Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Duranleau, Hilltoppers Knock Off Essex For First Time In 11 Years

ST. JOHNSBURY — Lexi Duranleau knocked in Kyara Rutledge with a sixth-inning single and St. J Academy rallied to snatch a 4-3 victory over visiting Essex, the Hilltoppers’ first win over the Hornets in 11 years.
Delaney Rankin stood tall in the circle for the hosts, allowing two earned runs and four hits while fanning 13. She walked five batters.
“She was fired up to win the game and her teammates rallied around her,” St. J coach Jeremy Roberts said.
Duranleau finished the day 2-for-3, including an RBI double in the second. Down 4-3 in the sixth, Rankin scored on a passed ball after being moved over to third on a Kaia Anderson sacrifice. After Rutledge’s one-out double, Duranleau followed with a two-our go-ahead single.
The dramatic win comes on the heels of St. J’s 14-13 triumph over North Country last Thursday — Rutledge belting a game-winning homer in the bottom of the eighth to win it.
Taylor Detch was 2-for-4 to pace Essex (4-1). Emily Augustino (11 Ks, six hits, two walks, four earned runs) took the loss.
St. J freshman Brooke Choiniere made a great catch at the fence to end the game.
The Hilltoppers host Missisquoi on Thursday at 4:30.
NORTH COUNTRY 19, BURLINGTON 7: In Newport, Cece Marquis (3-for-3, three RBI, two stolen bases), McKenna Marquis (4-for-5, triple) and Rileigh Fortin (3-for-4, five RBI, three stolen bases) keyed the Falcon offense while Allie Lapierre went the distance for her first varsity win.
Lapierre gave up 12 hits, walked two and fanned seven for North Country.
Leah Chamberlin absorbed the loss for the Seahorses.
The Falcons are at CVU on Thursday.
BMU 14, WILLIAMSTOWN 0: In Wells River, the Blue Mountain Union Bucks ended the game in the fifth inning on a bases-loaded triple play, improving them to 4-1 going into Saturday’s 2 p.m. game at Twinfield. Lauren Joy (double, three runs), Karli Blood (triple, two runs) and Jessica Holmes (single, double) were effective at the plate, while pitcher Maggie Emerson fanned eight in four innings in the circle.
BASEBALL
ESSEX 6, SJA 3: In St. Johnsbury, the visiting Hornets scored four runs on two hits in the third inning. The frame was extended by a Hilltoppers error.
Essex (3-2) also had a 6-3 advantage in hits, while each team made two errors.
Elijah Bostwick (triple) and Andrew Goodrich each went 2-for-3, reaching SJA pitcher Arlo Aldrich for their six hits in 3⅓ innings of work.
Gabriel White (six innings, six strikeouts, two walks, two hits, two runs) was the Hornets’ pitcher of record.
Next for St. J (1-5) is a Thursday home game at 4:30 with Rice (2-0).
HAZEN 4, PEOPLES 0: In Morrisville, Lyle Rooney pitched a complete-game one-hitter with 12 strikeouts to power the Wildcats..
Rooney contributed a pair of RBI and a stolen base in a 1-for-3 effort on offense. Teammates Tyler Rivard (2-for-3, RBI, two stolen bases, run) and Ethan Shopland (RBI) also paced Hazen (4-1), which got all four runs in the third.
Ben Alekson pitched well in the loss, going 6⅓ innings with 15 strikeouts and allowing four hits.
Landon Deubie had the Wolves’ lone hit.
“Both starting pitchers threw really well tonight and were able to command the strike zone and make it a pitchers’ duel for all seven innings,” HU coach Spencer Howard said.
NORTH COUNTRY 8, LAKE REGION 6: In Orleans, Bryce Gunn had a pair of hits and earned the save while Jake Leblanc fanned 11 in 6⅓ innings to get the win as the Falcons held off their rival.
Jack Young had a double among his two hits for NC.
Logan Ingalls had three hits, including a double, for the Rangers while teammates Gabe Gardner (double) and Shane Stevens each added two hits. Ingalls took the loss on the hill, giving up three unearned runs in six innings.
Lake Region hosts Danville and North Country welcomes Lamoill on Thursday at 4:30.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 13, WILLIAMSTOWN 3 (6): In Wells River, Evan Dennis went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI as the Bucks rolled to a 5-0 record. He had plenty of help as the visitors got 13 hits.
Four came in the fourth inning when they scored five runs. Three more runs in the sixth gave them the 10-run rule.
Collin Punderson and Ryan Gardner each went 2-for-4 with two RBI, and three freshmen split mound duties, allowing two hits. Starter Hayden Carle fanned eight in three innings pitched, while winning pitcher Owen Murray went 2⅓ allowing one hit. Keegan Frigon closed it out with ⅔ IP.
“They did a great job,” coach Scott Blood said of the hurlers. “It was Keegan’s first varsity experience.”
The Bucks look to keep it going Friday at Rivendell.
Hazen is at Williamstown on Thursday.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 11, GROVETON 1: In Whitefield, Brody LaBounty fanned six while allowing a run and three hits in four innings on the bump and added a pair of RBI to lead the Spartans.
Corey Silver added an RBI pinch-hit double in the fourth for the hosts.
Evan Blanco went 2-for-2 with a double and the lone RBI while Chris Corliss extended his hit streak to five games for the Eagles. Jimmy Blanco pitched five innings in the loss.
White Mountains (6-2) hosts Colebrook and Groveton hosts Profile on Friday.
BOYS TENNIS
SJA 6, NORTH COUNTRY 1: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers cruised despite the absence of top-seeded Mate Koszo. North Country’s Ian Applegate won the top singles match, but the Hilltoppers ran the table after that.
They take a 2-2 record into their next match Thursday at home with CVU. Next for the Falcons (1-1), a Saturday noon match at home with Mt. Mansfield.
Singles: 1. Ian Applegate, NC def. Riku Momozawa 6-1, 6-2; 2. Jose Daniel, SJ, def. Chris Johnson 6-2, 6-4; 3. Alvaro Roldan, SJ, def. Jeffrey Blais 6-2, 6-2; 4. Elias Tussie, SJ, def. Will Bandich 6-4, 7-6 (7); 5. NCU forfeits. Doubles: 1. Moises Zetune/Ivan Garza, SJ, def. Corbin Bruek/Cooper Bruek 6-2, 6-3; 2. James Piluso/Jack Jafif, SJ, def. Max Roberts/David Gratton 6-1, 6-3.
LITTLETON 6, WMR 3: In Littleton, the Crusaders went to 2-0, dropping the Spartans to 1-1 in the process. The fourth singles match with the Spartans’ Jude Percy and Littleton’s Gaege Lemay, as well as the one-seed doubles match, went to OT before being settled.
The Crusaders’ previously-scheduled May 6 match with Berlin was canceled, making their next one May 11 at Profile. That’s the next stop for the Spartans, Thursday at 4 in Bethlehem.
Singles: 1. Robert Southworth, W, def. Tye Simon 8-4; 2. Jean Diaz, L, def. Kieran Tobin 8-4; 3. Grady Hadlock, L, def. Austin Staley 8-1; 4. Jude Percy, W, def. Gaege Lemay 9-7; 5. Carmichael Lopez, L, def. John Randall 8-2; 6. Matt Kelly, L, def. Eric Wright 8-1. Doubles: 1. Southworth/Tobin, W, def. Simon/Diaz 9-7; 2. Hadlock/Lemay, L, def. Staley/Percy 8-0; 3. Lopez/Kelly, L, def. Randall/Scott Black 8-3.
TRACK AND FIELD
ST. J SWEEPS AT NORTH COUNTRY: In Newport, Lizzy Jones and Myles Thornton-Sherman powered a St. Johnsbury sweep in a meet featuring a large contingent of area schools.
Thornton-Sherman won the 400 meters, pole vault, was third in the 200 and was on the winning 4x400 to lead the Hilltoppers to 100-plus point victory over runner-up U-32. Jones won the 100 hurdles, pole vault and took second in both the 100 meters and high jump to pace St. J to a 73-point win over the Raiders.
There were a handful of other local standouts who also grabbed multiple wins. St. J’s Evan Thornton-Sherman won the 800 meters, 1,500 and was on the triumphant 4x800 squad; Denzel Ebohon won the 100 meters, 200 and was on the winning 4x100; and Carson Smires claimed the 110 and 300 hurdles and was on the victorious 4x100 and 4x400 teams. Lyndon’s Bryon Noyes won shot put, javelin and was second in discus. On the girls side, Hilltopper Hannah Angell won shot put and discus and snagged fifth in javelin.
The Burlington Invitational is set for Saturday.
Boys Team
St. Johnsbury 251.5; U-32 149.5; Spaulding 86.5; 4. North Country 69; Lyndon 49.5; Lake Region 28, Lamoille 26; Richford 20; Craftsbury; Oxbow 8.
Individual Winners
100 Meters: Denzen Ebohon, SJ, 11.31; 200: Ebohon, 23.14; 400: Myles Thornton-Sherman, SJ, 52.87; 800: Evan Thornton-Sherman, SJ, 2:00.11; 1,500: Evan Thornton-Sherman, 4:03.37; 3,000: James Cilwik, NC, 9:19.26; 110 Hurdles: Carson Smires, SJ, 16.47; 300 Hurdles: Smires 42.78; 4x100: SJ 42.26 (Jaden Thomson, Andrew Bugbee, Smires, Ebohon); 4x400: SJ 3:43.17 (Thomson, Smires, Alejandro Orozco-Kuri, Myles Thornton-Sherman); 4x800: SJ 8:20.59 (Evan Thornton-Sherman, Hale Boyden, T’Syi Showers, Gabriel Hatch); Shot Put: Bryon Noyes, LI, 42-0; Discus: Jack Fortin, U-32 103-2; Javelin: Noyes 136-2; High Jump: Nicholas Whalen, Sp, 5-11; Pole Vault: Myles Thornton-Sherman, 11-0; Long Jump: Elias Gillen, Lam, 18-3.5; Triple Jump: Marcel Brault, Sp, 37-2.
Girls Team
St. Johnsbury 196; U-32 117; North Country 94.5; Lake Region 58; Lamoille 54.5; Craftsbury 54; Spaulding 36; Lyndon 29; Hazen 12; Richford 5; Oxbow 3.
Individual Winners
100 Meters: Greta Little, U-32, 13.73; 200: Barrett Freeman, Lam, 27.97; 400: Camille Bolduc, Crafts, 1:03.31; 800: Hazel Fay, SJ, 2:35.13; 1,500: Bolduc 5:06.57; 3,000: Maggie McGee 11:05.78; 110 Hurdles: Lizzy Jones, SJ, 18.98; 300 Hurdles: Lana Page, U-32, 51.00; 4x100: Lam 56.23 (Hannah LaRock, Dhayne Gillen, Heidi Tinker, Freeman); 4x400: Lam 4:34.17 (Erica Thaler, Madison Bowman, Mara Royer, Nevaeh McCaffrey); 4x800: SJ 10:43.25 (Peggy Fischer, Katie Ryan, Aine Fannon, Fay); Shot Put: Hannah Angell, SJ, 31-1; Discus: Angell 86-2; Javelin: McKenna Marquis, NC, 92-4; High Jump: Isabella Bostic, SJ, 4-10; Pole Vault: Jones 9-0; Long Jump: Paige Currier, LR, 13-7.75; Triple Jump: Lana Page, 28-5.75.
