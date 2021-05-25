DANVILLE — Junior shortstop Zoe Crocker had six RBI, classmate Colleen Flinn spun a three-hitter and the Danville softball team made the most of its five hits in defeating Williamstown 14-2 in five innings on Tuesday.
The win assures Danville of first place in D-IV. At the plate, Flinn belted a three-run double, while Crocker twice cleared the bases with extra-base hits. After the Blue Devils intentionally walked junior Rylie Cadieux to load the bases, Crocker roped a triple to right-center for three RBI. Next inning, Crocker belted a two-out, three-run home run to straightaway center field.
Danville’s defense and speed were dominant. “Our defense is unbelievable, and we have a lot of speed,” coach Paul Remick said. “Their girl, Brianna McLaughlin, actually pitched pretty well,” he noted. “We drew 10 walks, but she threw strikes too. She had four strikeouts. We only had five hits, but they were huge.”
It leads to Thursday’s regular-season finale, a 4:30 senior-day game in Danville with Richford (6-3). Danville defeated the Falcons 19-7 earlier this season.
LYNDON 15, HARWOOD 0: In Duxbury, Jaydin Royer tossed her third no-hitter of the season, coming within a walk of a perfect game as Lyndon locked up the No. 1 seed in Division II with a five-inning rout in the regular-season finale.
Royer finished with eight strikeouts in the circle and added a single on offense while Emma Newland (two singles, two RBI), Jamie Fenoff (two singles, two RBI) and Isabelle Priest (two singles, RBI) powered LI (12-1).
ST. J 11, CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 2: In Hinesburg, Adriana Lemieux had a home run and two doubles while Delaney Rankin had a home run among her two hits as the Hilltoppers rolled to their fourth straight win.
Kyara Rutledge added a double for St. J, which scored seven runs on five hits in the first two innings.
Rankin got the complete-game win in the circle, allowing four hits and three walks while fanning seven.
St. J (9-5) hosts Hartford on Thursday for senior day.
NORTH COUNTRY 10, COLCHESTER 5: In Newport, Rileigh Fortin was 3-for-4 with five RBI and Celeste Tanguay went 2-for-3 with two RBI as the Falcons snapped a three-game slide on senior day, also their regular-season finale.
McKenna Marquis went 3-for-4 while Korey Champney, Jenna Laramie and Riann Fortin (double) had two hits off losing pitcher Chloe Palmer. NC pounded 15 hits on the afternoon.
Laramie went the distance, allowing nine hits, one walk and no earned runs while fanning three for the Falcons (5-9).
Vikings pitchers have six no-hitters this season. Kelleigh Simpson also has three, including a perfect game.
TRACK AND FIELD
FRIEDMAN REIGNS: At Gilford High School, White Mountains junior Abby Friedman cleared 8 feet to claim the pole vault title at the New Hampshire Division III girls state track and field championship.
The Spartan also took third place in high jump with a leap of 4-10, finishing behind winner Tori Allen of Campbell (5-2). Friedman scored all 16 of White Mountains’ points on the day.
Hopkinton won the team crown with 68 points. Newfound was runner-up with 49.
GIRLS LACROSSE
ST. J 10, BFA-ST. ALBANS 9, OT: In St. Johnsbury, Sophia Shippee netted the game-winner on a penalty shot in overtime as the Hilltoppers avenged an earlier loss to the Comets.
Polly Currier tallied four goals and Maren Nitsche added three for St. J (7-3), which won their third straight game. The Hilltoppers lost to Division I St. Albans 14-7 on May 7.
Ellie Rice and Maren Tierney also found the back of the net in the upset win.
Sophie Zemianek had four goals to pace the Bobwhites (9-3).
The Hilltoppers host Rice for senior day on Friday at 4:30.
BOYS LACROSSE
COLCHESTER 14, SJA 3: In Colchester, the Lakers’ Mason Coburn scored six goals in sending St. J to a 2-7 record.
Caleb Morgan scored twice for the Hilltoppers while Tommy Zschau added the other one. Hilltoppers goaltender Dominik Gray made 16 saves, to six for the Lakers (4-4).
It leads to St. J’s last two regular-season games Wednesday at U-32, and Friday at Rice.
BASEBALL
WHITE RIVER VALLEY 10, BLUE MOUNTAIN 9: In South Royalton, tt was a matchup of the top two D-IV teams in Royalton. It didn’t play out that way, however as WRV and the Bucks made a combined nine errors before a double in the bottom of the seventh provided the walkoff win.
With the game tied 5-5 at the end of five innings, the hosts scored four in the bottom of the sixth. They were poised to score more, but a clutch diving catch by BM center fielder Sam Demers ended the threat.
Down to their last three outs trailing 9-5, the Bucks battled and battled, tying the game with four runs of their own top-seven on three walks, three singles and another walk.
“They went through three pitchers in the top of the seventh,” BM coach Scott Blood said. Blue Mountain scored its tying run in unusual fashion. The Bucks had a runner on third; when an out was made, he thought it was the third out and began walking off the field. Realizing his mistake, he tried to get back to third, but the WRV catcher threw the ball away, enabling him to score the tying run.
Dominic Craven was the winning pitcher for WRV (12-0) while Ethan Gilding took the loss. The winners made five errors, to four for the Bucks.
“Neither team felt we played our best,” coach Blood said. “I’m awfully proud of our kids for battling back the way we did. It was a really good learning experience for our guys.”
The Bucks take a 10-3 record into Thursday’s 4:30 home game with Peoples Academy.
HARWOOD 7, LYNDON 3: In Duxbury, a five-run second inning helped power the Highlanders by Lyndon Institute. Nick Moran pitched a four-hitter to power Harwood (9-2) to its seventh straight win, in the process reversing a May 6 loss to the Vikings (9-3-1). Four LI errors aided Harwood.
LI’s James Sanborn was 2-for-3 with a triple, while Dylan Dwyer added a double and Carsen McQuade was 1-for-3. It leads to Thursday’s finale at home at 4:30 with Montpelier (9-4-1).
WILLIAMSTOWN 23, DANVILLE 1 (5): On senior day in Danville, the home team struggled with eight errors. Williamstown (2-11) only had seven hits to show for its 23 runs. Danville was held to five hits over four innings by the Blue Devils’ Max Dexter.
Seniors Jacob Baesemann, Graham LaHaye, Jacob LeClair (injured), and Caleb Nelson were honored before the game. It leads to Thursday’s regular-season finale in Danville at 4:30 with Richford.
COLEBROOK 11, PROFILE 1: In Colebrook, the visiting Patriots outhit CA 7-4, but also made four errors to one for the Mohawks. With Colebrook leading 5-1 after three innings, Profile loaded the bases with one out. Colebrook turned to relief pitcher Bryce Smith, who struck out two to end the threat.
Jackson Glavac had two hits for the Patriots, who close out their regular season Thursday at Pittsburg-Canaan. The Mohawks’ finale is Wednesday at home at 4 with Lin-Wood (11-2).
BOYS TENNIS
U-32 6, NORTH COUNTY 1: In Newport, the visiting Raiders put a damper on senior day for the Falcons. With two tiebreakers and a forfeit it was a closer match than the score showed, Falcons coach Paul Bosco noted. The finale for the Falcons is Friday at Harwood.
Singles: 1. Lasse Lieberman, U, def. Ian Applegate 6-3, 6-1; 2. Kayl Humke, U def. Corbin Brueck 6-3, 6-1; 3. Evan Elliott, U def. Cooper Brueck 4-6, 6-3, 14-12; 4. Tzevi Schwartz, U def. David Gratton 6-2, 6-1; 5. NCU forfeits. Doubles: 1. Finn O’Donnell/Rory McLane, U def. Jeff Blais/Max Roberts 7-5, 0-6, 10-8; 2. Chris Johnson/Will Brandich, NC def. JT Nordensen/Julian Fitz 6-3, 6-0.
GIRLS TENNIS
U-32 6, NORTH COUNTRY 1: In East Montpelier, the top-seeded doubles duo Anisa Brasseur and Thea Potter got the lone win for the visiting Falcons. “Both players played extremely well covering the court and taking lots of volleys and overheads,” NCU coach Liz Bosco said. “This was Anisa’s first win of the season with many more to come as she brings lots of energy and agility out on the court.
“Lexi Booth played an incredibly hard-fought match. She lost the first set 6-1 but came back to win the second in a seven-point tiebreaker” before U-32’s Caitlyn Dodge-Preston prevailed in a 10-point tiebreaker, making the Raiders 7-3 on the season.
The Falcons (2-6) finish out the regular season with 4 p.m. home matches Wednesday with Montpelier, and Friday with Harwood.
Singles: 1. Lucy Krokenberger, U def. Haley Goff 6-1, 6-0; 2. Tovah Williams, U def. Ruthie Petzold 7-5, 6-0; 3. Jasmine Toro, U def. Marta Potter 6-2, 6-2; 4. Caitlyn Dodge Preston, U def. Lexi Booth 6-1, 6-7 (7-5); 5. Grace Elwell, U def. Kallista Barton 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: 1. Thea Potter/Anisa Brasseur, N def. Jin Clayton/Maya Elliott 6-3, 7-5; 2. Aeva Pope-Howe/Willoe Mashkua, U def. Anna Maurice/Marve Wright 6-2, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.