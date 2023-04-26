Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Hazen Tops Peoples In Championship Rematch; Falcon Baseball Picks Up First Win

MORRISVILLE — The title game rematch goes to the Wildcats.
A season ago at Centennial Field, pitcher Ben Alekson and Peoples Academy ended Hazen’s season and hopes of winning a Division III state championship.
Hazen avenged that loss on Tuesday, claiming a 4-1 victory.
Lyle Rooney kept the PA bats at bay for the most of the night, striking out three over six innings while allowing just one hit. He walked six and gave up PA’s lone run in the sixth inning.
After a dominant 17-strikeout performance in last season’s title game, the Wildcats had better success against Alekson this time around. Alekson went 4 2/3 innings with 7 Ks and a run allowed.
Hazen led 1-0 after four and then added three more in the top of the sixth. Tyler Rivard went 1-for-3 with an RBI and James Montgomery was 1-for-2.
HU (3-0) hosts Northfield on Saturday.
NORTH COUNTRY 7, OXBOW 2: In Newport, Kaden Jones produced a 3-for-3 day with three runs scored as the Falcons bested the Olympians to secure their first win of the season.
Jordan Beloin and Gavin Wells each got their first work of the season on the mound, combining for five hits, seven walks and five strikeouts over six innings. Manny Ste Marie closed out the seventh.
Luis Sanchez and Ben West added two hits apiece.
“This was not the cleanest game defensively for the Falcons, but they still managed a win,” NC coach Michael LaCourse said.
North Country (1-2) is at Lyndon on Thursday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 11, NORTHFIELD 1: In Wells River, Ricky Fennimore hurled a five-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts while Kris Fennimore (three runs) and Evan Dennis (two runs, three steals) each had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs in the Bucks’ home victory.
Fennimore allowed one run and no walks on the hill. He also scored and knocked in a run at the plate. Kason Blood went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs for Blue Mountain, which scored five runs in both the first and fourth innings.
Carter Allen surrendered 11 runs (seven earned), seven hits and three walks to go with four strikeouts in the loss.
BMU (6-0) has won all of its games thus far by 10-plus runs. Next up, a clash in Thetford on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
ESSEX 8, NORTH COUNTRY 3: In Newport, Trinity Anaya gave up six hits, two walks and struck out seven as the Hornets topped the Falcons.
Jenna Laramie pitched a complete game for North Country, striking out eight while walking 11 and giving up three hits.
Allison Lapierre was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Tyra Scelza had a double and an RBI.
Gabby Spagnuolo-Chawla was 2-for-4 for Essex.
North Country (1-2) heads to Lyndon on Thursday.
