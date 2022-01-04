Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Big Second Quarter Fuels Lyndon’s Home Rout

LYNDON — Forward Emma Renaudette tallied 14 points and guard Kadienne Whitcomb splashed in 11 as Lyndon rolled past rival Lake Region 59-39 in a Division II clash on Tuesday night at Alumni Gymnasium.
Isabelle Priest (eight) and Delaney Raymond combined for 15 points in a balanced effort for the Vikings, who outscored the visitors 24-8 in the second quarter to seize control.
“Emma was really terrific on the offensive boards and Kadienne showed her long-range ability,” LI coach Eric Berry said. “This is a special group of kids, but we’ve got to keep improving every day.”
Lake Region hosts U-32 and LI visits Harwood, both on Thursday night.
LR (1-4): Maddie Racine 2-0-5, Sakoya Sweeney 2-2-6, Danyelle Pion 3-0-6, Erica Thaler 1-0-3, Maya Auger 4-2-13, Alyssa Butler 0-2-2, Dayna Knights 1-0-3, Kaylee Sargent 0-1-1. Totals: 13-FG 7-12-FT 39.
LI (5-1): Isabelle Priest 1-5-8, Kadienne Whitcomb 4-1-11, Hannah Demers 2-0-5, Ella Buckingham 1-0-2, Emma Renaudette 6-2-14, Delaney Raymond 3-0-7, Brooke’lyn Robinson 1-0-2, Olivia Lewis 2-1-5, Molly Renaudette 2-1-5. Totals: 22-FG 9-17-FT 59.
LR 10 8 10 11 — 39
LI 10 24 9 16 — 59
3-Point FG: LR 6 (Racine, Sweeney, Auger 3, Butler); LI 6 (Priest, Whitcomb 3, Raymond). Team Fouls: LR 14, LI 9.
MT. MANSFIELD 52, ST. J 38: In Jericho, junior forward Cherise Shamp scored 18 as the unbeaten Cougars pulled away in the second half to hand the Hilltoppers their first loss.
St. J led 21-18 at the break. Mt. Mansfield won the second half 34-17.
Hayden Wilkins (nine), Lilian Kittredge (eight) and Cassidy Kittredge (seven) paced the St. J offense. The Coogs shot 29 foul shots to the Hilltoppers’ nine.
“Disappointing result tonight,” said St. J coach Jade Huntington. “We will get back in the gym to take care of business against Burlington.”
The Hilltoppers host the Seahorses on Friday night.
SJ (4-1): Lilian Kittredge 3-2-8, Kaylee Weaver 1-0-2, Cassidy Kittredge 3-1-7, Emma Greenan 1-0-2, Kyara Rutledge 2-1-5, Kaia Anderson 2-1-5, Hayden Wilkins 3-1-9. Totals: 15-FG 6-9-FT 38.
MM (6-0): Wheel 1-0-2, Diamond 1-0-3, Shamp 5-6-16, Keough 1-1-3, Wahlin 2-3-7, Brownell 4-0-8, Worthley 1-0-2, Hallock 0-3-3, Fullem 3-0-8. Totals: 18-FG 13-29-FT 52.
SJ 15 6 6 11 — 38
MM 12 6 13 21 — 52
3-Point FG: S 2 (Wilkins); M 3 (Diamond, Fullem 2). Team Fouls: S 21, M 14.
COLEBROOK 51, LIN-WOOD 33: In Colebrook, eighth-grader Haley Rossitto had a game-high 15 points as the Mohawks raced to a 25-8 halftime lead and went on to their third win of the season.
Shyanna Fuller had eight points and 12 rebounds and Sara Fernald added six points and 11 boards in the win.
Colebrook next hosts Moultonborough Friday at 5.
LW (0-6): Fitzgerald 2-0-4, Ciarleglio 4-1-10, Kate Clermont 5-0-11, Kiley Clermont 3-0-6, Keniston 1-0-2. Totals: 15-FG 1-6-FT 33.
CA (3-2): Haley Rossitto 5-5-15, Sierra Riff 4-0-8, Shyanna Fuller 4-0-8, Emma McKeage 1-2-4, Sara Fernald 1-4-6, Lexi Santamaria 1-0-2, Ariana Lord 4-0-8. Totals: 20-FG 11-24-FT 51.
LW 6 2 13 12 — 33
CA 15 10 18 8 — 51
3-Point FG: L 2 (Ciarleglio, Ka. Clermont). Team Fouls: L 19, C 11.
WOODSVILLE 47, MOULTONBOROUGH 19: In Moultonborough, senior Emily Farr had 12 points while classmates Mackenzie Kingsbury and Maddie Roy added 11 each for the Engineers’ third win of the year going into Friday’s game at Profile.
“We were able to execute on offense. We moved the ball well and hit open shots, which then opened up lanes for us to attack the hoop,” WHS coach Tori Clough. “Defensively, we played aggressively and minimized their second-chance shots. We rebounded and ran the floor well.”
MA (0-4): Kat Gleeson 2-1-5, Sadey Shekanowski 4-1-9, Gracey Boucher 1-3-5. Totals: 7-FG 5-14-FT 19.
WHS (3-2): Maddie Roy 5-0-11, Eliza Wagstaff 3-1-7, Brianna Youngman 1-0-2, Emily Farr 3-6-12, Mackenzie Kingsbury 4-0-11, Leah Krull 0-2-2, Jaylah Hogue 0-2-2. Totals: 16-FG 11-14-FT 47.
MA 3 4 4 8 — 19
WHS 13 14 7 13 — 47
3-Point FG: W 4 Kingsbury 3, Roy). Team Fouls: M 14 W 12.
BOYS HOOPS
RIVENDELL 49, BLUE MOUNTAIN 42: In Wells River, Kyle Carter dropped 18 points and the visiting Raptors rallied past the Bucks to keep their unbeaten record intact.
Evan Dennis tallied 17 points to pace Blue Mountain, which built a 28-18 at the break. Rivendell outscored the hosts 31-14 in the second half.
“We took a lot of possessions off on the offensive end; got stagnant in the second half,” Blue Mountain coach Chris Cook said. “We missed a lot of assignments on the defensive end. It’s a game we can learn from. We know we can play with some of these better teams in Division IV; we just have to play a full 32 minutes and not be satisfied with 16.”
The Bucks visit West Rutland on Friday at 7.
RA (6-0): Pierce 4-3-11, Carter 6-3-18, Stever 0-2-2, Pearson 2-0-4, Molesworth 5-4-14. Totals: 17-FG 12-22-FT 49.
BM (3-2): Tanner Winchester 1-0-2, Kason Blood 1-2-4, Evan Dennis 8-0-17, John Dennis 2-0-5, Ricky Fennimore 4-1-9, Cooper Ingerson 1-0-2, Jacob Dube 1-0-3. Totals: 18-FG 3-8-FT 42.
R 15 3 16 15 — 49
B 10 18 6 8 — 42
3-Point FG: R 3 (Carter 3); B 3 (E. Dennis, J, Dennis, Dube). Team Fouls: R 9, B 19.
COLEBROOK 76, LIN-WOOD 52: In Colebrook, the Dowse connection, Kolton and Kaiden, combined for 43 points as the Mohawks moved to a 4-1 record.
In addition to their top scorers, “Maddox Godzyk and Issac Thibodeau did a good job on the boards, and Keenan Hurlbert had a good all-around game,” coach Buddy Trask said.
The Mohawks host Moultonborough Friday at 6:30.
LW (2-4): Manning 2-0-4, Clermont 8-2-20, Avery 8-3-19, Muizzwan 1-2-4, Goodbout 1-0-2, Morris 1-1-3. Totals: 21-FG 8-22-FT 52.
CA (4-1): Kolton Dowse 8-3-23, Keenan Hurlbert 6-3-15, Jackson Weir 1-0-2, Issac Thibodeau 3-3-9, Ashton Herres 1-0-2, Kaiden Dowse 10-0-20. Maddox Godzyk 4-0-8. Totals: 33-FG 9-18-FT 76.
LW 14 10 12 16
CA 20 15 21 20
3-Point FG: L-2 (Clermont); C 4 (Ko. Dowse). Team Fouls: L 18, C 20. Fouled Out: L Avery; C, Godzyk.
HAZEN 57, PEOPLES 49: In Morrisville, Wildcats junior Tyler Rivard had 15 points and 10 rebounds to help keep Hazen undefeated after six games.
Classmate Lincoln Michaud had 12 points, while senior Carter Hill added 11 points and four steals.
“We were missing some guys, but overall a good win on the road,” Wildcats coach Aaron Hill said. “We were a little flat in the second half but we hung on.”
Hazen visits Williamstown (5-1) on Friday.
HU (6-0): Aasha Gould 2-2-7, Jadon Baker 3-2-10, Carter Hill 5-0-11, Tyler Rivard 4-7-15, Ryker Willett 0-2-2, Lincoln Michaud 5-2-12. Totals: 19-FG 13-23-FT 57.
PA (2-2): Grant 2-0-5, Veit 3-0-9, Follansbee 3-1-8, Lemieux 3-0-8, Ezra Allen 5-0-12, Foucher 1-1-3, Richard 2-0-4. Totals: 19-FG 2-6-FT 49
HU 16 17 9 15 — 57
PA 14 6 8 11 — 49
3-Point FG: H 4 (Baker 2, Hill, Gould); P 9 (Veit 3, Lemieux 2, Allen 2, Follansbee, Grant). Team Fouls: H 11, P 16. Fouled Out: P, Grant.
