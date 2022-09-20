Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Hall’s Late Winner Sends Bears Past Winooski
Danville's Lilah Hill netted the game-winner in a 2-1 victory at Winooski on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (File Photo by Michael Beniash)

WINOOSKI — Lilah Hall buried the game-winner on an assist from Destiny Demasi with two minutes remaining to lift Danville, 2-1, in a girls soccer Mountain Division clash on Tuesday.

Lilli Klark scored in the 24th minute on a feed from Elizah Abetti. Winooski’s Mapenzie Selamani tied things in the 70th minute before Hall sent home her tally.

