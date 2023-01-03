ST. JOHNSBURY — Cool, calm and collected.
That was the case for Hilltopper senior Kaylee Weaver on Tuesday night, who showed her veteran poise when stepping to the free-throw line three times in the game’s final minute and knocking down all six attempts to close out a 58-49 victory over visiting Mount Mansfield in an early-season showdown between two Division I ballclubs.
Stepping to the stripe with her team up five, Weaver made the first pair to give St. Johnsbury a seven-point lead and some unfamiliar breathing room on a night full of back-and-forth action.
The sharp-shooting tandem of Hayden Wilkins (16 points) and Cassidy Kittredge (14) led the Hilltoppers — each canning four three-pointers in the victory. Weaver also hit double digits with 11 points and Kacie Nelson had eight.
The Cougars jumped out to a 13-3 lead in the first quarter, on the strength of six different scorers and looked ready to end the opening frame with a commanding lead. That was before Wilkins hit from deep and Kaia Anderson drilled a mid-range jumper at the buzzer to cut the deficit to 13-8.
St. J continued to claw back, with Wilkins and Kittredge burying triples to help finally retake the lead midway through the quarter which held to a 28-23 halftime advantage. MMU’s Allison Fullem banked in a three to make it 32-all midway through the third. Wilkins and Kittredge had the 3 going again but another MMU banked-in three left the Hilltoppers trailing by two heading into the fourth quarter.
Kittredge hit her fourth long ball to make it 47-45 with four minutes left and a Wilkins foul line jumper grew the lead to six with under two to play; setting the stage for Weaver’s clutch icing of the game.
“Great win tonight against a top team in our league,” SJA coach Jade Huntington said. “Our guard play was fantastic tonight handling traps and stepping up on offense with a balanced scoring attack.
“Proud of the team effort; their composure and intensity coming off of a long stretch of no games since Dec. 22. The maturity down the stretch, stepping up and hitting free throws sealed the deal behind senior Kaylee Weaver. Hayden Wilkins and Cassidy Kittredge were outstanding handling pressure all night and stepping up in the scoring column.”
Fullem had a game-high 17 points and Cherise Shamp scored 13.
St. Johnsbury returns to action on Friday at Burlington at 6:30.
SJA (3-1): Kaylee Weaver 2-7-11, Anna Ebert 1-0-2, Cassidy Kittredge 5-0-14, Kaia Anderson 2-0-4, Emma Greenan 1-1-3, Kacie Nelson 3-2-8, Hayden Wilkins 6-0-16. Totals: 20-FG 10-15-FT 58.
MMU (4-3): Schultz-Mitchell 1-0-2, Shamp 3-6-13, Wahlin 2-0-4, Brownell 3-0-6, Groleau 2-0-5, Locher 1-0-2, Fullem 7-0-17. Totals: 19-FG 6-14-FT 49.
SJA 8 20 10 20 — 58
MMU 13 10 17 9 — 49
3-Point FG: S 8 (Kittredge 4, Wilkins 4); M 5 (Shamp, Groleau, Fullem 3). Team Fouls: S 12, M 15. Fouled Out: M, Fullem.
LAKE REGION 42, LYNDON 39: In Orleans, Sakoya Sweeney and Alyssa Butler each scored 10 points as the Rangers held off the Vikings in a nip-and-tuck Division II thriller.
Brooke’lyn Robinson led all scorers with 17 while Viking teammate Delaney Raymond produced 11 points.
LI led 23-21 at halftime.
The Rangers are at U-32 and the Vikings host Harwood, both on Thursday.
LI (2-3): Brooke’lyn Robinson 7-0-17, Emersen Mitchell 1-0-3, Delaney Raymond 3-4-11, Aryanna Parker 1-2-4, Molly Renaudette 2-0-4. Totals: 14-FG 6-12-FT 39.
LRU (4-3): Alayna Azur 1-1-3, Maddie Racine 1-1-3, Sakoya Sweeney 4-0-10, Keira Quintal 3-0-6, Madison Bowman 1-1-3, Lillian Fauteux 2-3-7, Alyssa Butler 4-2-10. Totals: 16-FG 8-11-FT 42.
LI 8 15 8 8 — 39
LRU 6 15 11 10 — 42
3-Point FG: L 5 (Robinson 3, Mitchell, Raymond); LR 2 (Sweeney 2). Team Fouls: L 14, LR 15.
LITTLETON 48, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 27: In Littleton, Addison Hadlock and Lauryn Corrigan each netted 13 points as the Crusaders continued their perfect start to the season.
Ella Horsch and Addison Pilgrim each tallied eight points for the hosts, who hit seven 3s on the night.
“Lauryn had a consistent game on both ends of the floor,” LHS coach Dale Prior said. “We had really good first and third quarters. Need to clean up the unforced turnovers and rebound better as a team.”
The Crusaders are at Lin-Wood on Friday.
PC (2-5): Giroux 1-3-5, Phillips 1-0-2, Dorman 0-1-1, Hodge 2-0-4, Placey 4-2-12, Grondin 1-1-3. Totals: 9-FG 7-12-FT 27.
LHS (7-0): Ella Horsch 3-0-8, Avah Lucas 1-0-2, Lauryn Corrigan 5-0-13, Addison Pilgrim 3-2-8, JuJu Bromley 1-0-2, Madison Nelson 1-0-2, Addison Hadlock 4-3-13. Totals: 18-FG 5-7-FT 48.
PC 5 7 10 5 — 27
LHS 18 6 20 4 — 48
3-Point FG: P 2 (Placey 2); L 7 (Horsch 2, Corrigan 3, Hadlock 2). Team Fouls: P 11, L 12.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 34, BERLIN 28: In Whitefield, Ainsley Savage tossed in 14 points and Jaylin Bennett added 11 as the Spartans snapped a three-game slide.
WMR led 19-10 at halftime. Makenna Peace had a game-high 17 points to pace Berlin.
At Gilford on Friday night at 6.
BHS (2-4): Brungot 1-0-2, Pearce 5-3-17, Goulet 1-0-2, Cussa 1-0-3, Kelley 1-0-2, Langlais 1-0-2. Totals: 10-FG 3-5-FT 28.
WMR (2-3): Jaylin Bennett 5-1-11, Lila Staley 1-0-2, Ainsley Savage 7-0-14, Ava Simpson 3-0-7. Totals: 16-FG 1-3-FT 34.
BHS 3 7 10 8 — 28
WMR 11 8 6 9 — 34
3-Point FG: B 5 (Pearce 4, Cussa); W 1 (Simpson). Team Fouls: B 9, W 7.
BOYS BASKETBALL
DANVILLE 84, STOWE 39: In Danville, Andrew Joncas pumped in 32 points in less than three quarters as the Bears rolled over the Raiders.
Joncas had 23 by halftime to help Danville to a 45-18 lead. Christian Young added 16 in the winning effort which saw 11 Bears make a field goal.
“Boys played great tonight,” Danville coach Jason Brigham said. “They spread the love very well. Back to a full roster with “Ant” Guinard and Christian back in the lineup. All four freshmen in the book as well.”
Danville welcomes Peoples on Saturday.
DHS (3-2): Vincent Palmeri 1-0-3, Sebastian Eldred 3-0-6, Andrew Joncas 11-7-32, Christian Young 6-4-16, Luke Ste Marie 1-0-2, Caiden Hill 1-0-3, Hunter Horne 2-1-5, Alijah Andrews 1-2-5, Kohl Guinard 1-1-4, Arius Andrews 2-0-4, Anthony Raymond 2-0-4. Totals: 31-FG 15-24-FT 84.
SHS (0-5): Brown 1-2-5, Heidelberger 3-0-8, Lund 0-1-1, McAlarney 1-2-4, Gregory 1-0-2, Guffey 4-2-10, Brochhausen 1-1-3, Clarkin 1-0-2, Sautter 2-0-4. Totals: 14-FG 8-20-FT 39.
DHS 25 19 24 16 — 84
SHS 8 10 13 8 — 39
3-Point FG: D 7 (Palmeri, Joncas 3, Hill, Al. Andrews, Guinard); S 3 (Brown, Heidelberger). Team Fouls: D 21, S 19. Fouled Out: S, Sautter.
RIVENDELL 62, BLUE MOUNTAIN 33: In Orford, N.H., Jacoby Patterson led all scorers with 19 points to lead the Raptors.
Rivendell used a dominant first half — up 20-7 after the first quarter and 45-15 at the break — to bury Blue Mountain early.
The Bucks ended up winning the second half 18-17.
Evan Dennis and Ricky Fennimore each scored nine in the loss. Ashton Pierson (10 points) and Harry Molesworth (13) contributed to Rivendell’s win.
“We were out-worked in every facet,” Bucks’ coach Chris Cook said. “We got killed on the offensive boards. Rivendell was the much better team on both ends. Out-worked us, out-rebounded us and worked harder than we did all night. All we can do is look to learn and rebound for Friday’s game.”
Blue Mountain hosts West Rutland at 7.
BMU (2-2): Kris Fennimore 3-0-7, Jamal Saibou 2-0-4, Evan Dennis 3-3-9, Kason Blood 1-0-2, Keegan Frignon 0-2-2, Ricky Fennimore 3-3-9. Totals: 12-FG 8-13-FT 33.
RA (4-3): O’Donnell 3-2-9, Patterson 5-4-19, Welch 0-2-2, Vogeliein 3-0-7, Gould 1-0-2, Pierson 5-0-10, Molesworth 6-1-13. Totals: 15-FG 9-14-FT 62.
BMU 7 8 12 6 — 33
RA 20 25 10 7 — 62
3-Point FG: B 1 (R. Fennimore); R 7 (Patterson 5, O’Donnell, Vogelein).
LITTLETON 88, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 52: In Littleton, Kayden Hoskins turned in a 27-point, seven-rebound, five-assist performance, which included draining seven three-pointers, and Carmichael Lopez scored all 19 of his points in the first half as the Crusaders improved to 7-0.
After a tight 19-17 first quarter, Littleton exploded for 30 points in the second to take a 49-28 lead into halftime. Hoskins played a large role in the outburst, drilling four triples in the quarter. A 26-9 third quarter put the game out of reach for good.
Landon Lord chipped in with 11 for Littleton. As a team, the Crusaders knocked down 15 threes.
“Slow start, PC jumped on us early,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said. “Defense was not good. Then we woke up. Kayden played his best game of the year. Dre [Akines], Landon [Lord] and Grady [Hadlock] all played well and the bench got some quality minutes.”
The Crusaders are at Lin-Wood on Friday.
LHS (7-0): Dre Akines 3-2-8, Kayden Hoskins 10-0-27, Carmichael Lopez 8-5-19, Landon Lord 5-0-11, Grady Hadlock 3-0-7, Sam Reagey 1-0-3, Gavin Lewis 1-0-3, Calef Maccini 1-0-2, Braiden Lewis 2-0-6, Paulo Darosa 1-0-2. Totals: 33-FG 7-9-FT 88.
PC (0-7): Hurlbert 3-0-6, Umlah 9-1-19, Haynes 2-0-4, Jaimes 1-2-5, Hurlbert 6-0-14, Petit 1-0-2, Hailey 1-0-2. Totals: 23-FG 3-8-FT 52.
LHS 19 30 26 13 — 88
PC 17 11 9 15 — 52
3-Point FG: L 15 (Hoskins 7, Lopez 2, Lord, Hadlock, Reagey, G. Lewis, B. Lewis); P 3 (Jaimes, G. Hurlbert). Team Fouls: L 13, P 12.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 31, BERLIN 25: In Berlin, Avery Woodburn’s 11 points led the way in a low-scoring Spartan victory.
Down four after the first quarter, White Mountains’ held Berlin scoreless in the second to enter the break knotted at 11.
Aiden Whipple added six points in the win. Jeremyah Dow scored 11 for the hosts.
White Mountains welcomes Gilford on Friday.
WMR (2-3): Aiden Whipple 2-2-6, Ian St. Cyr 1-0-2, Robert Breault 1-2-4, Trevor Armstrong 1-1-4, Avery Woodburn 4-1-11, Noah Covell 1-2-4. Totals: 10-FG 8-16-FT 31.
BHS (2-3): Perry 1-0-2, Gonyer 1-0-2, Porior 1-0-2, Poulin 3-1-7, Dow 5-0-11. Totals: 11-FG 1-5-FT 25.
WMR 7 4 10 10 — 31
BHS 11 0 8 6 — 25
3-Point FG: W 3 (Armstrong, Woodburn 2); B 1 (Dow). Team Fouls: W 8, B 17.
BOYS HOCKEY
MILTON 3, LYNDON 1: In Lyndon Center, Tyler Larocque and Noah Keeler each had a goal and an assist as the visiting Yellowjackets scored twice in the third to earn the win at Fenton Chester.
Ashton Gould scored on a feed from Zach Griffin for the Vikings’ lone goal, the equalizer on a 4 on 3 at the end of the second period.
Caleb Barnier also found the net for Milton (2-2-1), which scored first on a power play in the second, went ahead 2-1 in the third on another power play, then finished it off late with an empty-netter.
Christian Gaudio made 17 saves in the win while LI’s Logan Miller thwarted 25.
“I thought a few of our players played a good game but overall we tried to do way too much as individuals,” Vikes coach Jeremy Roberge said. “That was an ugly one all around on our end. We can’t play to our competition. We need to play our game no matter who we play. We play a really good Hartford squad next.”
The Vikings (1-4-1) are at Hartford on Saturday at 2 o’clock.
