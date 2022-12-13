Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Davison, Hazen Down Danville
Buy Now

Hazen's Caitlyn Davison defends Danville's Laci Potter during the Wildcats' win on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

HARDWICK — Caitlyn Davison delivered 26 points to push Hazen past Danville, 54-29, in a showdown between two rival girls basketball programs Tuesday night.

The Wildcats sprung to a 14-7 first-quarter lead, using a full-court defensive press to force turnovers and turn the miscues into easy buckets. Benefiting from the press, Davison scored 11 of her game-high 26 in the opening quarter and had 19 at the half.

