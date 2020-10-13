MORRISVILLE — Ally Cotnoir scored twice, including the game-winner in second overtime, and Sakoya Sweeney had a goal and two assists as Lake Region knocked off Peoples, 3-2, on Tuesday.
The goals were Cotnoir’s eighth and nine of the season. She also added an assist as the Rangers evened their record at 3-3.
Anna Isselhardt and Gabrielle Schaffer scored for Peoples (0-4), the latter coming with five minutes remaining in the second half.
Cotnoir’s first tally gave Lake Region a 2-1 lead 15 minutes into the second half. Her winner came with 3:37 left in the second OT on a Sweeney feed.
Marina Rockwell (played almost all of regular time) had three saves for the Rangers while teammate Maya Auger (subbed in with 2 minutes left in regulation, played OT) made one.
Shelby Wells (four) and Gracie Beck combined for six saves for the Wolves.
“Hard-fought game by both sides,” said LR coach Mary Farnsworth. “Peoples used multiple players and combos to move the ball forward. LR capitalized on using width in crossing and through balls on the attack: Midfielders Paige Currier and Reese Petit contributed huge minutes in this effort.
“Robin Nelson and Mara Royer also provided solid transitional play allowing LR to counter offensively quickly in the center-mid position. LR also held a strong defensive line led by Liris Haney and Alexis Sicard.”
Lake Region hosts Stowe on Friday.
WILLIAMSTOWN/NORTHFIELD 3, LYNDON 0: Greta Smith and Emma Korrow scored first-half goals and Becca Dupere tallied in the second to lead host Williamstown/Northfield (3-2).
Molly Renaudette made 10 saves for the Vikings (1-3), who host Randolph on Friday at 4.
