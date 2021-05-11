WELLS RIVER — Held to three hits, the Danville softball team still made the most of its opportunities.
Danville took advantage of four Blue Mountain errors while drawing nine walks and improved to a 5-1 record on Thursday with a 7-3 win at Ron Brown Field. It dropped the Bucks to 5-2, both losses coming to Danville.
Despite the lack of hits, “we had runners on base in every inning,” DHS coach Paul Remick said. “They made mistakes; we took advantage.”
Danville matched its hit total with three errors, but pitcher Cassidy Kittredge held the hosts at bay, scattering six hits while fanning nine and walking one. “She’s a good pitcher with good composure for an eighth-grader,” Remick noted.
Bucks pitcher Maggie Emerson had seven strikeouts to go with her three-hitter, but the walks and errors were costly. The Bucks started fast as their first two batters, Lauren Joy and Jordan Alley, belted doubles leading to a quick 2-0 lead.
The visitors came right back with four runs in the top of the second, however, and built it to a 6-2 advantage before settling for the final 7-3 score.
Next for Danville, a Thursday game at Richford.
COLCHESTER 13, ST. J 2: In Colchester, Brynn Coughlin went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI as the host Lakers barreled past the Hilltoppers.
Chloe Palmer contained St. J, allowing six hits and two walks and fanning five in the complete-game win. Starter Delaney Rankin took the loss. She and reliever Kyara Rutledge combined to allow 11 hits and nine walks while striking out five.
Taylor Farnsworth went 2-for-4 with a solo homer to pace St. J. Adriana Lemieux (triple) and Rutledge (double) added extra-base hits. It was the Hilltoppers’ second straight loss after a four-game win streak.
St. J (5-4) visits St. Albans on Saturday at 11.
SOUTH BURLINGTON 14, NORTH COUNTRY 5: In South Burlington, Emily Borrazzo fanned 12 and allowed nine hits in the circle and had a pair of hits to lead the Wolves past the visiting Falcons.
Hailey Pothier (2-for-4, double), McKenna Marquis (2-for-3), Jenna Laramie (2-for-3) and Korey Champney (1-for-2, two walks) paced the Falcon offense.
Laramie tossed four innings in the loss. North Country (3-5) heads to Missisquoi on Thursday.
BASEBALL
LYNDON 14, THETFORD 0: In Lyndon Center, Whit Steen delivered a five-inning complete-game no-hitter, allowing only two baserunners while striking out the side in the fifth in Lyndon’s home rout.
Steen got it done in 62 pitches, walking just one batter while the Viking bats were hot.
Trevor Lussier was 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI, Cam Berry went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI and James Sanborn had a double and an RBI among his three hits to power Lyndon, which plated 10 runs in the fourth and had 13 hits on the afternoon. Dylan Miller (2-for-4, RBI), Carsen McQuade (1-for-1, RBI) and Luke Dudas (1-for-3) also contributed.
Lyndon (5-1) is at Oxbow on Thursday.
BMU 11, DANVILLE 1: In Wells River, Hollis Munson and Owen Murray combined on a three-hitter, with Murray striking out the side in the fifth for the win. Munson had five strikeouts, while teammate Evan Dennis went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI.
Danville starter Joe Schlesinger and relievers Dillon Brigham and Cooper Calkins combined on a four-hitter, but also issued 11 walks with an HBP. “Put the ball into play today but didn’t string enough hits together,” DHS coach Nick DeCaro said. “Gave too many extra outs on defense. Dillon Brigham had a nice day at the plate, and Jonn Morgan had his best day behind the plate.”
The Bucks take a 7-0 record into their next game Thursday at Peoples. Next for Danville, a Thursday 4:30 scrimmage at Richford.
COLCHESTER 11, ST. JOHNSBURY 0: In Colchester, Michael Mansfield pitched a five-inning complete game allowing just two hits and fanning seven to guide the Lakers.
Tyler Holm had a triple for St. J while Will Fowler (four innings) took the loss.
The Hilltoppers (2-7) travel to BFA-St. Albans on Saturday at 11.
HAZEN 10, NORTHFIELD 0 (6): In Northfield, Ethan Shopland went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI as the host Wildcats improved to a 6-2 record going into their next game Saturday at 11 at Danville.
The Wildcats started fast with four runs in their first ups. Tyler Rivard was 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Jadon Baker was 2-for-3 with a triple as Hazen collected 11 hits. Lyle Rooney (three IP, seven Ks, no hits) was the winning pitcher as the Marauders were held to one hit on the day.
HARWOOD 13, NORTH COUNTRY 8: At Harwood, “It was a tough loss,” NCU Falcons coach Jay Gonyaw said. “Tate Parker, our freshman, pitched a great game and at one point retired eight batters in a row before our defense started to fall apart.
“We are still struggling to find the right mix of infield players. While our opponents are scoring on errors and walks, we continue to score on hard-hit balls and base hits. When we do get our defense together, we will be real tough.”
Next for North Country (4-6), a Thursday home game with Montpelier.
GIRLS LACROSSE
ST. J 13, RICE 11: In South Burlington, Polly Currier scored five goals and Maren Nitsche added three as the Hilltoppers knocked off the host Green Knights.
Ella Ceppetelli notched a pair of goals while Grace Clark, Holly Stein and Katie Cushing found the back of the net. Ellie Rice had two assists and Clara Andre made nine saves in the victory.
Deena Jaconski scored seven goals for Rice.
St. J (4-3) is at Colchester on Friday at 4:30.
BOYS LACROSSE
BFA-FAIRFAX 11, ST. J 8: In Fairfax, Derrick Sloan pumped in six goals to lead the host Bullets.
Gardner Auchincloss tallied five goals and two assists to power the Hilltoppers. Karson Clark added a goal and two assists while Jaden Hayes and Chase Porter scored in the loss. Dominik Gray had 14 saves for the visitors.
Max Millis made six saves for Fairfax.
St. J (2-3) visits Hartford on Thursday night at 6:30.
GIRLS TENNIS
ST. J 5, RICE 0: In St. Johnsbury, Maggie Anderson and Miwa Ozawa each won 6-0, 6-0 and the Hilltoppers went on to their second straight team sweep. St. J (4-2) is at Stowe on Thursday.
Singles: 1. Miwa Ozawa def. Anna Walters 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mary Fowler def. Evi Quinbin 6-1, 6-0; 3. Zhi Hawes def. Hannah Cunningham 6-2, 6-0; 4. Maggie Anderson def. Caitlyn Smith 6-0, 6-0; 5. McKenna Brochu vs. Finn Jacobson (rain). Doubles: 1. Ellie Coyle and Kay Conner def. Blyth Fitch O’Leary and Gabby Sheddon 6-2, 6-3; 2. Julia Chadderdon and Maya Bakowski vs. Sophia Strouse and Grace Matroquin (rain).
BOYS TENNIS
SJA 6, RICE 1: At Calahan Park in South Burlington, the Hilltoppers went to a 4-3 record going into their Thursday home match with Stowe at the Kiwanis Courts.
Singles: 1. Jose Trade, STJ def. Colin Shea, Rice 6-3, 6-4; 2. Jose Daniel, STJ def. Joona Juntunen, Rice 6-4, 6-4; 3. Ben Cesario, Rice def. Alvaro Roldan, STJ 6-2, 5-7, 10-(6) 4. Ivan Garza, STJ def. Rodrigo Timenez, Rice 6-4, 6-2; 5. Jack Jafif, STJ def. Asher Schonfield, Rice 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: 1. James Piluso/Riku Momozawa, STJ def. Nate McDonald/Max Lawry, Rice 6-1, 6-0; 2. Moises Zetune/Forster Goodrich, STJ def. Wilfred St. Francis/Guillaume Bouramia, Rice 6-2, 6-4.
