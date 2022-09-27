Lake Region's Paige Currier, right, celebrates with goal-scorer Sakoya Sweeney during the first half of the Rangers' 7-2 win at Danville in a girls soccer clash on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
ORLEANS — Paige Currier’s first-half goal was the difference as Lake Region defeated Peoples 1-0 in a Division III girls soccer game Tuesday evening.
Madison Bowman played a through ball to Currier and she was able to run on to and deliver the eventual game-winning goal.
LR’s Sylvia Brownlow recorded three saves while PA’s Josie Simone registered 10.
“LR maintained control of the ball, and was able to use space well to keep possession and stay on the attack, Rangers coach Mary Farnsworth said. “Josie Simone played a standout game in the net for PA as well as Gabbie Schafer and Anna Isselhardt. LR’s midfielders stood out, led by captains Bowman, Sweeney and Currier.”
Lake Region (3-3-1) has a showdown with North Country at home on Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
BFA-FAIRFAX 6, DANVILLE 1: In Danville, the Bears hung tough for 60 minutes before unraveling in the final 20 in a loss to BFA-Fairfax.
Nate Despathy cut the 2-0 halftime deficit in half midway through the second frame but after that, it was all BFA-Fairfax — scoring four goals in the final 20 minutes to push the game well out of reach.
