WOODVILLE — Have a day, Olivia Corrigan.
The Littleton senior striker stepped up Tuesday, scoring three of her four goals in the second half to fuel Littleton to a 4-1 victory over Woodsville in a matchup of Division IV girls soccer unbeatens.
“I talked to her in warmups and asked her if she was ready to go,” Crusaders coach Clinton Brown said. “And she said, ‘oh, yeah.’ “She’s usually kind of shy, but when she said, ‘oh, yeah,’ I knew she was ready.”
The statement victory pushed Littleton to 9-0 on the season, the Crusaders outscoring their opponents 52-4.
“I was ecstatic about the way we played today,” Brown said. “I am one of those coaches who talks about what we did wrong rather than what we did right so we can improve at practice. Overall, it was great today.”
Woodsville, which had outscored its opponents 52-1 coming into Tuesday’s game, struck first — Leah Krull turning and netting a shot after a pass from Maddie Roy.
Corrigan, however, knotted the game minutes later, leaving the game 1-all headed to the break.
“We changed our format in the second half, moving some players around to be more offensive minded,” Brown said.
Early in the second half, Corrigan fired a ball into the box from the end line and it bounced off a Woodsville defender for a 2-1 Littleton lead.
Then Corrigan capped her big day with back-to-back breakaway goals three minutes apart to finish the Engineers.
Kaylynn Reagan (six) and Jaylah Houge combined for eight saves for the hosts. Emily Mainous played tough on a wet and dark afternoon, making 13 saves for the Crusaders.
Woodsville (7-1) is at Lisbon while Littleton hosts Colebrook, both on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
LITTLETON 3, WOODSVILLE 1: In Littleton, Austin Marquis and Parker Paradice each contributed a goal and an assist as the Crusaders locked up their seventh straight win.
Joelvy Perez also tallied for Littleton, which rallied from a 1-0 deficit at halftime.
Cam Burt gave the Engineers a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute on a volley from 20 yards. Marquis finished a pass from Paradice in the 45th to even the game. Paradice then converted a penalty kick in the 49th for the 2-1 lead and Perez added the insurance on a 12-yard shot that bounced off a Woodsville defender in the 59th.
“We came out in the first half very flat and they took advantage,” said LHS coach Luke Driscoll. “Second half we played much better and created some quality scoring chances. I was happy with how we responded in the second half, but we need to do a better job of playing the way we can for a full 80-plus minutes.”
Littleton (8-1) closes the regular season at Colebrook. Woodsville (5-4) hosts Lisbon. Both games are Thursday.
NORTH COUNTRY 3, NORTHFIELD/WILLIAMSTOWN 0: Corbin Brueck had a goal and two assists and Austin Giroux tallied a goal and and assist as the Falcons surged to a road victory.
The game was scoreless at halftime.
Adam Abbot also tallied while Falcons goaltender Travis Pepin saved seven shots.
NC (4-4) hosts Randolph on Saturday.
WINOOSKI 3, HAZEN 1: In Winooski, Ashbin Mangar scored twice and Yusufu Mami scored and assisted to lead the Spartans (5-2).
Tyler Ricard tallied on a feed from Jadon Baker in the 57th minute for the Cats, whose two losses this fall have come to Winooski. Ethan Shopland had five saves in the loss.
Hazen (4-2) hosts Fairfax on Saturday at 11 to close the regular season.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 2, DANVILLE 1: In Wells River, Collin Punderson and John Dennis scored in the Bucks’ home win.
Jacob Baesemann tallied in the second half for the Tribe .
DHS goaltender Denver Lindstrom made a great save off a penalty kick midway through the second half.
“We played very well tonight finally finding some rhythm with ball touches, but just couldn’t come up with a win,” said Indians coach Jeremy Withers.
Blue Mountain (4-4) is at Oxbow and Danville (1-5-1) visits Enosburg on Friday.
LAMOILLE 3, LYNDON 2: In Lyndon Center, Erubey Lopez scored twice, including the game-winner with 6 minutes left, to lift the Lancers (2-4-1) in a thriller.
LI’s Colin McDarmid scored on a deflection off a defender five minutes into the game for a 1-0 lead. Fifteen minutes later Lopez finished a cross from Liam McGee to level the game. With 15 minutes left to halftime, McGee drilled a free kick from 20 yards out to put the visitors up 2-1.
Early in the second half, Ale De Cardenas was pulled down in the box for a penalty kick and he slotted it past LU goalkeeper Teddy Levin make it 2-all. With 6 minutes left, McGee ran down a loose ball on the sideline, played it to Jackson Stanton, who passed it to Lopez for the winner.
Vikings goaltender Nick Matteis had 12 saves while Levin had six.
LI (1-5) hosts Thetford on Friday at 3:30 to close the regular season.
U-32 3, LAKE REGION 0: In East Montpelier, Connor Ulrich made five saves for the Rangers, who dropped to 0-6-2. Lake Region hosts Harwood on Friday in the regular-season finale.
CROSS COUNTRY
VIKINGS WIN AT HOME: In Lyndonville, the Vikings earned a clean sweep in a home tri-meet on senior day.
Senior Andrzej Prince crossed the line in 18 minutes, 29 seconds to win the boys race, followed closely by teammate Gabrial Cole in 18:48. Holden Middleton (20:51), Kace Colby (21:32) and Brady Gervais (21:36) finished 4-5-6, respectively. Freshman Talan Carpenter (24:21) cracked the top 10 in ninth.
Blue Mountain’s William Haywood was runner-up.
Viking junior Alexis Gervais claimed the win in the girls race, finishing in 27:51. She was followed across the line by Lyndon’s only other female runner, freshman Una Colby in 28:24.
The Viking boys were the only scoring team with both Blue Mountain and Twinfield having too few runners.
Lyndon’s Emerson Mitchell won the middle school girls race in 12:05 with Lyndon’s Ary Parker finishing third in 13:08. Twinfield’s Wyatt Malloy outsprinted Mitchell to the line of the co-ed race to win the boys event in 12:03.
