we work to find our form.
“Hazen came out hungry and battled hard all night, credit to coach Whitney and his girls they were ready and hit some clutch shots.”
Hazen is at Oxbow and Danville is at Peoples, both on Thursday.
HU (0-2): Tessa Luther 0-2-2, Natalie Michaud 0-1-1, Alexis Christensen 3-3-9, Baylie Christensen 7-3-21, Caitlyn Davison 2-2-6, Edie McKenzie 0-1-1, Haley Michaud 1-0-2. Totals: 13-FG 6-17-FT 42.
DHS (1-0): Laci Potter 2-4-8, Allie Beliveau 1-0-2, Colleen Flinn 5-0-11, Laci Sandvil 2-3-7, Rylie Cadieux 4-3-11, Ava Marshia 1-0-2, Zoe Crocker 3-1-7. Totals: 18-FG 11-19-FT 48.
HU 6 10 13 13 — 42
DHS 9 11 11 17 — 48
3-Point FG: H 10 (A. Christensen 3, B. Christensen 3); D 1 (Flinn). Team Fouls: H 16, D 19.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 44, RIVENDELL 19: In Orford, Jordan Alley had a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) as the visiting Bucks moved to 2-0.
Kolby Nelson added eight points and seven rebounds in the win.
Good to get another road win,” BM coach Scott Farquharson said. “We played well defensively and scoring was very balanced.”
The Bucks host rival Woodsville on Friday night.
BM (2-0): Kyra Nelson 1-0-3, Emma Dennis 0-2-2, Jordan Alley 4-3-11, Karli Blood 2-0-4, Emma Gray 1-0-2, Felicity Sulham 1-0-2, Keegan Tillotson 2-1-7, Maggie Emerson 1-1-3, Alyssa Crown 1-0-2, Kolby Nelson 3-2-8. Totals: 16-FG 9-19-FT 44.
RA (0-2): Butler 4-0-8, Harris 2-0-4, Underhill 2-0-4, Gray 1-0-3. Totals: 9-FG 0-2-FT 19.
BM 11 10 11 12 — 44
RA 4 8 4 3 — 19
3-Point FG: B 3 (Nelson 2, Tillotson); R 1 (Gray). Team Fouls: B 8, R 18.
LITTLETON 42, LIN-WOOD 13: In Lincoln, the Crusaders’ Lauren McKee had 17 points and Addison Hadlock added 12 to push the Crusaders to a 2-2 record.
“It was good to get everyone an opportunity to play,” LHS coach Dale Prior said. “Lauren and Addison had good games offensively. We need to shoot the ball much better as a team.”
Littleton hosts Lisbon Thursday at 5.
LHS (2-2): Addison Hadlock 5-2-12, Kaylee Manzella 3-1-7, Lauren McKee 4-6-17, Avah Lucas 1-0-2, Ella Horch 2-0-4. Totals: 15-FG 9-15-FT 42.
LW (0-2): Kiley Clermont 3-0-6, Kate Clermont 1-0-2, Destiny Salz 1-0-2, Seven Fitzgerald 1-1-3. Totals: 6-FG 1-8-FT 13.
LHS 16 8 12 6 — 42
LW 4 2 4 3 — 13
3-Point FG: L 3 (McKee). Team Fouls: L 9, LW 10.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 36, BERLIN 21: In Berlin, Ainsley Savage (13) and Morgan Doolan combined for 25 points as the Spartans went to 2-0 going into their Friday home opener at 6:30 p.m. with Mascoma.
BOYS HOOPS
NORTH COUNTRY 56, LYNDON 26: In Newport, the Falcons raced to a 33-13 halftime lead in winning their second game this season. Cooper Brueck had 20 points and the rest of North Country’s 36 points were spread among nine players.
“Tough one for us tonight against a very good team,” LI coach Patrick Rainville said. “We struggled with the tempo of the game and had too many turnovers. Defensively we allowed too many points in the paint. We will take a lot away from this game and use it to help us moving forward.”
The Falcons look to go 3-0 Friday at Harwood. Also Friday, the Vikings visit Oxbow.
LI (0-1): Gavin Williams 1-0-2, Ethan Lussier 1-0-2, Austin Wheeler 2-1-5, Evan Sanborn 1-1-3, Evan Sanborn 1-0-2, Mason Sylvester 1-0-2, Aiden Bogie 2-0-4, Zach Hale 1-1-3, Chevy Bandy 2-1-5. Totals: 11-FG 4-12-FT 26.
NC (2-0): Cooper Brueck 9-1-20, Heath Garrett 1-0-2, Ian Applegate 5-0-10, Caden Colburn 1-0-2, Cayde Micknak 2-0-4, Jorden Driver 1-0-3, Austin Giroux 1-0-3, Noah Fortin 1-1-3, Wyatt Descheneau 1-0-2, Brayden Pepin 3-0-7. Totals: 24-FG 2-6-FT 56.
LI 6 7 5 8 — 26
NC 20 13 14 9 — 56
3-Point FG: N 4 (Brueck, Driver, Giroux, Pepin). Team Fouls: L 12, N 13.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 43, BERLIN 27: In Whitefield, Avery Hazelton scored 16 and Brody Labounty added 10 as the Spartans shut down the rival Mountaineers.
White Mountains lit out to a 20-2 lead after the opening quarter.
The Spartans are at Mascoma on Friday at 6:30.
BHS (0-2): Mercier 2-1-7, McLaughlin 2-0-4, Poulin 4-0-8, Dow 2-2-6, Gonyer 1-0-2. Totals: 11-FG 3-4-FT 27.
WM (2-0): Tyler Hicks 0-3-3, Ian St. Cyr 1-0-2, Eli Beaulieu 1-0-2, Brody LaBounty 4-1-10, Avery Woodburn 4-0-8, Logan Ames 1-0-2, Avery Hazelton 7-0-16. Totals: 18-FG 4-9-FT 43.
BHS 2 12 6 7 — 27
WM 20 4 13 6 — 43
3-Point FG: B 2 (Mercier 2); W 3 (LaBounty, Hazelton 2). Team Fouls: B 9, W 6.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 57, SHARON 42: In their opener at Wells River, nine players scored as the Bucks started fast.
“We were able to lock it down by the first half, and we got the younger guys dome varsity minutes,” BMU’s Chris Cook after his sixth home opener coaching the Bucks.
Evan Dennis had five rebounds to go along with his game-high 18 points, while Tanner Winchester had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Next for the Bucks, a Friday game at Thetford.
SHARON (0-1): Lloyd 1-0-3, Eastman 5-0-12, Nichols 1-0-2, Benjamin 5-1-12, Dorg 1-0-2, Bogards 3-3-11. Totals: 16-FG 4-10-FT 42.
BM (1-0): Tanner Winchester 4-2-10, Kason Blood 3-0-7, Evan Dennis 8-1-18, Hayden Carle 1-0-2, John Dennis 1-0-2, Carson Tetreault 1-0-2, Ethan Gilding 1-0-3, Ricky Fennimore 3-0-6, Cooper Ingerson 3-0-7. Totals: 25-FG 3-13-FT 57.
SA 2 9 7 24 — 42
BM 19 18 9 9 — 57
3-Point FG: S 5 (Bogards 2, Eastman 2, Lloyd); B 4 (Blood, E. Dennis, Gilding, Ingerson). Team Fouls: Sharon 11, B 11.
GROVETON 75, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 33: In Pittsburg, the Eagles grabbed a 37-12 halftime lead en route to their second win of the season.
Ten players scored, led by Ben Wheelock’s 16 points.
Next for Groveton, an early-season rematch as they visit Lin-Wood on Monday. They nicked the Lumberjacks 54-53 in their Dec. 10 season opener.
GHS (2-0): Issac Noyes 1-0-2, Jace Ramsey 1-2-4, Kaden Cloutier 4-1-9, Aiden Whiting 4-4-12, Ben Wheelock 6-1-16, Luke Shannon 4-0-9, Brody Platt 1-0-2, Brock Meunier 2-0-5, Chris Corliss 5-0-10, Jacon Jewell 2-2-6. Totals: 30-FG 10-13-FT 75.
PC (0-2): Zack Griffen 1-0-2; Landon Hostetter 1-0-2, Caleb Vnlah 3-1-7, James Foote 7-4-18, Drew Pettit 1-0-2. Totals: 13-FG 5-17-FT 33.
GHS 19 18 22 16 — 75
PC 8 4 8 13 — 33
3-Point FG: G 5 (Wheelock 3, Shannon Meunier) PC 1 (Foote). Team Fouls: G 14, PC 11.
LITTLETON 56, LIN-WOOD 46: In Lincoln, the Crusaders overcame a two-man show by the Lumberjacks to move to 2-0 going into Friday’s game with Lisbon.
Kayden Haskins hit five 3-pointers for a team-high 17 points for Littleton. Jake Avery (27) and Cam Clermont scored all but one of Lin-Wood’s points.
“Wasn’t pretty but we found a way to win,” Crusaders coach Trevor Howard said. “Down nine in the third, then closed the game out on a 32-13 run. Picked up the defense and started making some shots. Dre really sparked us off the bench in the second half, and Grady Millen hit two big 3s in that stretch.”
Haskins had nine rebounds, and Hampson and Santos seven each.
LHS (2-0): Dre Aikens 2-1-5, Grady Millen 3-0-8, Mike Hampson 3-6-13, Kayden Haskins 6-0-17, Jeff Santos 4-3-11, Carmichael Osorio 1-0-2. Totals: 19-FG 10-14-FT 56.
LW (0-2): Clermont 6-3-18, Avery 12-2-27, Morris 0-1-1. Totals: 18-FG 6-9-FT 46.
LHS 13 11 13 19 — 56
LW 17 5 16 8 — 46
3-Point FG: L 8 (Haskins 5, Millen 2, Hampson); LW 4 (Clermont 3, Avery). Team Fouls: L 11, LW 15.
