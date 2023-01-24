ST. JOHNSBURY — Rice dominated.
Then St. Johnsbury made a stirring fourth-quarter comeback.
In the end, the undefeated Green Knights escaped the Northeast Kingdom with a wild 54-47 Division I victory at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Monday night.
Hilltopper guard Harry Geng willed his team back in the game, scoring 21 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter during a furious SJA comeback attempt — the Hilltoppers trimming a 21-point deficit to four — but Rice survived to run its perfect record to 10-0.
Big man Drew Bessette scored 18 points and Owen Eaton added 14 for the Green Knights, who had four dunks on the night, and used superior length and athleticism to disrupt the home team. Rice played the game minus three starters (disciplinary reasons) and without sixth man Grant Cieplicki, who broke his leg during a recent game with Champlain Valley.
“I loved our defensive energy and we executed really well on that end of the floor,” Rice coach Paul Pecor said. “The fourth quarter was compounded with guys not knowing how to close out games together. Free throw shooting in particular (Rice went 8 of 18 and missed three one-and-ones).
“I’m excited about this win though. Any win at St. J is a good win.”
Kerrick Medose (seven) and Rex Hauser combined for 13 points for the Hilltoppers, who struggled to find any offense through the first three quarters (22 points total).
Rice led 43-22 with 6:40 to play in the game following a vicious one-handed fast-break jam from Eaton over SJA defender Connor Lyons, but Eaton was whistled for a technical foul after taunting the defender.
St. J hit a pair of free throws to make it 43-24. Then Geng got hot.
The junior guard rattled off three 3-pointers and scored on tough drives to the rim while Rice tightened up on offense, missed free throws and tossed the ball away.
A Geng drive to the hoop made it 49-44 with 1:30 to play and a Hayden Brown free throw got the hosts to within 49-45 with 1:13 to go.
After Bissette answered with a two-handed dunk to make it 51-45 with 54 ticks to play, SJA had two good looks from 3 to trim the deficit but missed the mark. After a Rice free throw, a Geng floater made it 52-47 with 14.9 seconds to go. The Green Knights then hit a foul shot to make it 53-47.
The Hilltoppers still had a shot with the crowd buzzing, but on the next Academy possession, Hauser was whistled for a moving pick and Rice walked away with the victory.
The Hilltoppers visit Essex on Friday. St. J won the first meeting 65-60 on Dec. 20.
RM (10-0): Brown 1-0-3, Bogie 1-0-2, Bilodeau 2-1-5, Blanchard 1-4-7, E. Eaton 1-0-2, O. Eaton 5-2-14, Bessette 8-0-18, St. Peter 1-1-3. Totals: 20-FG 8-18-FT 54.
SJA (5-4): Rex Hauser 3-0-6, Carter Bunnell 0-1-1, Harry Geng 9-8-29, Kerrick Medose 3-0-7, Hayden Brown 0-1-1, Aidan Brody 1-1-3. Totals: 16-FG 11-20-FT 47.
RM 15 7 7 15 — 54
SJA 7 9 6 25 — 47
3-Point FG: R 6 (Brown, Blanchard, O. Eaton 2, Bessettte 2); S 4 (Geng 3, Medose). Team Fouls: R 16, S 21. Fouled Out: R, O. Eaton; S, Hauser.
LIN-WOOD 66, GROVETON 57: In Lincoln, Cam Clermont’s 35-point effort was too much to overcome for the Eagles on the road.
Clermont scored 12 in the opening quarter to help Lin-Wood to a four-point lead. LW led 34-27 by half.
Ashton Kenison recorded 16 points and Kaden Cloutier finished with 14 points and seven assists for Groveton. Ben Wheelock added 10 points and Aidan Whiting (eight) and Brody Platt combined for 15 more.
Jake Avery also scored 19 points for Lin-Wood.
Groveton gears up for a trip to Woodsville on Wednesday.
LW (3-6): L. Manning 1-2-5, Clermont 16-1-35, Avery 9-1-19, Southerd 2-0-5, C. Manning 1-0-2. Totals: 29-FG 4-11-FT 66.
GHS (8-2): Kaden Cloutier 5-0-14, Aidan Whiting 4-0-8, Ben Wheelock 4-0-10, Luke Shannon 1-0-2, Brody Platt 2-3-7, Ashton Kenison 8-0-16. Totals: 24-FG 3-5-FT 57.
LW 18 16 18 14 — 66
GHS 14 13 18 12 — 57
3-Point FG: L 4 (L. Manning, Clermont 2, Southerd; G 6 (Cloutier 4, Wheelock 2). Team Fouls: L 11, G 13. Fouled Out: L, Southerd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HARWOOD 59, LYNDON 56 (OT): In Lyndon Center, Brooke’lyn Robinson drained eight threes on her way to a season-high 33 points in the Vikings’ overtime loss.
Lyndon was up 24-19 at half before finishing the fourth deadlocked at 45-all.
Robinson scored all but one of LI’s overtime points. She had five triples in the fourth quarter and OT period.
Molly Smith added 11 points and Delaney Raymond had six. The duo combined for Lyndon’s other five three-pointers (Smith 3, Raymond 2) — a total of 13 made field goals from beyond the arc compared to just three two-point shots as a team.
“It was a classic battle between two good teams,” LI coach Eric Berry said. “People need to notice how special these kids are and what they are doing night in and night out — special group. Molly Smith hit some big shots in the first half and Brooke was unconscious in the fourth quarter and OT. I’m proud of all of them.”
Lyndon travels to Thetford on Saturday.
HU (7-5): Runelle 1-4-6, LaPointe 6-0-12, McKay 8-3-20, E. Lilley 4-2-10, Q. Nelson 1-5-7, A. Parrish 1-2-4. Totals: 21-FG 16-27-FT 59.
LI (7-5): Brooke’lyn Robinson 9-7-33, Delaney Raymond 2-0-6, Molly Smith 4-0-11, Aryonna Parker 1-2-4, Molly Renaudette 0-2-2. Totals: 16-FG 11-15-FT 56.
HU 14 5 11 15 14 — 59
LI 11 13 7 14 11 — 56
3-Point FG: H 1 (McKay); L 13 (Robinson 8, Raymond 2, Smith 3. Team Fouls: H 12, L 16. Fouled Out: H, Lilley; L, Smith.
NORTH COUNTRY 51, COLCHESTER 16: In Newport, Sabine Brueck notched 16 points and Cora Nadeau chipped in with 11 to pace the Falcon rout.
Maya Auger added nine points and Aaliyah Wilburn had six.
North Country was up 27-6 at half.
“This is the defensive effort we have been working towards — four quarters of intense defense,” Falcons coach Sarah Roy said. “Shots weren’t falling early, but it didn’t rattle us. We just focused on our defense and trusted the shots would fall.”
NC makes its way to Missisquoi on Friday.
NCU (13-0): Abby Bathalon 1-0-2, Sabine Brueck 7-0-16, Maya Auger 3-0-9, Emma Fortin 1-1-3, Rileigh Fortin 0-3-3, Addie Nelson 0-1-1, Cora Nadeau 4-1-11, Aaliyah Wilburn 3-0-6. Totals: 19-FG 6-12-FT 51.
CHS (6-6): Nicole 1-2-4, Joelyn 1-0-2, Emma 1-1-3, Dakota 2-0-5, Meghan 0-2-2. Totals: 5-FG 5-6-FT 16.
NCU 9 18 14 10 — 51
CHS 4 2 2 8 — 16
3-Point FG: N 7 (Brueck 2, Auger 3, Nadeau 2); C 1 (Dakota). Team Fouls: N 9, C 5.
HAZEN 71, WINOOSKI 29: In Winooski, Caitlyn Davison scored 22 points, Tessa Luther had 12, Ella Gillespie added 11 and Alexis Christensen tallied 10 as the Wildcats walloped Winooski.
Hazen used a 28-point second quarter to build a 46-18 halftime lead.
Julia des Groseilliers chipped in with eight points.
HU hosts Williamstown on Thursday.
HU (11-1): Isabelle Gouin 2-0-4, Tessa Luther 4-2-12, Alexis Christensen 3-1-10, Caitlyn Davison 8-5-22, Sarah Collier 0-2-2, Julia des Groseilliers 4-0-8, Ella Gillespie 4-3-11, Haley Michaud 1-0-2. Totals: 26-FG 13-22-FT 71.
WHS (0-10): Stewart 0-2-2, Truong 1-0-2, Heinte 1-0-2, Parris 7-5-20, Mediser 1-0-2. Totals:
HU 18 28 14 9 — 71
WHS 10 8 3 8 — 29
3-Point FG: H 6 (Luther 2, Christensen 3, Davison); W 2 (Parris). Team Fouls: H 11, W 20.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 52, DANVILLE 28: In Danville, Kyra Nelson delivered 20 points, seven boards and four steals while Jordan Alley added 15 points as the Bucks blew past the Bears.
Blue Mountain led 22-12 at half and created extra separation with a 19-9 third quarter.
BMU also got 15 combined points from Felicity Sulham (eight) and Keegan Tillotson.
“I thought tonight was our most consistent effort of the season,” Bucks coach Scott Farquharson said. “We had a few small letdowns and a couple of big runs but overall the girls had a strong game throughout. We lost Lauren early in the game but Kyra Nelson stepped up big. We played well. A nice road win.”
Laci Potter and Kai-Li Huang scored seven for Danville and Lauren Joncas had six.
“We worked really hard in the first half and battled for rebounds and took the ball to the basket,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “We were slow to rotate in the second half and Blue Mountain capitalized on mistakes.”
Blue Mountain welcomes Northfield and Danville heads to BFA-Fairfax, both on Thursday.
BMU (9-1): Kyra Nelson 7-2-20, Jordan Alley 6-3-15, Felicity Sulham 3-2-8, Keegan Tillotson 3-0-7, Stephanie Boyce 1-0-2. Totals: 20-FG 7-11-FT 52.
DHS (3-9): Sloane Morse 1-0-3, Laci Potter 3-0-7, Kai-Li Huang 3-0-7, Myah Morgan 1-0-2, Kendall Hale 1-0-2, Lauren Joncas 3-0-6, Sadie Young 1-1-3. Totals: 13-FG 1-6-FT 28.
BMU 8 14 19 12 — 52
DHS 5 7 9 7 — 28
3-Point FG: B 5 (Nelson 4, Tillotson); D 3 (Morse, Potter, Huang). Team Fouls: B 10, D 14.
COLEBROOK 36, WHITE MOUNTAINS 27: In Whitefield, Ariana Lord tallied 13 points, 12 rebounds and five steals and Haley Rossitto added 10 points, six rebounds and four steals to power the Mohawks past the Spartans.
Colebrook led 11-4 after the first and 19-15 by half.
Niomie Nadeau chipped in with six points and five rebounds and Sierra Riff had five points and seven boards.
Emma Simpson (10) and Ava Simpson combined for 18 points.
CA hosts Lin-Wood and White Mountains welcomes Winnisquam on Friday.
CA (9-2): Haley Rossitto 3-3-10, Sierra Riff 2-1-5, Niomie Nadeau 3-0-6, Lexi Santamaria 1-0-2, Ariana Lord 6-1-13. Totals: 15-FG 5-11-FT 36.
WMR (3-7): Emma Simpson 4-2-10, Aubrey Merrill 1-0-3, Ainsley Savage 3-0-6, Ava Simpson 4-0-8. Totals: 12-FG 2-12-FT 27.
CA 11 8 7 8 — 36
WMR 4 11 6 6 — 27
3-Point FG: C 1 (Rossitto); W 1 (Merrill). Team Fouls: C 14, W 12. Fouled Out: C, Lord.
GORHAM 47, LISBON 15: In Gorham, Kaitlyn Clark scored 10 points in the Panthers’ road loss.
Lisbon trailed 18-4 at the break.
“We struggled to score, again a night filled with unforced turnovers,” Panthers coach Brent Covell said. “We started a 7th-grader, two freshmen, a sophomore and a senior tonight. We missed our other senior who is out with an illness. Overall, I am very pleased with the progress of the girls as a whole. Playing with such a diverse gap in ages, they are learning. The Gorham girls played tough defense and didn’t allow us to hit the gaps. We had a lot of shots but they just didn’t fall. We will get after it in the gym tomorrow and do our best to prepare.”
Next up is a home meeting with Moultonborough.
GHS (7-5): Godin 6-1-13, Gorbon 1-1-3, Eastman 2-0-4, Burton 3-0-6, Girouard 5-0-11, Gallant 3-0-6, Lamarque 2-0-4. Totals: 21-FG 2-6-FT 47.
LRS (1-10): Kaitlyn Clark 4-0-10, Meredith Barnes 0-1-1, Natasha Holbrook 2-0-4. Totals: 6-FG 1-8-FT 15.
GHS 6 12 19 10 — 47
LRS 0 4 8 3 — 15
3-Point FG: G 1 (Girouard); L 2 (Clark 2). Team Fouls: G 11, L 7.
GYMNASTICS
SJA SECOND: Lydia Ruggles claimed the all-around crown once again, guiding the Hilltoppers to a second-place team finish against Essex and Burlington/Colchester.
Essex hosted the meet and won with a score of 130.8, followed by St. J’s 120.7 and BHS/CHS with 108.85.
“This was a pretty good score considering the team was competing on a non-spring floor for only the second time this season,” Hilltopper coach Beverly McCarthy said. “It’s a tough transition to go for the standard competition floors to the old floors — it’s basically tumbling on a carpeted wrestling mat. But it’s where States will be held so the team now knows what they need to work on.”
Ruggles continued her successful season, with a first-place all-around score of 34.9. She also claimed first in uneven bars and floor and second in balance beam and vault.
SJA’s Ximena Mayorga Santana finished fourth all-around and was second in bars.
“People are surprised by the power [Ruggles] has. Some gymnasts are more graceful, some are more power tumblers — she is both and makes what is difficult look easy.
“Teammate Ximena Mayorga Santana, a dorm student from Mexico, is getting used to competing with a high school team in the States.”
The SJA team score was also supported by Emily Counter, Aniela Thompson and Faith Lawton.
St. Johnsbury now sports a 5-2 record, with two meets remaining before States.
All-Around: Lydia Ruggles, SJA 34.9; Anna Pringle, Essex 33.55; Leah Frisbee, Essex 33.4; Ximena Mayorga Santana, SJA 31.8.
Vault: A. Frisbee, 8.6; Ruggles, 8.5; L. Frisbee, 8.45.
Uneven Bars: Ruggles, 8.7; Santana, 8.4; Pringle 8.25.
Balance Beam: Kinney, 9.4; Ruggles, 9.2; L. Frisbee, 8.85.
Floor Exercise: Ruggles, 8.5; Pringle, 8.2; L. Frisbee, 7.95.
