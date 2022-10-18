Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Bucks Survive Bears; Spartans Field Hockey Exits Tourney

DANVILLE — On the strength of four different goal scorers, Blue Mountain bested Danville 4-2 in a Vermont Division IV girls soccer game in Danville on Tuesday.
Karli Blood tallied in the fourth minute on a penalty kick and Susanna Nelson assisted a Lily Roy goal in the 21st to give the visiting Bucks a 2-0 halftime advantage. Danville’s Lilah Hall scored two goals less than 15 minutes apart to get the Bears back within striking distance. Kinsey Laferriere and Sloane Morse were credited with the assists.
Hall’s second tally was the game’s final goal. Jordan Alley (55th minute) and Maya Christy (58th) had Blue Mountain’s third and fourth goals sandwiched in between Hall’s pair.
Felicity Sulham recorded eight saves in the victory while Leah Klark made 16 in the loss.
“In a game that was tightly played, we were able to adjust and work through having several injuries,” BMU coach Parrish Eiskamp said. “Both teams played hard for 80 minutes and we were able to come out on top.”
“The stats in this game are misleading,” Bears’ coach Spencer Morse said. “We had several shots that hit the post and crossbar that do not count as saves. I am super proud of our team after tonight’s game. They really proved to themselves that they belong in the thick of the race for the title this year. They really showed what they are capable of as a team. Their passing game was incredible. Blue Mountain for their part has incredible team speed up front. They showed why they are seeded second in D-IV.”
Blue Mountain (10-3) finishes its regular season on the road at Missisquoi while Danville (6-7) hosts Oxbow, both Friday at 4.
BURLINGTON 3, ST. JOHNSBURY 1: In Burlington, Gussie Guyette tallied twice to power the Seahorses past the Hilltoppers.
Guyette scored twice in the first half before St. J’s Sophia Shippee sent one in with three minutes to go before the break. Brooks DeShaw had Burlington’s final goal.
Emily Kostruba made six saves for SJA and Ava Tonizzo had five for BHS.
St. J (5-8) closes out its regular season by hosting Essex on Friday at 4.
SPAULDING 1, LAKE REGION 0: In Barre, the Rangers battled tough with the D-II Tide but fell just short in their regular-season finale.
With less than two minutes remaining before the break, Sage MaCauley scored off a pass from Paige Allen for the game’s lone goal.
Sylvia Brownlow picked up nine saves for LR compared to three by Spaulding’s Rebecca McKelvey.
“Spaulding’s defensive line stood out, containing LR’s offense on the attack,” Rangers’ coach Mary Farnsworth said. “LR’s midfield led by Madison Bowman and Sakoya Sweeney did well containing Spaulding controlling play. Sylvia Brownlow and the LR defensive line played a great game limiting Spaulding’s chances.”
Lake Region (5-7-2) awaits D-III playoff seeding.
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 6 BERLIN 2, No. 11 WHITE MOUNTAINS 0: In Berlin, the Spartans saw their season come to an end in the opening round of the Division III tournament after making their first trip to the postseason since 2015.
Olivia Richard scored with just 41 seconds left in the first quarter and then again 14 seconds into the second half after Berlin intercepted the starting pass.
“With the exception of those 14 seconds, the Spartans were on alert and played their hearts out,” coach Jeannine LaBounty said. “It was our best game with kids stepping up and making adjustments to make Berlin earn the win.
“Hallie Wright took the assignment of marking Berlin’s top player Sienna Langlois and she kept her scoreless and without an assist.”
Playing in their last game for the Spartans was Abbie McCusker (leading scorer with 12 of 26 goals), Dorie Labens and Victoria Whitcomb.
White Mountains finishes at 4-8-3.
