Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Bucks Put Clamps On Bears

WELLS RIVER — Evan Dennis had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Blue Mountain rolled to a 47-24 win over visiting Danville in a Division IV clash Tuesday night.
The Bucks clamped down defensively from the opening tipoff, not allowing a Danville field goal until Christian Young’s buzzer-beater ending the first half.
“We had a real good defensive scheme,” Blue Mountain coach Chris Cook said. “We played well, guys were in passing lanes, and boxed out all night long up until midway through the fourth quarter.”
Ricky Fennimore added 12 points in the win. Young led Danville with 13 points.
The Bucks and Bears both play Oxbow next. The Bucks (5-2) visit Oxbow Friday, the Bears next Tuesday.
DHS (1-3): Anthoni Guinard 1-0-2, Christian Young 4-1-13, Dylan Brigham 3-0-7, Peter Searls 1-0-2. Totals: 9-FG 1-6-FT 24.
BMU (5-2): Tanner Winchester 1-0-2, Kason Blood 1-0-2, Evan Dennis 4-5-13, Hayden Carle 1-0-2, Cedric Schafer 0-3-3, John Dennis 2-1-6, Carson Tetreault 1-1-3, Ethan Gilding 1-0-2, Cam Roy 1-0-2, Ricky Fennimore 5-2-12. Totals: 17-FG 12-19-FT 47
DHS 0 4 7 13 — 24
BMU 11 12 11 13 — 47
3-Point FG: (F 4 (Young 3, Brigham) B 1 (J. Dennis). Team Fouls: D 14, B 9.
COLEBROOK 56, GORHAM 37: In Colebrook, Kolton Dowse (18) and Kaiden Dowse (13) led the offensive charge as the Mohawks picked up their fifth win in six games.
Izik Thibodeau (10) hit double figures for Colebrook, which gets a test Friday in Littleton.
“Whenever we turned them over and got out on the fast break we were good,” CA coach Buddy Trask said. “Did a good job defensively in the first half, but let them back in the game in the third. They hit the boards on us. In the fourth, we got back to playing defense and got some easy buckets.”
GHS (2-4): Lemieux 1-1-3, Langoise 6-3-17, York 4-2-10, Cairns 3-1-7. Totals: 14-FG 7-17-FT 37.
CA (5-1): Kolton Dowse 6-5-18, Keenan Hurlbert 4-2-10, Jackson Weir 1-0-2, Balin LaPerle 1-0-2, Izik Thibodeau 5-0-10, Kaiden Dowse 3-7-13, Maddox Godzyk 0-1-1. Totals: 20-FG 15-20-FT 56.
GHS 6 13 14 4 — 37
CA 14 17 10 15 — 56
3-Point FG: G 2 (Langoise); C 1 (Ko. Dowse). Team Fouls: G 17, C 17.
PITTSBURG-CANAAN 50, LISBON 40: In Lisbon, Dylan Colby had a game-high 15 points but the Yellow Jackets escaped with a win.
Max Crayans, Dominic Otero and Andrew Strout each contributed seven points in the Panther loss.
Lisbon is at Woodsville on Thursday.
PC (2-4): Hurbert 6-1-16, McMan 1-0-2, Griffin 2-0-4, Foote 5-2-14, Hurlbert 2-0-5, Pettit 0-1-1, Hailey 3-2-8. Totals: 19-FG 10-15-FT 50.
LRS (0-6): Max Cryans 3-1-7, Dylan Colby 5-2-15, Andrew Strout 2-2-7, Daryion Trombley 2-0-4, Dominic Otero 3-1-7. Totals: 15-FG 6-9-FT 40.
PC 18 4 11 17 — 50
LRS 9 8 7 16 — 40
3-Point FG: P 2 (Foote); L 4 (Colby 3, Strout). Team Fouls: P 9, L 15. Fouled Out: P, McMan.
GIRLS HOOPS
PITTSBURG-CANAAN 43, LISBON 28: In Lisbon, the visiting Yellow Jackets built a 33-18 lead after three quarters to improve to a 7-1 record.
“We needed to be patient on offense and they sped us up,” Panthers coach Brent Covill said. I thought they were very scrappy and applied a lot of pressure on us. We will recoup and get back at it. We are learning every day.”
Sara Brown had a triple-double with 12 boards, 10 steals, and 11 points. Next for the Panthers is a Thursday 5 p.m. game in Woodsville. The Engineers beat Lisbon earlier this season.
PC (7-1): Giroux 4-2-10, Ndegua 1-0-2, Cote 6-0-12, Loranger 4-0-11, Grondin 0-3-3, Placeau 3-0-6. Totals: 18-FG 5-10-FT 43.
LRS (2-5): Kaitlyn Clark 2-1-6, Sara Brown 4-0-11, Kiley Hill 1-0-2, Tori Jellison 1-1-3, Kendal Clark 3-0-6. Totals: 11-FG 2-5-FT 28.
PC 11 12 10 10 — 43
LRS 8 8 2 10 — 28
3-Point FG: P 3 (Loranger); L 4 (Brown 3, Ka. Clark). Team Fouls: P 13, L 13.
COLEBROOK 41, GORHAM 38: In Colebrook, Haley Rossitto had 12 points and six steals, Sierra Riff added 10 points, six rebounds and five steals and Emma McKeage collected nine points and eight assists as the Mohawks gained their third straight win.
Colebrook had a 39-29 lead going into the fourth quarter when the Huskies came back, and had three chances to tie it with a three-pointer in the final minute, but turned the ball over all three times.
It was Gorham’s third straight loss after a 4-1 start.
The Mohawks take a 5-2 record into Friday’s 5 p.m. game in Littleton.
GORHAM (4-4): Zoe Grondin 1-0-2, Sarah Godin 6-2-14, Halery Desilets 2-0-4, Madi Girauard 5-0-12, Burton 1-0-2, Gallant 1-0-2, Wilson 1-0-2. Totals: 17-FG 2-6-FT 38.
CA (5-2): Haley Rossitto 6-0-12, Sierra Riff 5-0-10, Emma McKeage 4-0-9, Lexi Santamaria 2-0-4, Ariana Lord 3-0-6. Totals: 20-FG 0-4-FT 41.
GHS 14 9 6 11 — 38
CA 14 13 12 2 — 41
3-Point FG: G 2 (Girauard); C 1 (McKeage) Team Fouls: G 14, C 10.
