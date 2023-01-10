DANVILLE — Evan Dennis poured in a game-high 27 points as visiting Blue Mountain came into Danville and left with a 66-48 Division IV boys basketball victory.
Dennis had 16 by halftime, helping the defending champion Bucks to a 37-19 lead.
Kris Fennimore provided a spark off the bench with 12 points and Ricky Fennimore had 11 in the win.
Andrew Joncas led the Bears with 18 points while Christian Young had eight.
“No one really showed up for us tonight,” Bears’ coach Jason Brigham said. “Evan Dennis played very well.”
Both teams’ next game is against Oxbow, Blue Mountain playing host on Friday and Danville traveling there on Tuesday.
BMU (4-2): Kris Fennimore 4-3-12, Evan Dennis 11-4-27, Hayden Carle 2-1-5, Kason Blood 1-1-3, Cedric Schafer 2-0-5, Cam Roy 2-0-4, Ricky Fennimore 4-3-11. Totals: 26-FG 12-21-FT 66.
DHS (4-3): Sebastian Eldred 1-2-4, Andrew Joncas 6-4-18, Christian Young 3-2-8, Hunter Horne 1-0-2, Cooper Calkins 1-0-3, Alijah Andrews 2-0-4, Kohl Guinard 0-1-1, Arius Andrews 3-0-6, Anthony Raymond 1-0-2. Totals: 18-FG 9-15-FT 48.
BMU 19 18 18 11 — 66
DHS 10 9 11 18 — 48
3-Point FG: B 2 (Dennis, Schafer); D 3 (Joncas 2, Calkins). Team Fouls: B 16, D 19.
SPAULDING 83, LYNDON 45: In Barre, the unbeaten Tide overpowered the Vikings despite 23 points from Austin Wheeler.
Ethan Lussier also had 10 for Lyndon, which endured a 17-point first-quarter deficit.
Every player for Spaulding recorded a point, including six in double digits.
Lyndon takes on Montpelier on Friday.
SHS (6-0): Diego 5-0-10, McAllister 4-2-10, Vance 4-2-11, Severy 4-2-10, Keel 1-2-5, Davis 7-0-14, Saldi 1-1-3, Davis 1-1-3, Wilson 1-0-2, Langlais 2-0-4, Ronson 4-0-10, Redmond 0-1-1. Totals: 34-FG 11-17-FT 83.
LI (3-2): Logan Wheeler 1-0-2, Gavin Williams 3-0-7, Julian Thrailkill 0-1-1, Ethan Lussier 4-0-10, Austin Wheeler 9-2-23, Brody Mosher 1-0-2. Totals: 18-FG 3-5-FT 45.
SHS 27 14 17 25 — 83
LI 10 8 17 10 — 45
3-Point FG: S 4 (Vance, Keel, Ronson 2); L 6 (Williams, Lussier 2, Wheeler 3). Team Fouls: S 17, L 18. Fouled Out: L, Lussier.
PROFILE 60, GORHAM 46: In Gorham, Josh Robie pumped in 22 points and Alex Leslie (14) and Cayden Wakeham combined for 27 more in the Patriots’ win.
Tied after one, Profile took the second quarter 23-11 to create separation.
“Nice to get some offensive output from Cayden Wakeham and Jackson Clough,” Patriots’ coach Mitchell Roy said. “We have been preaching for them to attack more and tonight it was nice to see them take that and translate it to a game. Alex and Josh did a great job getting the other guys involved.”
Profile takes on Portsmouth Christian at home on Friday.
PS (7-1): Jackson Clough 2-4-8, Josh Robie 7-4-22, Karsen Robie 1-0-3, Alex Leslie 5-4-14, Cayden Wakeham 6-1-13. Totals: 21-FG 13-19-FT 60.
GHS (3-5): B. Saladino 3-2-11, Lemieux 1-0-3, Backler 1-0-3, Langlois 6-0-13, J. Saladino 2-2-6, Carder 2-4-8, Grondin 1-0-2. Totals: 16-FG 8-17-FT 46.
PS 11 23 10 16 — 60
GHS 11 11 10 14 — 46
3-Point FG: P 5 (J. Robie 4, K. Robie); G 6 (B. Saladino 3, Lemieux, Backler, Langlois). Team Fouls: P 10, G 16.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 45, GROVETON 42: In Whitefield, Avery Woodburn (16) and Trevor Armstrong teamed up for 29 points as the Spartans grounded the Eagles.
Aiden Whiting and Kaden Cloutier each had 10 points to lead Groveton and Ben Wheelock added eight points, six rebounds and four assists.
WMR led 27-20 at the break.
Groveton welcomes Newmarket and White Mountains hosts Inter-Lakes, both on Friday.
WMR (3-4): Aiden Whipple 2-0-4, Ian St. Cyr 1-0-2, Robert Breault 2-0-4, Shayne Farrell 1-0-3, Trevor Armstrong 5-0-13, Avery Woodburn 6-4-16, Noah Covell 1-0-3. Totals: 18-FG 4-4-FT 45.
GHS (5-1): Corbin Frenette 2-0-5, Jace Ramsay 0-1-1, Kaden Cloutier 5-0-10, Aiden Whiting 3-4-10, Ben Wheelock 3-2-8, Luke Shannon 2-0-4, Ashton Kenison 2-0-4. Totals: 17-FG 7-12-FT 42.
WMR 12 15 6 12 — 45
GHS 6 14 7 15 — 42
3-Point FG: W 5 (Farrell, Armstrong 3, Covell); G 1 (Frenette). Team Fouls: W 12, G 7. Fouled Out: W, Whipple.
LITTLETON 74, COLEBROOK 63: In Colebrook, Kayden Hoskins (25 points, eight rebounds) and Carmichael Lopez (23 points, 20 rebounds, five assists) both turned in impressive performances as the undefeated Crusaders downed the Mohawks.
Colebrook jumped out to a 12-0 lead and led 19-16 after the first quarter. Littleton battled back to take a 35-30 halftime advantage. The Mohawks controlled the third quarter, 20-13, but the Crusaders had the final word with a dominant 26-13 fourth.
Gavin Lewis had three triples as part of his 11 points while Dre Akines and Grady Hadlock each added seven in the victory.
Kolten Dowse paced CA with 22. Keenan Hurlbert (five three-pointers) had 19 and Kaiden Dowse scored 13.
“Wasn’t pretty but we grinded out a win,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said. “Lots of turnovers, fouls, missed free throws and a terrible start but we found a way to win. Carmichael was huge in the fourth. Kayden was in foul trouble and sat quite a bit. Gavin Lewis really sparked us off the bench tonight.”
Littleton hosts Epping and Colebrook welcomes Sunapee on Friday.
LHS (9-0): Dre Akines 3-1-7, Kayden Hoskins 9-2-25, Carmichael Lopez 10-3-23, Grady Hadlock 2-2-7, Sam Reagey 0-1-1, Gavin Lewis 3-2-11. Totals: 27-FG 11-23-FT 74.
CA (4-3): Kolten Dowse 7-8-22, Keenan Hurlbert 7-0-19, Jackson Weir 2-0-5, Balin Laperle 1-0-2, Kaiden Dowse 4-5-13, Dart Cauller 0-2-2. Totals: 21-FG 15-22-FT 63.
LHS 16 19 13 26 — 74
CA 19 11 20 13 — 63
3-Point FG: L 9 (Hoskins 5, Hadlock, Lewis 3); C 6 (Hurlbert 5, Weir). Team Fouls: L 23, C 21. Fouled Out: L, Hadlock; C, Ka. Dowse.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LYNDON 36, LAMOILLE 32: In Hyde Park, Brooke’lyn Robinson led all scorers with 12 points as the Vikings won a nail-biter.
Lyndon earned a quick 11-4 and was up four entering the fourth.
Aryonna Parker picked up nine points in the win and Delaney Raymond (seven) and Molly Smith combined for 13.
“Ary Parker was awesome on the boards and Delaney Raymond showed the heart of a lion, as did the rest of our girls,” LI coach Eric Berry said. “A great road win against a very good team.”
Lyndon is at Randolph on Thursday.
LI (4-4): Brooke’lyn Robinson 4-2-12, Delaney Raymond 3-1-7, Molly Smith 2-0-6, Aryonna Parker 3-3-9, Molly Renaudette 1-0-2. Totals: 13-FG 6-11-FT 36.
LU (4-4): Hutchins 1-0-3, Benoit 3-0-6, LaRock 2-0-4, Boissoneault 1-0-3, Royer 3-0-6, Crittenden 0-1-1, Dirie 2-0-6, Fichtner 1-0-3. Totals: 13-FG 1-4-FT 32.
LI 11 8 12 5 — 36
LU 4 8 15 5 — 32
3-Point FG: LI 4 (Robinson 2, Smith 2); LU 5 (Hutchins, Boissoneault, Dirie 2, Fichtner). Team Fouls: LI 8, LU 11.
NORTH COUNTRY 56, ENOSBURG 22: In Newport, Sabine Brueck scored 15 points and Aaliyah Wilburn had 13 as the Falcons stayed perfect through the season’s midway point.
Cora Nadeau added 11 points for North Country which, up 18-0 after the first quarter, was in control the whole way.
“Great contributions from Aaliyah Wilburn tonight,” NC coach Sarah Roy said. “Solid rebounding and finishing at the rim. Overall, the commitment to our team defense was excellent. Everyone contributed to this effort.”
North Country travels to Mt. Abraham on Thursday.
NCU (10-0): Sabine Brueck 6-3-15, Maya Auger 2-1-5, Emma Fortin 2-0-4, Haidin Bathalon 1-0-2, Rileigh Fortin 1-2-4, Addie Nelson 1-0-2, Cora Nadeau 4-0-11, Aaliyah Wilburn 6-1-13. Totals: 23-FG 7-10-FT 56.
EHS (3-5): Robtoy 2-1-5, Simmons 2-0-5, Goodhue 1-0-2, Stiebris 2-0-4, Bowen 2-0-6. Totals: 9-FG 1-1-FT 22.
NCU 18 12 16 10 — 56
EHS 0 7 6 9 — 22
3-Point FG: N 3 (Nadeau 3); E 3 (Simmons, Bowen 2). Team Fouls: N 4, E 10. Fouled Out: E, Simmons.
LAKE REGION 43, HARWOOD 26: In Orleans, Sakoya Sweeney netted 17 points as the Rangers eased by the Highlanders.
Lake Region gained control with a 16-7 second quarter.
Alayna Azur (seven) and Lillian Fauteux combined for 13 points.
LR heads to Lyndon on Tuesday for a Northeast Kingdom showdown.
LR (6-3): Alayna Azur 3-1-7, Maddie Racine 2-0-4, Sakoya Sweeney 6-2-17, Madison Bowman 2-0-4, Lillian Fauteux 3-0-6, Alyssa Butler 2-1-5. Totals: 18-FG 4-10-FT 43.
HU (3-4): Randle 2-2-7, McKay 1-0-3, Nordle 2-0-4, Lilley 2-2-6, Nelson 1-0-2, Parrish 1-0-2, Young 1-0-2. Totals: 10-FG 4-4-FT 26.
LR 9 16 10 8 — 43
HU 7 7 4 8 — 26
3-Point FG: L 3 (Sweeney 3); H 2 (Randle, McKay). Team Fouls: L 6, H 11.
HAZEN 59, MILTON 28: In Milton, Caitlyn Davison (22 points, seven steals, five assists), Alexis Christensen (15 points, eight rebounds) and Ella Gillespie (12 points) helped the Wildcats won their seventh straight.
Julia des Groselliers chipped in with six points.
Hazen raced out to a 20-6 first-quarter lead.
HU hosts BFA-Fairfax on Friday.
HU (7-1): Tessa Luther 1-0-2, Alexis Christensen 7-2-15, Caitlyn Davison 6-10-22, Julia des Groselliers 3-0-6, Ella Gillespie 5-2-12, Haley Michaud 1-0-2. Totals: 23-FG 14-16-FT 59.
MHS (4-5): Willa 1-0-2, Meeli 1-0-2, Nia 1-0-2, Marlie 7-2-16, Syndie 4-1-5, Cianna 0-1-1. Totals: 13-FG 4-12-FT 28.
HU 20 12 16 11 — 59
MHS 6 4 6 12 — 28
3-Point FG: H 1 (Christensen). Team Fouls: H 16, M 17. Fouled Out: M, Nia.
COLEBROOK 47, LITTLETON 14: In Colebrook, Ariana Lord had 13 points, five rebounds and four steals and Haley Rossitto added six points and eight steals to lead the Mohawks to a statement win over the Crusaders.
Emma McKeage (eight points), Niome Nadeau (seven points, four steals) and Sierra Riff (four rebounds, four assists, three steals) also contributed in handing Littleton its first loss of the season.
CA held a 25-8 halftime advantage and allowed just four field goals.
“A real struggle tonight right from the beginning,” Crusaders’ coach Dale Prior said. “Too many turnovers and Colebrook made us pay for them. We will see how this team bounces back on Friday.”
Both teams play at home on Friday with Colebrook welcoming Sunapee and Littleton hosting Epping.
CA (6-1): Sabrina Tallmage 1-0-2, Haley Rossitto 3-0-6, Sierra Riff 1-3-5, Shyanna Fuller 1-2-4, Emma McKeage 3-1-8, Niome Nadeau 3-1-7, Lexi Santamaria 1-0-2, Ariana Lord 6-0-13. Totals: 19-FG 7-9-FT 47.
LHS (8-1): Avah Lucas 1-0-2, Addison Pilgrim 1-0-2, JuJu Bromley 1-2-4, Addison Hadlock 1-0-2, Sadie Roberts 0-2-2, Ashtyn Chadbum 0-2-2. Totals: 4-FG 6-9-FT 14.
CA 11 14 13 8 — 47
LHS 4 4 2 4 — 14
3-Point FG: C 2 (McKeage, Lord). Team Fouls: C 13, L 11.
GROVETON 43, WHITE MOUNTAINS 33: In Whitefield, Marissa Kenison nearly had a double-double, recording 15 points and nine rebounds as the Eagles ran their record to 6-0.
Delaney Whiting scored all nine of her points from beyond the arc and Paige Lambert added seven in the victory. Ainsley Savage (12 points), Ava Simpson (eight) and Aubry Merrill (seven) paced the Spartans.
With just a single point separating the two local clubs at halftime, Groveton used an explosive 17-3 third quarter to pull away.
Groveton will host Newmarket and White Mountains heads to Inter-Lakes, both on Friday.
GHS (6-0): Aspen Clermont 1-2-4, Julia Chappell 1-0-2, Paige Lambert 2-2-7, Delaney Whiting 3-0-9, Marissa Kenison 6-1-15. Totals: 13-FG 5-10-FT 43.
WMR (2-4): Emma Simpson 2-0-4, Aubry Merrill 3-0-7, Jaylin Bennett 1-0-2, Ainsley Savage 5-2-12, Ava Simpson 3-1-8. Totals: 14-FG 3-6-FT 43.
GHS 8 8 17 10 — 43
WMR 4 11 3 15 — 33
3-Point FG: G 6 (Lambert, Whiting 3, Kenison 2); W 2 (Merrill, A. Simpson). Team Fouls: G 12, W 12.
PITTSBURG-CANAAN 40, LISBON 29: In Lisbon, Kaitlyn Clark turned in 15 points, seven rebounds and six steals in the Panthers’ home loss.
Tori Jellison (eight rebounds), Meredith Barnes (seven rebounds, four steals) and Arya Kimball (four steals) also performed well for Lisbon.
PC led 25-11 at the half. Jacqueline Giroux had a team-high 12 points in the win.
“We are improving,” Panthers’ coach Brent Covell said. “I thought the girls played hard and with intensity tonight; something we have been lacking. Much better overall game. We still need to work on unforced turnovers.”
Lisbon plays at Pittsfield on Friday.
PC (3-5): Giroux 5-0-12, Hodge 1-0-2, Placey 4-0-10, Grondin 3-2-8, Haynes 2-0-4, Robinson 2-0-4. Totals: 17-FG 2-12-FT 40.
LRS (0-7): Kaitlyn Clark 6-0-15, Arya Kimball 1-0-3, Meredith Barnes 1-2-4, Tori Jellison 0-3-3, Bailey Clark 1-0-2, Linnea Trudell 1-0-2. Totals: 10-FG 5-18-FT 29.
PC 14 11 9 6 — 40
LRS 7 4 1 17 — 29
3-Point FG: P 4 (Giroux 2, Placey 2); L 4 (K. Clark, Kimball). Team Fouls: P 17, L 10. Fouled Out: P, Grondin.
GORHAM 34, PROFILE 33: In Gorham, Maddie Koehler turned in a 16-point effort during the Patriots’ narrow defeat.
Morgan Presby added eight points in the loss.
The Patriots trailed by 10 at halftime but rattled off 27 second-half points to nearly pull off the comeback.
Profile hosts Portsmouth Christian on Friday.
GHS (3-4): Godin 5-2-12, Gorban 0-1-1, Burton 5-0-10, Girouard 3-0-7, Gallant 2-0-4. Totals: 15-FG 3-13-FT 34.
PS (4-3): Dana Sekelsky 1-0-2, Evie Burger 1-0-2, Morgan Presby 3-1-8, Mya Brown 1-1-3, Maddie Koehler 8-0-16, Kyah Knight 1-0-2. Totals: 15-FG 2-8-FT 33.
GHS 6 10 10 8 — 34
PS 2 4 14 13 — 33
3-Point FG: G 1 (Girouard); P 1 (Presby). Team Fouls: G 13, P 14.
