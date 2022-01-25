Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Hauser, Hilltoppers Rout Rice In Matchup Of Unbeatens

SOUTH BURLINGTON — Have a night, Hilltoppers.
St. Johnsbury big man Fritz Hauser pumped in 27 points, Sam Begin added 13 and the Hilltoppers started fast and stayed poised to power past fellow unbeaten Rice 56-36 in a Division I showdown Tuesday night.
“We have a tough-minded group,” St. J second-year coach Ben Davis said. “These guys proved what a mature group they are and one that truly plays for one another. It was an exciting way to win and shows how far they’ve come from last year.”
Murphy Young added eight points for St. J (8-0), which lit out to a 17-8 lead and upped the advantaged to 31-14 at halftime.
The Hilltoppers withstood Rice’s second-half run, staying steady with the ball and not allowing the hosts to get closer than nine in the second half.
“We had great composure in terms of taking care of the ball and handling their pressure,” Davis said. “We didn’t allow them to get out in transition. And we did a great job in the half court.”
Hauser, a 6-foot-7 senior forward committed to play for Wesleyan University next season, scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half. He started the third quarter with a dunk and ended it with one his four 3s on the night.
“Fritz was huge on offense, but also on defense and the glass,” Davis said.
Rice star Sharif Sharif finished with a team-high 15 points.
“Colby [Garey-Wright] did an unbelievable job guarding Sharif,” Davis said. “Begin, [Cole] Banks, everyone played a great game all the way through.”
St. J hosts Essex on Friday night. The Hilltoppers beat the Hornets 32-20 earlier this season.
SJ (7-0): Colby Garey-Wright 2-0-4, Tobias Kamaan 1-0-2, Murphy Young 3-0-8, Sam Begin 6-0-13, Cole Banks 1-0-2, Fritz Hauser 11-1-27. Totals: 24-FG 1-3-FT 56.
RM (8-1): Brown 1-2-4, Bilodeau 2-0-5, Sharif Sharif 4-5-15, E. Eaton 1-0-2, O. Eaton 1-0-3, Bessette 1-0-3, Mo Kanneh 2-0-4 . Totals: 12-FG 7-7-FT 36.
SJ 17 14 12 13 — 56
RM 8 6 13 9 — 36
3-Point FG: S 7 (Young 2, Begin, Hauser 4); R 5 (Bilodeau, Sharif 2, O. Eaton, Bessette). Team Fouls: S 9, R 11.
GORHAM 52, COLEBROOK 40: In Gorham, the visiting Mohawks just didn’t have it on this night.
“Missed a bunch of layups for the second game in a row, then we had a total meltdown in the third quarter,” Colebrook coach Buddy Trask said. “We turned the ball over against no pressure,” adding that the Huskies missing two starters made the loss that much worse.
The Mohawks are in the iron of their schedule. They had Groveton their previous game, and have visits from Woodsville on Friday, and White Mountains on Monday. Both games begin at 6:30.
CA (6-4): Kolton Dowse 4-1-9, Keenan Hurlbert 4-1-9, Jackson Weir 2-0-5, Balin LaPerle 0-2-2, Izik Thibodeau 1-0-2, Kaiden Dowse 3-2-8, Maddox Godzyk 1-3-6. Totals: 15-FG 9-14-DT 40.
GHS (5-7): Saladino 2-0-4, Langlois 8-2-18, Laureau 1-0-2, Carter 5-0-10, York 4-1-9, Cairins 3-0-6. Totals: 23-FT 3-6-FT 52.
GIRLS HOOPS
DANVILLE 45, BLUE MOUNTAIN 37: In Wells River, Colleen Flinn had 12 points and Sadie Young added 11 as the visiting Bears reversed an earlier loss to the Bucks for their fifth straight win.
Blue Mountain was held to three points in the first quarter and played catchup the rest of the way, outscoring Danville 17-11 in the fourth quarter.
“We worked very hard on defense tonight to limit open chances and second looks and the girls played their tails off,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “A big improvement in our poise under pressure; we limited our mistakes enough to get a tough win. Blue Mountain is a D-IV force and we can hopefully build some momentum from this.”
Jordan Alley led all scorers with 13 points for Blue Mountain, which next plays Thursday at 7 at Northfield.
“We dug ourselves a hole through three quarters with some very sloppy play,” Bucks coach Scott Farquharson said. “The girls fought back but we just couldn’t get enough stios. Our help defense was not what it needs to be to win games against good teams.”
The Bears host BFA-Fairfax on Thursday.
DHS (7-5): Laci Potter 2-0-5, Colleen Flinn 2-8-12, Laci Sandvil 1-0-2, Rylie Cadieux 2-2-6, Ava Marshia 2-2-6, Sadie Young 5-0-11, Zoe Crocker 1-1-3. Totals: 14-FG 13-14-FT 45.
BM (8-3): Lauren Joy 1-0-3, Kyra Nelson 1-0-2, Emma Dennis 0-1-1, Jordan Alley 4-4-13, Karli Blood 1-0-2, Emma Gray 1-2-4, Keegan Tillotson 0-1-1, Kolby Nelson 3-1-7. Totals: 12-FG 9-17-FT 37.
DHS 10 6 16 11 — 45
BM 3 6 11 17 — 37
3-Point FG: D 2 (Potter, Young); B 2 (Joy, Alley). Team Fouls: D 16, B 13.
HARWOOD 69, LYNDON 60, OT: In Moretown, the host Highlanders outscored the Vikings 14-5 in the extra session to halt Lyndon’s six-game win streak.
“We didn’t play defense tonight and didn’t rebound as a team. Harwood shot well,” Vikings coach Eric Berry said. “We will be better for it in the long run.”
Harwood had four players in double figures while improving to a 5-7 record. LI sophomore Brooke’lyn Robinson had a game-high 22 before fouling out. The Vikes beat Harwood 59-38 earlier in the season.
The Vikings host Thetford (4-3) Thursday at 6:30.
LI (8-2): Isabelle Priest 3-7-16, Hannah Demers 1-0-2, Emma Renaudette 4-1-9, Delaney Raymond 1-0-2, Brooke’lyn Robinson 8-2-22, Olivia Lewis 2-4-8. Totals: 19-FG 14-24-FT 60.
LI 13 19 8 16 5 — 60
HU 14 13 19 9 14 — 69
3-Point FG: L 8 (Robinson 4, Priest 3, Demers); H 7. Team Fouls: L 16, H 17. Fouled Out: L, Robinson.
LITTLETON 42, LISBON 27: In Lisbon, senior Lauren McKee and freshman Ella Horsch each had 10 points keying the Crusaders’ sixth straight win.
“Overall we played a pretty good game. It was nice to see scoring from eight players, and Ella shot the ball well tonight,” Crusaders coach Dale Prior said. “Kaylee finished with seven points, eight steals, and eight rebounds. She and Lauren continue to lead this young group.”
The Panthers’ Sara Brown led all scorers with 12.
“We didn’t come to play tonight. Littleton did as always,” Lisbon coach Brent Covill said. “We keyed on shutting down McKee and did for the most part but their other girls stepped up and hit shots. Their pressure got to us and we turned the ball over way too many times.”
The Panthers host Gorham on Thursday, while LHS hosts Groveton (7-2) on Friday in a key D-IV game. Both games begin at 5 p.m.
LHS (9-3): Addison Hadlock 1-1-3, Lauryn Corrigan 1-0-2, Kaylee Manzella 3-1-7, Bri Lemay 1-2-4, Lauren McKee 4-0-10, Jamielee Lamarre 1-0-2, Maddy Carbonneau 2-0-4, Ella Horsch 5-0-10. Totals: 18-FG 4-10-FT 42.
LRS (3-9): Kaitlyn Clark 1-0-3, Sara Brown 5-2-12, Tori Jellison 2-1-5, Kendal Clark 2-1-5, Natasha Holbrook 0-1-1, Linnea Trudell 0-1-1. Totals: 10-FG 7-18-FT 27.
LHS 11 10 15 6 — 42
LRS 7 6 4 10 — 27
3-Point FG: Lit 2 (McKee). Team Fouls: Lit 16, Lis 14.
COLCHESTER 43, NORTH COUNTRY 31: In Colchester, Nicole Norton had 17 points as the Lakers (6-6) ended the Falcons’ four-game win streak.
Sabine Brueck and Cora Nadeau each had nine points to pace the Falcons. Colchester led 18-13 at the break.
North Country (7-4) hosts Missisquoi on Friday.
COLEBROOK 37, GORHAM 27: In Gorham, the Mohawks swept the season series with the Huskies in a defensive battle that saw just two players in double figures. Colebrook won the first game 41-38.
Emma McKeage had 11 points and five assists and Shyanna Fuller went for eight points and 11 rebounds while four teammates had six boards in the win.
It was the sixth win in the last seven games for Colebrook (7-3), which has a pivotal Friday home game with Woodsville, also with a 7-3 record.
CA (7-3): Haley Rossitto 0-3-3, Sierra Riff 2-2-6, Shyanna Fuller 4-0-8, Emma McKeage 4-2-11, Ariana Lord 4-1-9. Totals: 14-FG 8-15-FT 57.
GHS (5-6): Godin 6-0-12, Gorban 2-2-6, Girouard 3-0-7, Gallant 1-0-2. Totals: 11-FG 2-6-FT 27.
CA 5 15 5 12 — 37
GHS 4 9 8 6 — 27
3-Point FG: C 1 (McKeage); G 1 (Girouard). Team Fouls: C 6, G 15.
LAKE REGION 47, OXBOW 20: In Orleans, Lillian Fateaux had nine points as the Rangers won their second straight after long pause in their schedule.
Ten players scored as Lake Region lit out to 26-10 halftime lead. There were no three-point field goals in this game.
Harwood visits Lake Region on Friday night.
OU (4-5): A. Kosakowski 1-0-2, Ellsworth 1-0-2, Cardon 4-0-8, Parkin 2-0-4, Fahey 1-0-2, N. Kosakowski 1-0-2. Totals: 10-FG 20.
LR (4-4): Maddie Racine 1-0-2, Hannah Badertscher 1-0-2, Maya Auger 3-1-7, Sakoya Sweeney 4-0-8, Liris Haney 2-0-4, Lillian Fateaux 1-7-9, Madison Bowman 2-0-4, Alyssa Butler 1-5-7, Dayna Knights 1-0-2, Madison Young 1-0-2. Totals: 17-FG 13-28-FT 47.
OU 6 4 4 6 — 20
LR 14 12 11 10 — 47
Team Fouls: O 10, L 6.
