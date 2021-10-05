Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Cadieux, Marshia Power Danville

RICHFORD — Rylie Cadieux scored twice and Ava Marshia pumped in three assists as Danville knocked off host Richford 4-2 on Tuesday.
Danville won for the fourth time in the last five games, avenging its season-opening overtime loss to Richford.
Cadieux scored in the 13the minute, but Carly Archambault and Ella Chagnon tallied back-to-back goals to make 2-1 Richford.
Lilli Klark responded with a goal in the 33rd minute, Hazel Abetti netted the go-ahead goal in the 59th minute and Cadieux (Lilah Hall assist) added the insurance in the 67th for Danville.
Richford’s Aubrey Fadden had four saves while Leah Klark had nine for the visitors.
Danville (4-5) hosts Enosburg on Friday.
NORTH COUNTRY 6, THETFORD 1: In Thetford, Sabine Brueck, Lahn Descheneau, Mackenzie Parenteau, Charli Kellaway, Tristin Colburn and Cora Nadeau all scored as the Falcons rolled to their ninth win in as many games.
North Country now awaits fellow unbeaten Harwood for a regular-season showdown Friday at 4 in Newport.
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 5, ST. JOHNSBURY 2: In St. J, Chloe Pecor netted a hat trick as the visiting Redhawks blew open a tight game in the second half.
Up 1-0, undefeated Champlain Valley (6-0-2), scored four times (Pecor 2, Emma Crum, Stella Dooley) in the second half to build a 5-0 lead.
St. J added two late goals in the final 15 minutes. Elizabeth LaFlamme scored off of a corner kick from Maren Nitsche and Hannah Amadon connected on a direct kick from Nitsche with 3:55 left.
Hayden Wilkins had 10 saves for St. J; Emma Allaire made two for the Redhawks. The Hilltoppers (4-5) are at South Burlington on Friday.
HARWOOD 9, LAKE REGION 1: In Orleans, Louisa Thomsen (four) and Tatum Nelson combined for seven goals as the undefeated Highlanders cruised to their seventh win.
Harwood led 5-0 at the break.
Lake Region broke through with 36 minutes left, Alayna Azure finished a pass from Sakoya Sweeney.
Ciera Fiaschetti saved five shots for HU; Marina Rockwell and Maya Auger combined for 10 saves for the hosts.
“Harwood continued their offensive dominance,” Ranger coach Mary Farnsworth said. “LR kept their head up, challenging for the ball throughout the game, and creating some dangerous opportunities. Anya Kennedy, Madison Kennedy, and Mara Royer were standout players for LR in the center of the field.”
LR (2-6) plays at Northfield/Williamstown on Friday.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 3, COLEBROOK 0: In Whitefield, Josie DeAngelis had a goal and an assist to pace the Spartans.
Emma Simpson scored on a feed from Morgan Doolan in the 24th to make it 1-0 Spartans. Olivia Shallow tallied off of a cross from DeAngelis early in the second half and DeAngelis scored off a solo run, finishing from distance to close the scoring.
Carissa Challinor had three saves in the win.
“Aubrey Merrill and Kaitlyn Wheeler were able to provide great performances off the bench,” WM coach Stephen Welch said.
The Spartans (5-5) host Trinity on Wednesday.
PROFILE 5 PITTSBURG-CANAAN 1: In Pittsburg, Mya Brown tallied a hat trick as the Patriots reached the 10-win mark.
Evie Burger added a goal and an assist while Madison McLaren tallied for Profile (10-1). Elaina DeMaggio, Makenna Price and Sophie Bell collected assists.
Sophie Grondin scored for PC in the 66th minute.
Morgan Presby (three) and Annabelle Mullins combined for five saves. Sienna Grondin saved 13 shots for the Yellowjackets (6-6).
“We played a good offensive possession game creating 25 shots,” Profile coach Kevin Fraser said.
The Pats host Moultonborough on Thursday in a key game.
FIELD HOCKEY
WHITE MOUNTAINS 2, LITTLETON 2, OT: In Whitefield, the Spartans rallied from a 2-0 deficit to forge a draw in the rivalry clash.
Rebecca Colby scored in the first quarter and Haille Beane made it 2-0 Littleton early in the second quarter.
But Olivia Scalley finished a feed from Ciera Challinor with 7:42 left in the third, then Scalley found the equalizer with 7:56 to play after knocking home a ball after a scramble in front of the cage.
Littleton took eight shots on goal in regulation, all coming in the first half. Spartan goaltender Averey DeFosse had six saves. DeFosse added three more saves in overtime for a total of nine saves on 11 shots.
WM took 18 shots on goal. Littleton goaltender Makenna Reed had 16 saves.
“We were slow starting today,” Spartans coach Jeannine LaBounty said. “It was nice to see the girls come back from being down two goals. Savannah Stone was key on the defense in the second half. Averey gained confidence in goal as the game progressed.”
