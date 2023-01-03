ST. JOHNSBURY — Cool, calm and collected.

That was the case for Hilltopper senior Kaylee Weaver on Tuesday night, who showed her veteran poise when stepping to the free-throw line three times in the game’s final minute and knocking down all six attempts to close out a 58-49 victory over visiting Mount Mansfield in an early-season showdown between two Division I ballclubs.

