DANVILLE — Blue Mountain sophomore Ricky Fennimore went 3-for-3 with three singles and two RBI as the Bucks fought off the Danville baseball team 8-4 in a Division IV clash on Tuesday.
Fennimore also pitched 2 ⅓ innings with three strikeouts while classmate Evan Dennis followed with 2⅔ innings of stellar relief with seven strikeouts. Starter John Dennis and closer Sam Demers each pitched one inning, the four hurlers combining on a four-hitter. Teammate Hollis Munson had a key RBI single, BMU coach Scott Blood added.
Danville starter Jacob Baesemann, and relievers Jonn Morgan and Dillon Brigham scattered six hits for the hosts, who had a defensive highlight with a key second-inning double play.
“Really proud of the resiliency and fight tonight from the boys. Blue Mountain will be one of the teams to beat in D-IV this year, they are extremely well-coached, can hit the ball hard, and have depth,” DHS coach Nick DeCaro said. “We got a really solid outing from Jake [Baesemann] today, he mixed his pitches really well and kept us within striking distance.
“The stat line doesn’t do him justice for how he pitched. The growth and development he’s shown are a testament to his work ethic on the mound. A few too many errors in the field and strikeouts at the plate did us in, but defensive improvements and plays from our younger guys is definitely something to build on.”
The Bucks look to go 3-0 Thursday at home at 4 with West Rutland. Also Thursday, Danville (0-3) visits Hazen at 4:30.
LYNDON 18, LAKE REGION 1: In Orleans, Dylan Miller, Luke Dudas and James Sanborn (double) collected two hits each while Trevor Lussier and Chevy Bandy each collected a double among the Vikings’ 10 hits.
Peyton Barlow allowed a hit and a run while fanning two as Lyndon (2-0) limited Lake Region to two hits.
Called up from the JV, the Rangers’ Mateo Grassley got his first varsity hit. Freshman Johnny Piers had two strikeouts in the 5th in his first appearance on the mound.
Lyndon visits Lamoille and the Rangers visit Harwood Thursday at 4:30.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 10, LISBON 7: In Lisbon, Robert Breault and Ethan Heng each had three RBI in the Spartans’ road win.
Breault (starter) and Karter Deming (relief) combined for 11 strikeouts while pitching 4⅔ innings. Ian St. Cyr earned the victory in relief.
White Mountains visits Berlin on Thursday at 4.
SOFTBALL
DANVILLE 5, BMU 2: In Danville, junior Zoe Crocker belted a grand slam homer in the first inning, and the host nine went on to its first win of the season.
Crocker’s crushed shot cleared the left-field fence, and was one of just four hits for Danville. Right fielder Liza Morse made the defensive play of the day with a running catch with the bases full in the top of the fourth.
The Danville battery of starter Colleen Flinn and catcher Ava Marshia was effective, and “Cassidy Kittredge came on in relief in the fourth inning and did a great job,” Danville coach Paul Remnick said in this, his 37th year. “It was a good game today, very competitive.”
Karli Blood had two hits for the visitors, who next play Saturday at home at a time to be announced with Craftsbury. Also Saturday, Danville hosts Peoples.
LYNDON 23, LAKE REGION 5: In Orelans, leading 7-5 after four the visiting Vikings surged ahead with 11 runs in the top of the seventh to stay unbeaten at 4-0.
Lyndon’s Kelleigh Simpson went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI and pitched 2⅓ innings of shutout relief three days after tossing a perfect game. Jamie Fenoff (3-for-4, triple, three RBI) and Kadienne Whitcomb (two hits, four RBIs) also had big days at the plate in the win.
Jadin Royer pitched 4⅔ innings in the start for the Vikes.
Taylor Menard had a two-RBI single while Mikayla Richardson absorbed the loss (four strikeouts, seven walks, 17 hits in seven innings) for the hosts.
Lyndon visits Lamoille and the Rangers (0-2) visit Harwood on Thursday at 4:30.
ESSEX 12, NORTH COUNTRY 0: In Essex, the Hornets had five doubles and used an eight-run fifth inning to topple the visiting Falcons in a Metro clash.
Korey Champney went 3 for 3 with a stolen base, accounting for half of North Country’s six hits.
Jenna Laramie pitched all five innings for the Falcons, giving up 10 hits, fanning two and walking five in the loss.
Emily Augustino got thew in, allowing six hits and striking out five.
NC visits St. J on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
S. BURLINGTON 4, SJA 3: At the Kiwanis courts in St. J, the visiting Seawolves dropped the Hilltoppers to 1-2 in this hard-fought match, South Burlington’s first win of the season. St. J takes its first road trip of the season with a Thursday 3:30 match at U-32.
1. Mate Koszo, SJ def. Sriram Sethuraman 6-0, 6-2; 2. Jorge Trade, SJ def Pierce Goslovich 6-1, 5-7, 1-0 (4); 3. Chris Bialis, SB def. Riku Momozawa 6-1, 6-2; 4. James Bialis, SB def. James Piluso 6-2, 6-4; 5. Vihit Gupta, SB def. Alvaro Roldan 7-6 (1), 6-1. Doubles: 1. Will Bradley/George Huffman, SB def. Jack Jafif/Elias Tussie, STJ 6-3, 6-0; 2. Moises Zetune/Ivan Garza, STJ def Jay Eagle/Nicholas Charlebois 6-2, 6-4.
