DANVILLE — Visiting Blue Mountain jumped on Danville for 10 runs in the first inning and 12 in the first three frames, capitalizing on six Bears errors and a slew of walks to earn a 10th straight win, 13-10 in the cold and rain on Tuesday.
“Most of the runs were unearned,” Bears coach Paul Remick said. “It was 49 degrees, and the wind made it feel like 30.” It was BMU’s second win of the season over Danville, winning 6-5 earlier this spring.
Danville rallied with three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Pitching to batterymate Lauren Joy, Bucks pitcher Maggie Emerson scattered 11 hits, walking eight and fanning six. Jordan Alley (HR, double, three RBI) provided big plate support.
Avery Withers and Ava Marshia were 2-for-4 with two RBI and a double for Danville, while eighth-grader Kendall Hale, whose sister Paige was on last year’s title team, belted a two-run triple in the seventh.
The Bucks (10-2) had 10 hits, drew nine walks and visit Williamstown on Saturday. At 5-2, Danville visits Twinfield on Thursday.
LYNDON 13, U-32 1 (5): In Lyndon Center, eighth-year head coach Chris Carr and assistants Randy Boulay and Kevin Ruggles won their 100th high school game, taking this one behind Ashleigh Simpson’s five-hitter.
Emma Newland (two singles, triple, five RBI), Kadienne Whitcomb (single, double, RBI) and Brydie Barton (single, triple) belted with authority at the plate as the D-II champions racked up 13 hits in remaining undefeated.
The Vikings (12-0) host Spaulding on Thursday.
WOODSVILLE 12, LISBON 0 (5): In Woodsville, Emily Farr knocked in Anna McIntyre with a game-winning double, making the D-IV champions 15-0 going into Wednesday’s home game with Groveton.
It was one of 14 hits for the Engineers, with McIntyre going 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI. Jess Riley (3-for-3) and Anna Roy (2-for-3) also made contact, while pitcher Mackenzie Griswold’s three-run HR put Woodsville up 5-1 after three innings. Overall Woodsville had 14 hits.
Starting pitcher Mackenzie Kingsbury went three innings with nine Ks and one hit allowed, and Griswold pitched two hitless relief innings.
Also Wednesday, the Panthers (4-9) visit Gorham.
ESSEX 17, NORTH COUNTRY 8: In Essex, North Country produced 13 of the game’s 28 hits in a shootout loss.
Allison Pillsbury went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI, Rileigh Fortin was 3-for-4 with a double, Cece Marquis ripped a double among her two hits and Abby Bathalon collected two hits for the Falcons.
Jenna Laramie pitched the first four innings, allowing nine hits and three walks while fanning four.
North Country (5-7) visits Colchester Thursday at 4:30.
BASEBALL
BLUE MOUNTAIN 20, DANVILLE 1 (5): In Danville, Evan Dennis continued his all-star-caliber year, going 4-for-4 with four RBI and a three-run inside-the-park home run and the unbeaten Bucks scored nine runs in the fifth inning in the cold and rain.
Teammate Ricky Fennimore, 3-for-3 his previous game, also maintained his hot streak with another 3-for-3 day, adding two RBI. BMU drew seven walks on the day.
Fennimore shut down Danville on the mound with a one-hitter, fanning nine.
The Bucks (11-0) host BFA-Fairfax on Thursday. Danville (5-6) visits Peoples on Saturday.
U-32 6, LYNDON 3: In Lyndon Center, “uncharacteristic defensive miscues and too many strikeouts looking were the story for us today. Good game to learn from,” coach Jeremy Wheeler said after the Raiders handed the Vikings their first loss of the season.
Tied 3-3 after the fourth inning, the Raiders (6-4) scored three more in the top of the sixth.
Mason Sylvester and Dylan Miller each had two hits, four of the eight on the day for LI.
Austin Wheeler pitched a complete-game four-hitter with 10 strikeouts. With five errors, only one of U-32’s six runs was earned.
“Our pitching was very good tonight,” coach Wheeler noted. “If we throw like that and play solid defense we’ll be tough in the postseason.”
LI host Montpelier on Thursday.
WOODSVILLE 8, LISBON 3: In Woodsville, Jack Boudreault tossed a complete-game four-hitter with 15 strikeouts as the Engineers went to a 10-3 record.
Boudreault was also 2-for-3 with a run and RBI at the plate, while Jayden Greene was 2-for-4 with two runs and a two-run triple.
It was an improved showing by the Panthers, said Woodsville coach Brent Cox. “When they got guys on base, they manufactured runs,” he noted. Dominic Otero was 2-for-3 with a run for Lisbon.
Both teams have Wednesday games, with Groveton visiting Woodsville and Lisbon visiting Gorham.
HAZEN 15, OXBOW 0: In Bradford, the Wildcats scored 11 runs in the second inning to move to an 11-1 record going into their next game Thursday at Harwood.
Tyson Davison was 3-for-3 with three RBI, while Jas Zendik and Andrew Menard each had two hits and two RBI.
On the mound, Menard allowed no hits with five strikeouts.
GIRLS ULTIMATE
ST. J 13, BURLINGTON 6: In St. Johnsbury, Emily Kostruba and Hannah Keith keyed the effort on defense over the third-seeded Seahorses as the Hilltoppers remained unbeaten.
Dylan Wilcox led all scorers with four assists and two goals while Sabrina Lamar added four goals and an assist.
The Hilltoppers (9-0) are on the road on Thursday at CVU.
BOYS TENNIS
ST. J 7, CVU 0: Indoors at the St. J Field House, the streaking Hilltoppers kept their perfect season intact at 10-0. They have two matches in the next two days, including Thursday in Burlington, and Friday at home at 3:30 with Hartford.
Singles: 1. Bernardo Barrios def. Ziggy Babbott 6-0, 6-1; 2. Frederik Heineking def. Nolan Sanduge 6-0, 6-1; 3. Jorge Trade def. Silas Cohen 6-2, 6-0; 4. Agustin Gil def. Jacob Sternberg 6-0, 6-2; 5. Andrew Dahms def. Quinn Moore 3-6, 6-3, 10-4. Doubles: 1. Rene Ovananos/ Javier Berenguer def. John Bingle/Jacob Graham 6-4, 6-1; 2. Forster Goodrich/Nick Wright won 7-6 (5), 7-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.