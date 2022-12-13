Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Davison, Hazen Down Danville

HARDWICK — Caitlyn Davison delivered 26 points to push Hazen past Danville, 54-29, in a showdown between two rival girls basketball programs Tuesday night.
The Wildcats sprung to a 14-7 first-quarter lead, using a full-court defensive press to force turnovers and turn the miscues into easy buckets. Benefiting from the press, Davison scored 11 of her game-high 26 in the opening quarter and had 19 at the half.
Ella Gillespie also hit double figures for the Wildcats with 13 points.
Laci Potter (11 points) and Lauren Joncas (nine) led the Bears.
Tuesday’s clash was a rematch of last season’s Division IV quarterfinal game in which Danville won 67-51. Hazen is now back in D-III.
Both teams play at home on Thursday. Hazen will face Oxbow and Danville will square off with Peoples.
HU (1-1): Isabelle Gouin 1-0-2, Alexis Christensen 3-0-7, Caitlyn Davison 9-8-26, Ella Gillespie 6-1-13, Haylie Michaud 3-0-6. Totals: 22-FG 9-16-FT 54.
DHS (0-1): Lilli Klark 1-0-2, Laci Potter 4-3-11, Lauren Joncas 4-0-9, Taylor Carson 1-0-2, Sadie Young 2-1-5. Totals: 12-FG 4-12-FT 29.
HU 14 16 15 9 — 54
DHS 7 8 12 2 — 29
3-Point FG: H 1 (Christensen); D 1 (Joncas). Team Fouls: H 16, D 15. Fouled Out: D, Young.
LAKE REGION 62, MISSISQUOI 27: In Swanton, Sakoya Sweeney’s 23-point effort helped the Rangers to a big road win.
Madison Bowman added 13 points and Lillian Fauteux finished with 10.
LR held a 42-19 lead at the break and kept Missisquoi scoreless in the third quarter.
“Our defensive intensity tonight was really good and our transition game really benefited from that,” Rangers’ coach Joe Houston said. “The girls did a great job of moving the ball and not going soft on the defensive end.”
Lake Region plays at Rice on Thursday.
LR (1-1): Maddie Racine 2-0-4, Sakoya Sweeney 9-3-23, Bella Aiken 1-1-3, Madison Bowman 6-1-13, Lillian Fauteux 5-0-10, Alyssa Butler1-1-3, Dayna Knights 1-0-2, Kaylee Sargent 2-0-4. Totals: 27-FG 6-10-FT 62.
MVU (0-1): Pigeon 2-0-4, Bourdeau 1-0-2, K. Reynolds 0-2-2, Paradee 2-0-4, S. Reynolds 1-3-5, Vincent 1-0-2, Medor 3-0-6, Langlois 0-2-2. Totals: 9-FG 8-13-FT 27.
LR 21 21 13 7 — 62
MVU 6 13 0 8 — 27
3-Point FG: L 2 (Sweeney); M 1 (Pigeon). Team Fouls: L 10, M 13.
LITTLETON 32, WHITE MOUNTAINS 31: In Littleton, Ella Horsch came through with 16 points and the Crusaders hung on for a slim victory despite entering the fourth quarter trailing by three.
Horsch had four 3-pointers on the night and JuJu Bromley and Addison Hadlock scored six points apiece. Ainsley Savage (nine points) and Ava Simpson (seven points) led the way for White Mountains.
“Ella had a solid game offensively and made some big shots,” LHS coach Dale Prior said. “JuJu had some key steals, rebounds and points off our press including the steal to end the game. Typical battle between the two teams. I thought our defense on Ainsley was solid all night and keeping her in single digits was a goal of ours.”
Particularly Addison Hadlock’s defense on Ainsley the whole game was exceptional
Littleton plays again Friday at Portsmouth Christian. WMR is at Colebrook on Monday.
LHS (4-0): Ella Horsch 6-0-16, Lauryn Corrigan 1-0-3, Addison Pilgrim 0-1-1, JuJu Bromley 3-0-6, Addison Hadlock 3-0-6. Totals: 13-FG 1-4-FT 32.
WMR (1-1): Emma Simpson 2-0-5, Ciera Challinor 2-2-6, Jaylin Bennett 2-0-4, Ainsley Savage 4-1-9, Ava Simpson 3-0-7. Totals: 13-FG 3-10-FT 31.
LHS 8 7 6 11 — 32
WMR 8 4 12 7 — 31
3-Point FG: L 5 (Horsch 4, Corrigan); W 2 (E. Simpson, A. Simpson). Team Fouls: L 10, W 11. Fouled Out: W, E. Simpson.
WOODSVILLE 56, LISBON 12: In Lisbon, Paige Royer pumped in 22 points as the Engineers rolled past the Panthers.
Woodsville held Lisbon to just one point in the first quarter and held a 27-8 halftime advantage. Eliza Wagstaff added 10 points.
Kora Sibley scored six points in the loss.
“We struggled to find our groove the first half,” Engineers’ coach Tori Clough said. “We were able to find some openings underneath to get us going in the second half. Paige Royer led us on the offensive boards and in scoring. Defensively we were able to pressure the ball, create turnovers and capitalize on them at the other end.”
“We are struggling to score, obviously,” Panthers’ coach Brent Covell said. “We have no excuses but to get better every day. We need to work harder in practice and learn to play as a team. We are running 7th-12th graders and we need to figure out our dynamic. On the positive side, I thought we played with a bit more effort and aggressiveness tonight. We will lace ‘em up and get back to work.”
Both teams return to action Friday night with Woodsville at Mascenic and Lisbon hosting Pittsfield.
WHS (2-1): Makayla Walker 2-0-5, Brianna Youngman 1-0-2, Jaylah Hogue 1-0-3, Eliza Wagstaff 5-0-10, Aliza Boutin 3-0-6, Allee Rowe 1-0-2, Katie Houston 3-0-6, Paige Royer 9-4-22. Totals: 25-FG 4-9-FT 56.
LRS (0-3): Meredith Barnes 0-3-3, Molly Metcalf 0-1-1, Kora Sibley 2-0-6, Linnea Trudell 1-0-2. Totals: 3-FG 4-11-FT 12.
WHS 10 17 11 18 — 56
LRS 1 7 4 0 — 12
3-Point FG: L 2 (Sibley); W 2 (Walker, Hogue). Team Fouls: W 12, L 12.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BRATTLEBORO 69, ST. J 56: In Brattleboro, Cam Frost poured in 25 points as the Colonels handled the Hilltoppers in coach Patrick Rainville’s SJA debut.
Harry Geng turned in a game-high 26 points while Kerrick Medose added 12 for the Hilltoppers.
BU led 31-22 at the break.
“We had some open looks that did not fall for us in the first half,” Rainville said. “We played hard. Turnovers and finishing plays on the defensive end proved to be too much tonight. Brattleboro played with great energy. We will take a lot away from tonight and use it to make us better.”
St. J welcomes Essex for its home opener next Tuesday.
SJA (0-1): Rex Hauser 1-0-2, Carter Bunnell 0-1-1, Harry Geng 7-9-26, Kerrick Medose 5-2-12, Will Eaton 0-1-3, Hayden Brown 3-0-7, Aidan Brody 1-3-5. Totals: 18-FG 15-25-FT 56.
BU (1-0): Frost 8-6-25, Allenbert 2-0-4, Chamberlin 4-6-14, Melo 1-1-3, Evans 2-0-5, Haskins 3-2-8, McGillion 5-0-10. Totals: 25-FG 15-25-FT 69.
SJA 15 7 15 19 — 56
BU 21 10 22 16 — 69
3-Point FG: S 5 (Geng 3, Eaton, Brown); B 4 (Frost 3, Evans). Team Fouls: S 21, B 20. Fouled Out: B, McGillion.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 76, SHARON 19: In Sharon, Evan Dennis produced a game-high 24 points to help the defending Division IV champion Bucks open their season with a win.
Up big early, the Bucks used an 18-2 first-quarter advantage to build the lead and were up 39-8 by half.
Kason Blood (14 points), Ricky Fennimore (13) and Jamal Saibou (10) all reached double digits for BMU. Caleb Benjamin led Sharon with 13 points.
“Great way to start the season,” Bucks’ coach Chris Cook said. “Boys came out a little slow, but turned things on later in the first. Tough one Friday with Thetford Academy coming to town.”
Start time for Friday’s tilt is 7 o’clock.
BMU (1-0): Jamal Saibou 3-2-10, Evan Dennis 11-2-24, Kason Blood 4-4-14, Cedric Schafer 3-0-8, Ricky Fennimore 6-0-13, Ian Fraser 0-1-1, Owen Murray 2-2-6. Totals: 29-FG 11-15-FT 76.
SA (0-1): Jack Lloyd 2-0-4, Caleb Benjamin 5-3-13, Parker Bogardus 1-0-2. Totals: 8-FG 3-4-FT 19
BMU 18 21 22 15 — 76
SA 2 6 8 3 — 19
3-Point FG: B 7 (Saibou 2, Blood 2, Schafer 2, Fennimore). Team Fouls: B 12, S 15.
WOODSVILLE 58, LISBON 14: In Lisbon, Mike Hogan’s 12 points led 12 different Engineers in the scorebook during a win over the Panthers.
Landon Kingsbury had 11 points followed by Cam Davidson (seven) and Cowen Kimball (six). Woodsville jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and was up big, 33-3, at halftime.
Hayden Thorton led Lisbon with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
Woodsville travels to Mascenic on Friday while Lisbon hosts Pittsfield.
WHS (3-0): Ryan Walker 1-1-3, Coby Youngman 1-0-2, Connor Houston 2-0-5, Jack Boudreault 1-0-2, Cowen Kimball 3-0-6, Ethan Fenn 1-0-2, Devin Sabina 2-0-4, Landon Kingsbury 4-3-11, Cam Davidson 3-1-7, Hank Williams 1-0-2, Owen McClintock 1-0-2, Mike Hogan 6-0-12. Totals: 26-FG 5-14-FT 58.
LRS (0-3): Hayden Thorton 4-0-11, Shawn Hartlen 1-0-3. Totals: 5-FG 0-0-FT 14.
WHS 21 12 13 12 — 58
LRS 0 3 6 5 — 14
3-Point FG: W 1 (Houston); L 4 (Thorton 3, Hartlen). Team Fouls: W 6, L 11.
LITTLETON 68, WHITE MOUNTAINS 43: In Littleton, Kayden Hoskins tallied 14 points while Dre Akines and Landon Lord added 12 apiece to guide the Crusaders to victory.
Littleton raced out to a 24-6 first-quarter lead and led 41-14 entering halftime. White Mountains continued to battle, outscoring the hosts 29-27 in the second half.
Trevor Armstrong recorded 13 points and Avery Woodburn had 11 for WMR.
“We played well in the first half,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said. “Great balanced scoring tonight. Our bench got some quality minutes.”
Littleton plays at Portsmouth Christian on Friday. White Mountains visits Colebrook on Monday.
LHS (4-0): Dre Akines 6-0-12, Kayden Hoskins 5-0-14, Carmichael Lopez 3-2-9, Landon Lord 5-2-12, Grady Hadlock 3-1-7, Gavin Lewis 2-0-5, Braiden Lewis 2-0-6, Paulo Darosa 1-0-3. Totals: 27-FG 5-8-FT 68.
WMR (0-2): Aiden Whipple 3-0-6, Ian St. Cyr 1-0-2, Robert Breault 1-0-2, Shayne Farrell 2-0-4, Trevor Armstrong 5-0-13, Avery Woodburn 4-3-11, Carson Mallett 1-0-3, Vance Dupont 1-0-2. Totals: 18-FG 3-5-FT 43.
LHS 24 17 13 14 — 68
WMR 6 8 14 15 — 43
3-Point FG: L 9 (Hoskins 4, B. Lewis 2, Lopez, G. Lewis, Darosa); W 4 (Armstrong 3, Mallett). Team Fouls: L 9, W 14. Fouled Out: W, Armstrong.
