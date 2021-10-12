LACONIA, N.H. — The Woodsville Engineers boys captured second place at the 2021 New Hampshire state golf Division IV team tournament on Tuesday at Laconia Country Club.
The Engineers finished 10 strokes back of champion Mascenic, which carded a four-man score of 72-over par.
Bow won the Division III event with a +33. There was no area team in the D-III tourney.
The event also served as the opening 18 holes of the 36-hole individual tournament.
In Division IV, White Mountains’ Tyler Hicks had a solid opening round with a 6-over 78. He is nine strokes back of leader Josiah Hakala of Mascenic, who carded a 3-under 69. Joseph Lisio of Mascenic is second at 76.
The individual state tournament will continue Saturday at Beaver Meadow in Concord.
Leading the Woodsville charge was Jackson Horne. He shot an 80 and sits in fourth. Mike Hogan fired a 94, Camden Clawson a 96 and Colby Heathe a 114 to round out the Engineer scorers.
Fourteen players in Division IV made the cut.
Braden Lewis was Littleton’s low man with a 109. He missed the cut by one stroke.
At Laconia Country Club
Division III Team
1. Bow +33; 2. Pelham +44; 3. The Derryfield School +49; 4. Hopkinton +50; 5. Lebanon +58.
Division IV Team
1. Mascenic +72; 2. Woodsville +82; 3. Sunapee +128; 4. Littleton +143; 5. Farmington +144.
Individual Leaderboard
Division III
After 18 of 36 Holes
Par 72
1. Evan Rollins, Laconia 71; 2. Mitchell Cormier, Fall Mountain 72; 3. Russell Hamel, Pelham 74; 4. Reeve Wilkinson, Stevens 77; 5. Kyle Provencher, John Stark, 78.
Division IV
1. Josiah Hakala, Mascenic 69; 2. Joseph Lisio, Mascenic 76; 3. Tyler Hicks, White Mountains 78; 4. Jackson Horne, Woodsville 80; 5. Noah Covill, White Mountains 88.
Also
7. Mike Hogan, Woodsville 94; T8. Gannon Smith, White Mountains 95; T10. Camden Clawson, Woodsville 96.
BOYS SOCCER
NORTH COUNTRY 6, RANDOLPH 1: On senior day in Newport, Ian Applegate had four goals and an assist, and “Cayde Micknak was terrific on defense,” coach Brad Urie said as the squad improved to a 7-3-1 record going into Friday’s home game with Stowe.
Ryder Richardson and Brayden Pepin also scored for North Country, while Camrin Gustin made six saves. Levi West made 14 saves for the Ghosts.
“It was senior day and everyone was passing and looking for opportunities for each other,” Urie said.
SPAULDING 3, LYNDON 1: In Lyndon Center, Ryan Glassford’s two first-half goals stood for the visiting Tide. He scored with 18:32 left on the rebound of a penalty kick after Vikings goalie Nick Matteis denied the initial PK, then made it 2-0 with 8:24 left when he beat Matteis to the ball and knocked it into the empty net.
Matteis made a nice hand dave with four minutes left in the half to keep it to 2-0, and LI almost got on the board in the 29th minute of the second half, but Aiden Hale’s headball just barely cleared the crossbar.
The Tide’s Noah Ronson made it 3-0 with a drilled blast to the upper near side from the right side of the field in the 21st minute. Gavin Williams scored for the Vikings with 6:27 left on a left-footer from in front, but the hosts could get no closer.
Both Matteis and Spaulding’s Matthew Redmond made 12 saves. Next for LI, a Thursday game at Peoples.
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 3, ST. JOHNSBURY 2, OT: In Hinesburg, Holden Batchelder scored early in the first overtime to complete his hat trick and lift the Redhawks to their second one-goal win over the Hilltoppers this fall.
Keija Fujiwara and Aiden Brody each had a goal while Murphy Young got an assist for St. J. Liam Laidlaw made three saves in the loss.
The Hilltoppers (4-6-1) host Essex under the lights Friday night at 6:30.
LITTLETON 2, COLEBROOK 1, 2OT: In Colebrook, a penalty kick in the 98th minute by Mike Hampson gave the Crusaders the thrilling win in a matchup of 6-6 teams. It was their second win of the season over the Mohawks.
Hampson beat two defenders and scored from 12 yards out at 19:18. Maddox Godzyk headed home a cross at 25:31 for the equalizer, and it was a scoreless battle from there.
The Mohawks (6-7) host Profile on Friday. Next for the 7-6 Crusaders, a Thursday home game with Moultonborough
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. JOHNSBURY 3, MONTPELIER 0: In Montpelier, the Hilltoppers rebounded from last Saturday’s loss for their fifth win in their last six games.
Seniors Clara Andre and Madigan Maurer had a goal and assist each, while classmates Hannah Angell (goal) and Kyara Rutledge (assist) also stepped up. St. J had a 14-3 margin in corners, with goalie Maddie Hurlbert needing to make just one save. “We really worked on connecting our passes today and were able to control the ball well,” coach Tara Bailey said of the good showing.
Next for the 7-4 Toppers, a Saturday 2 p.m. game with the North Country Falcons.
LYNDON 4, MISSISQUOI 1: In Swanton, Delaney Raymond and Ella Buckingham scored two goals each with three assists from Chelsea Ott and one from Molly Smith for LI’s second win of the week.
“Lyndon played a fantastic game. I’m proud of these girls, they are off to a great start this week,” coach Jen Patridge said.
Emma Newland was equally sharp in goal 16 saves. The Vikings (4-3) look for their third straight Thursday at home at 4 p.m. with Spaulding.
LACONIA 2, WHITE MOUNTAINS 0: In Laconia, the Sachems scored 26 seconds into the second quarter, and about five minutes into the fourth to break a five-game winless, scoreless slump. Tight defense limited the Spartans to four shots on goal.
“Out of sync as a group this afternoon,” coach Jeannine LaBounty said. “Marjorie Young had some nice runs down the left wing but we didn’t capitalize.”
White Mountains goalie Jen Fowler made nine saves on 11 shots. The Spartans take a 2-8-1 record into Wednesday’s game at Mascoma, and plays its regular-season finale Friday at Newfound.
GIRLS SOCCER
PROFILE 8, GROVETON 1: In Bethlehem, top scorers Madison McLaren (four goals) and Sophie Bell (four assists, goal) had a field day in helping the Patriots to a 12-1 record. Liv White (two assists), Evie Burger and Maddie Koehler also scored, while Kaycee Chappell’s goal late in the first half accounted for the Eagles’ score.
The Patriots now have a 12-1 record, and “As we close in on the playoffs we are looking to fine-tune our play and individual technique,” coach Kevin Fraser said. Three games remain, he added; their next one Friday at Colebrook, then next week with White Mountains Regional and at Groveton.
Next for the 2-10 Eagles, a Friday home game with Woodsville (10-1-1).
WOODSVILLE 7, GORHAM 1: In Woodsville, the Engineers kept pace with Profile and Littleton, winning for the seventh time in eight games (7-0-1), with an overall record of 10-1-1.
Senior Maddie Roy had a goal and three assists, junior Brianna Youngman had the hat trick, and sophomore Dory Roy scored twice. With the schedule in crunch time, Profile, Woodsville and Littleton (11-2-1) are second-fourth in D-IV behind undefeated Newmarket.
Leah Krull added an unassisted goal for the Engineers, who next visit Lisbon on Wednesday.
BELMONT 1, WMR 0: In Whitefield, Kailey Gerbig scored for Belmont in the 39th minute after a scramble in the box off a corner.
Both teams continued to play well into the second half of the game, Spartans coach Stephen Welch said. Josie DeAngelis and Olivia Shallow tried to get the offense going for the Spartans but were unable to convert.
“Goalkeeper Carissa Challinor had an impressive game, making several key saves to keep the score close. She finished the match with 10 saves,” Welch noted. “Abbie Mason, Kaitlyn Wheeler and Emma Merrill also played well.”
WM (5-7-1) plays Bishop Brady Wednesday for its senior game.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
ESSEX 3, LYNDON 1: In Lyndon Center, the visiting Hornets started fast and went on to the four-set win, 25-14, 25-13, 22-25, 25-23.
Lyndon will visit Mount Mansfield on Friday at 4:30.
