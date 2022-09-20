Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Hall’s Late Winner Sends Bears Past Winooski

WINOOSKI — Lilah Hall buried the game-winner on an assist from Destiny Demasi with two minutes remaining to lift Danville, 2-1, in a girls soccer Mountain Division clash on Tuesday.
Lilli Klark scored in the 24th minute on a feed from Elizah Abetti. Winooski’s Mapenzie Selamani tied things in the 70th minute before Hall sent home her tally.
Leah Klark (save) and Phoebe Crocker (two saves, one goal against) split time in net for the Bears. Ashlyn Parris saves nine shots for the Spartans.
Danville (4-2) is at Missisquoi Friday at 4:30.
BURLINGTON 3, ST. J 0: In St. Johnsbury, Brooks Deshaw’s hat trick paved the way for the victory over the Hilltoppers.
Scoreless at the half, Deshaw scored off an Enya Arentzen corner kick five minutes in then again three minutes later unassisted. The Arentzen-to-Deshaw corner kick combo struck again in the 64th minute to push the lead to 3-0.
St. J’s Emily Kostruba recorded five saves. Vivian Halladay (zero saves) and Georgia Wool (three saves) combined for the shutout.
St. J (2-2) travels to BFA-St. Albans on Friday for a 4:30 start.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 4, COLEBROOK 3: In Whitefield, Josie DeAngelis scored twice, Emma Simpson had a goal and an assist and Lily Ingerson netted her first varsity goal as the Spartans held off the Mohawks.
Haley Rossitto scored twice and Ariana Lord added another for the Mohawks, who trailed 4-1 at halftime but got within one goal after tallies in the 76th and 79th minutes. Niomie Nadeau (two) and Lexi Santamaria had the assists.
Rossitto made 1-all early in the first half before goals from Simpson, Ingerson and DeAngelis pushed the hosts to a 4-1 halftime lead.
Ariana Lord scored their second goal in the 76th minute and Rossito scored the third in the 79th minute of the game.
Tara St. Cyr made eight saves for the winners.
“Addy Kenison, Kaitlyn Wheeler and Destiny Scanzillo played well throughout the game,” WMR coach Stephen Welch said.
White Mountains (2-5) welcomes Berlin and Colebrook (1-5) hosts Groveton, both on Saturday at 11.
LITTLETON 2, GORHAM 0: In Gorham, Addison Hadlock scored twice in the first half to power the Crusaders to a road win.
Julianne Bromley assisted the first goal.
Littleton (6-1) hosts Profile on Saturday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 6, RICHFORD 2: In Wells River, Jordan Alley doused Richford for four goals and two assists in a rainy winning effort.
Alley struck in the 1oth minute and then sent in a corner kick in the 23rd that found Lily Roy.
Tied 2-2 after Richford struck early in the second half, BMU would score four unanswered.
Alley scored two goals seven minutes apart off feeds from Kyra Nelson and Karli Blood. Roy then scored again two minutes after that by way of another Alley corner kick.
Alley didn’t let up, scoring her final goal off a 74th-minute direct kick.
Richford’s goals were scored by Madeline Pike and Kyrielle Deuso.
Felicity Sulham recorded 13 saves in the win while Aubrey Fadden had 12 in the loss.
“It absolutely poured but our girls showed they were up for the task,” Bucks coach Parrish Eiskamp said. “We fought from the first whistle until the last. Everyone stepped up today and did an incredible job.”
Blue Mountain (4-2) is at Enosburg Friday at 4:30.
BOYS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 4, GROVETON 2: In Groveton, Coby Youngman supplied two goals and an assist to pace the Engineers to a road victory.
Ryan Walker and Eli Vasconcelos also tallied for the Engineers, who led 1-0 at halftime.
Andre and Nathaniel Chumbes each picked up assists in the win.
Woodsville (5-1) hosts Sunapee on Thursday. The Eagles (1-6) are Colebrook on Saturday at 1.
FIELD HOCKEY
WHITE MOUNTAINS 2, WINNISQUAM 1: In Tilton, Abbie McCusker had a goal and an assist in the Spartans’ come-from-behind victory.
Bradyn Rose got Winnisquam out in front early off a shot from the top of the circle.
Sophie Marceau tied things up with just under two minutes left in the second quarter. McCusker broke away down the right wing and sent a cross to Marceau, waiting alone in front of the goalie, for the one-timer goal.
WMR took the lead late in the third. KaYa Nkwen-Tamo passed to Marceau who blasted a shot that was saved. McCusker jumped at the rebound and lifted a shot past keeper Becc Kuiengagny (four saves) for the game-winner.
Avery Harris made 11 saves on 14 shots in the victory.
“Abbie and Ciera continue to control the flow of the game,” Spartans coach Jeannine LaBounty said. “Adri Dami was key on defense especially in the last two minutes of the game when she came up with a huge stop on a penalty corner. Madison Savoy was solid and steady today.
“The girls held their own against a very aggressive and skilled Winnisquam team. They keep on stepping up and playing together.”
White Mountains (3-2-2) will take on Berlin at home Saturday at 11.
