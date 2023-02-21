LYNDON CENTER — Bombs away.

The Lyndon girls basketball hit a barrage of early 3s — seven in the first quarter and 10 by halftime — to bury Enosburg 70-51 in the opening round of the Division II basketball tournament on Tuesday at Alumni Gymnasium.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.