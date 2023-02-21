LYNDON CENTER — Bombs away.
The Lyndon girls basketball hit a barrage of early 3s — seven in the first quarter and 10 by halftime — to bury Enosburg 70-51 in the opening round of the Division II basketball tournament on Tuesday at Alumni Gymnasium.
Brooke’lyn Robinson (six 3s) finished with 28 points and Delaney Raymond (four 3s) added 17 for the Vikings, who advance to Friday’s quarterfinal round and will meet the winner of Wednesday’s clash between No. 17 U-32 and No. 1 North Country.
“Brooke’lyn and Delaney started the three-point barrage in the first half and we were able to attack the basket more in the second half,” Lyndon coach Eric Berry said.
Robinson hit five first-quarter triples and Raymond had two as LI built a 24-3 lead after the opening eight minutes. They each added another in the second quarter as the hosts went to halftime up 37-20. The team finished with 12 3s on the night (Molly Smith hit two and finished with seven points).
Ary Parker was active on both ends, finishing with a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Molly Renaudette collected 12 rebounds to go along with four points in the win.
LI extended its lead to 58-25 after three.
“These girls, every one of them, are fantastic,” Berry said.
EHS (10-10): Benoit 1-0-2, Gabree 1-2-4, Witt 5-0-12, Robtoy 3-2-10, Simons 2-1-7, Goodhue 2-0-4, Stiebris 1-0-2, Bowen 2-0-4, Spaulding 2-1-6. Totals: 19-FG 6-14-FT 51.
LI (12-9): Brooke’lyn Robinson 11-0-28, Ryleigh Lefebvre 0-1-1, Delaney Raymond 5-3-17, Cora Lawson 1-0-2, Molly Smith 2-1-7, Ary Parker 4-3-11, Molly Renaudette 2-0-4. Totals: 25-FG 8-15-FT 70.
EHS 3 17 5 26 — 51
LI 24 13 21 12 — 70
3-Point FG: E 7 (Witt 2, Robtoy 2, Simons 2, Spaulding); L 12 (Robinson 6, Raymond 4, Smith 2). Team Fouls: E 14, L 8. Fouled Out: E, Gervais, Bowen.
No. 5 LAKE REGION 46, No. 12 MILTON 17: In Orleans, Sakoya Sweeney dropped in 24 points to lead the Ranger rout in the opening round of the D-II playoffs.
Lake Region jumped out 16-5 after one and was well in control by halftime, 29-7. Sweeney had 19 before the break.
Lake Region travels to No. 5 Harwood on Saturday. The Rangers split a pair of prior meetings with the Highlanders this winter.
LR (14-7): Maddie Racine 1-1-3, Sakoya Sweeney 9-5-24, Keira Quintal 1-2-4, Madison Bowman 1-0-2, Lillian Fauteux 0-4-4, Alyssa Butler 2-1-5, Dayna Knights 2-0-4. Totals: 16-FG 13-21-FT 46.
MHS (12-9): Rutherford 1-0-3, Mason 0-2-2, Bushey 4-4-12. Totals: 5-FG 6-14-FT 17.
LR 16 13 8 9 — 46
MHS 5 2 4 6 — 17
3-Point FG: L 1 (Sweeney); M 1 (Rutherford). Team Fouls: L 8, M 17.
DIVISION IV
No. 8 DANVILLE 60, No. 9 PROCTOR 29: In Danville, the duo of Laci Potter (22 points) and Lauren Joncas combined for 43 of the Bears’ 60 points to lead the way to a first-round playoff victory.
Potter had it going early, scoring 18 of her points before half — as did Danville, racing out to a 16-1 first-quarter lead and a 33-5 halftime advantage.
Joncas drained five shots from behind the arc and Potter canned four.
Lynsey Lavely (eight) and Kai-Li Huang teamed up for 15 points.
“So proud of the effort tonight on both ends of the floor,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “The team executed what we had been practicing this week so well. We saw the floor, made the extra pass and had one of our better games shooting. Defense was terrific, especially in the first half.”
Danville is at undefeated No. 1 West Rutland on Friday.
DHS (10-11): Laci Potter 8-2-22, Kai-Li Huang 3-0-7, Lauren Joncas 8-0-21, Lynsey Lavely 4-0-8, Sadie Young 1-0-2. Totals: 24-FG 2-2-FT 60.
PHS (8-13): Palmer 1-2-4, French 0-1-1, Davine 4-3-11, Johnson 1-0-2, Goodan 5-1-11. Totals: 11-FG 7-14-FT 29.
DHS 16 17 17 10 — 60
PHS 1 4 10 14 — 29
3-Point FG: D 10 (Potter 4, Huang, Joncas 5). Team Fouls: D 15, P 5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
LYNDON 71, U-32 57: At Norwich University, Austin Wheeler caught fire for 35 points — the second time he has done so this season — as the Vikings earned win number 10.
The game was a home game for U-32 but played at Norwich due to rescheduling.
Lyndon trailed by four after one but used a 27-10 second quarter to take a 13-point lead into halftime.
Wheeler scored 15 of LI’s 19 fourth-quarter points.
Julian Thrailkill and Ethan Lussier each netted nine points in the win and Brody Mosher had eight.
Lyndon is at Lake Region on Thursday.
LI (10-8): Logan Wheeler 2-0-4, Gavin Williams 2-0-4, Julian Thrailkill 3-2-9, Ethan Lussier 3-0-9, Austin Wheeler 15-5-35, Wyatt Mason 1-0-2, Brody Mosher 3-0-8. Totals: 29-FG 7-10-FT 71.
U-32 (5-14): Burns 1-4-6, Clakett 3-4-11, Zeilenga 4-2-13, Keane 0-2-2, Mislak 6-0-14, Page 2-1-5, Boyd 2-0-4, Sayers 1-0-2. Totals: 19-FG 13-19-FT 57.
LI 12 27 13 19 — 71
U-32 16 10 17 14 — 57
3-Point FG: L 6 (Thrailkill, Lussier 3, Mosher 2); U 6 (Clakett, Zeilenga 3, Mislak 2). Team Fouls: L 17, U 14.
