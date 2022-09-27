ORLEANS — Paige Currier’s first-half goal was the difference as Lake Region defeated Peoples 1-0 in a Division III girls soccer game Tuesday evening.

Madison Bowman played a through ball to Currier and she was able to run on to and deliver the eventual game-winning goal.

