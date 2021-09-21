LYNDON CENTER — Brianna Deslandes and Josie Fortin each tallied twice as the undefeated North Country girls soccer team powered past host Lyndon 7-0 on Tuesday.
Charli Kellaway, Cora Nadeau and Natalie Holmes also scored for the Falcons (4-0), who led 3-0 at the break.
Kellaway and Nadeau’s goals came in the game’s opening couple of minutes.
Molly Renaudette made 29 saves for Lyndon (0-5), Vikes coach Jaclyn Simpson said.
North Country hosts Peoples and Lyndon visits Spaulding on Friday.
BURLINGTON 1, ST. J 0: In Burlington, Brooks DeShaw scored on a feed from Anna Diebold with 48 seconds left in the game as the Seahorses remained unbeaten.
Hayden Wilkins made 11 save for the Hilltoppers (2-2). Vivian Halliday made three for the Seahorses (4-0). St. J hosts BFA-St. Albans on Friday.
PEOPLES 6, LAKE REGION 2: In Morrisville, Anna Isselhardt scored four times and Sadie Baranyay added two to lift the Wolves (2-3), who led 2-0 at halftime.
Alyana Azur (Reese Petit assist) and Madison Bowman (unassisted off of direct kick) tallied for the Rangers (2-3).
Maya Auger and Marina Rockwell combined for five saves for LR. Josie Simone and Emma Courtemanche thwarted 16 for PA.
“Peoples came out strong, dominating the pace and play of the game from the first minute; it forced us to adjust to them and threw us off our style of play,” Ranger coach Mary Farnsworth said. “LR came out flat, and missing the hunger seen in the past few games. Peoples played a strong game — the defensive line was well maintained and offense led by Anna Isselhardt seized every opportunity.”
LR visits Montpelier on Saturday.
DANVILLE 5, WINOOSKI 0: In Winooski, Lilah Hall notched three goals and Lilli Klark added a goal and an assist as Danville got its first win of the season.
Rylie Cadieux added a score on a feed from Avia Marshia while Kinsey Laferriere earned an assist.
Colleen Flinn made saves for Danville (1-4) while Kiara Mack saved 20 for the Spartans.
On Cadieux’s goal, she crashed the goal on Marshia’s cross to poke the ball just out of the goalie’s reach. On Hall’s second goal, Klark had a throw-in near the halfway line. Klark threw the ball in deep along the sideline to a streaking Hall, who deposited the ball over the goalie’s head near the far post.
Danville hosts Missisquoi on Friday.
ENOSBURG 6, HAZEN 0: In Hardwick, Dana Elkins had a hat trick and Gabby Spaulding added two goals to power the Hornets (2-3).
Madeline Kaiser made seven saves for the Cats (0-5). Zoe McGee had six in the win.
Hazen visits Oxbow on Friday. The Olympians beat the Cats 3-2 in the season opener.
PROFILE 5, LIN-WOOD 0: In Lincoln, Evie Burger scored twice — her ninth and 10th goals of the season — as the Patriots ran their unblemished record to 7-0.
Madison McLaren, Mya Brown and Sophie Bell all added a goal and an assist in the victory. Maddie Koehler contributed the pass on the game’s first goal.
Morgan Presby and Annabelle Mullins each had one save for Profile.
“With missing two starters from the bench, Makenna Price and Abby Stanley played well,” Pats coach Kevin Fraser said. “Defender Annabella Fresolone played her usual strong game. The defense has been playing very consistently this season, allowing only three goals in seven matches.”
WHITE MOUNTAINS 4, COLEBROOK 0: In Colebrook, Josie DeAngelis scored three times to guide the Spartans.
Lila Staley also scored while Emma Simpson, Olivia Shallow and Reece McFarland added assists for WM (3-4), which led 2-0 at halftime.
“The game was anchored by outstanding performances from juniors Jaylin Bennett and Emerson Bedell,” Spartan coach Steve Welch said. “Seniors Abbie Mason, Morgan Doolan and Clemmie Southworth also played a big role in today’s game”
Goalkeeper Carissa Challinor had three saves in the win.
White Mountains hosts Trinity on Friday. Colebrook hosts Groveton on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
WINNISQUAM 5, WHITE MOUNTAINS 0: In Whitefield, the Bears scored twice in the first and three in the third to escape the Spartans.
“Our girls rallied in the fourth quarter and had some good offensive runs,” said WM coach Jeannine LaBounty.
Goalie Jen Fowler came up with 16 saves for the Spartans (2-5).
“Alyssa Mendez had a big save behind Jen in the third quarter,” LaBounty said. “Abbie McCusker continues to be strong on the front line. Physical game for us.”
White Mountains is at Berlin on Saturday.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
LYNDON 3, SOUTH BURLINGTON 2: In South Burlington, the Vikings, playing another five-set thriller, survived for the road win. The set scores were 25-21, 25-17, 21-25, 19-25, 15-10.
Evan Sanborn (16 kills), Spencer Johns (29 assists, five blocks), Alvara Bertran Bravo (five service aces) and Max McClure (10 assists, 18 kills, eight coming in the fifth set) all played pivotal roles in the win.
Lyndon hosts Rice at Alumni Gym on Thursday at 4:30.
BOYS GOLF
RANGERS SECOND: At Country Club of Barre, U-32’s Riley Richards fired a 33 for medalist honors while Peoples won the four-team meet with a score of 179.
Lake Region and U-32 tied for second with 189 while Lyndon was fourth with 223.
Logan Curtis shot the low score for the Rangers with a 45. Other LR scorers were Carter Montgomery (47), Duncan Lovegrove (48) and Caden Fortin (49)
“Great match,” LR coach James Ingalls said. ” We shot our season-low and are making good progress.”
James Young led Lyndon with a 50 while Mason Sylvester fired a 54. Zach Therrien fired a 58 for Danville.
ST. J WINS: At Jay Peak, Will Eaton fired a 38 as the Hilltoppers (181) won a three-team meet over Spaulding (196) and Missisquoi (230). Jacob Fucci and Caleb Morgan contributed 47s and Silas Pearson shots a 49 in the win.
