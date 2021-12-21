ESSEX — Nathan Clay had a game-high seven points as St. Johnsbury earned a physical 32-20 Metro victory at Essex on Tuesday night.
Staunch defense and strong rebounding helped the Hilltoppers move to 2-0 on the season.
“Certainly a grind-it-out win,” Academy coach Ben Davis said. “It was a struggle on offense, but our defense and rebounding won it for us. First Metro game on the road, being able to come away with a hard-fought win is really nice for our team.”
St. J is at Rutland in a key D-I matchup on Monday.
ST. J (2-0): Nathan Clay 1-5-7, Colby Garey-Wright 3-0-6, Murphy Young 2-0-5, Sam Begin 2-0-4, Cole Banks 1-3-5, Fritz Hauser 1-3-5. Totals: 10-FG 11-17-FT 32.
EHS (1-3): Bostwick 2-1-5, Wilson 1-0-2, Robinson 1-0-2, Root 1-0-2, Reyome 1-0-2, Price 0-4-4, Valclaw 1-0-2, Goodrich 0-1-1. Totals: 7-FG 6-10-FT 20.
SJ 7 9 4 12 — 32
EHS 6 4 2 8 — 20
3-Point FG: S 1 (Young). Team Fouls: E 17, S 15. Fouled Out: S, Begin.
PROFILE 52, GORHAM 40: In Gorham, held to three points in the third quarter, the Patriots lit up the Huskies for 22 points in the fourth.
Josh Robie had 13 of his 16 points in the fourth, while teammate Alex Leslie led all scorers with 21. The Patriots go on Christmas break, then visit Lisbon Jan. 5.
PHS (2-1): Josh Robie 4-4-16, Riley Plante 2-0-4, Colin Cote 1-0-2, Simon Pitre 1-1-3, Alex Leslie 8-5-21, Cayden Wakeham 2-0-6. Totals: 18-FG 10-14-FT 52.
GHS (1-4): Brendan Saldano 1-1-3, Kody Lemieux 5-0-11, Jack Saladino 1-0-2, Issac James 6-2-14, Jeremy Favreau 1-0-3, Chase Carter 1-1-3, Nolan York 2-0-4. Totals: 17-FG 2-6-FT 40.
PHS 16 11 3 22 — 52
GHS 9 8 9 14 — 40
3-Point FG: G 4 James 2, Lemieux, Favreau. Team Fouls: P 12, G 16.
GIRLS HOOPS
ESSEX 68, NORTH COUNTRY 51: In Jericho, trailing 31-29 at halftime of the first round of the Mt. Mansfield Holiday Tournament, the Hornets pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Falcons 39-20.
Essex’s Emily Rose Mercier had 24 points to lead all scorers. Sabine Brueck (19) and Cora Nadeau combined for 33 points for North Country. The Falcons play Burr and Burton in the consolation game Thursday at 5:30.
The Falcons did some good things against the undefeated Hornets, coach Sarah Roy said. “Outstanding effort by my girls tonight. The final score doesn’t reflect how close that game was,” she noted. “It was the most intensity we have played with so far. Our best is yet to come.”
NCU (2-2): Josi Fortin 2-4-8, Sabine Brueck 8-3-19, Hope Dobler 0-2-2, Cora Nadeau 5-0-14, Aaliyah Wilburn 4-0-8. Totals: 19-FG 9-13-FT 51.
ESSEX (4-0): Winter 4-0-12, Appenzeller 6-0-13, White 3-0-8, Williams 1-0-2, Mercier 9-4-24, Hutton 2-2-7. Totals: 26-FG 6-8-FT 68.
NCU 13 18 11 9 — 51
EHS 22 7 21 18 — 68
3-Point FG: N 4 (Nadeau); E 10 (Winter 4, White 2, Mercier 2, Appenzeller, Hutton). Team Fouls: N, 9, E 15.
ENOSBURG 41, DANVILLE 29: In Enosburg, the host Hornets outscored the visitors 10-6 in each of the first two quarters. Shelby Wells had 15 points to pace the Hornets while Colleen Flinn had 14 to top the Danville Bears.
Things are looking up in the young season, Danville coach Nick DeCaro said. “We’ve improved with each game. Proud of the effort we played with all game,” he commented. “We’re beginning to build trust. We’re beginning to put together stretches of strong basketball. Our next step is to make those stretches quarters, and the quarters, games. Defensive communication is continuing to improve.”
Next for the Bears is a Thursday game at Northfield.
DHS (1-2): Allie Beliveau 1-1-3, Colleen Flinn 5-4-14, Ava Marshia 2-1-5, Sadie Young 0-1-1, Zoe Crocker 2-2-6. Totals: 10-FG 9-19-FT 29.
EHS (4-0): Josie Simone 4-1-9, Shelby Wells 5-5-15, Morgan Reeve 2-0-5, Ariana Keene 2-0-4, Mychaela Watson 2-0-4, Emma Courtemarche 2-0-4. Totals: 17-FG 6-13-FT 41.
DHS 6 6 4 13 — 29
EHS 10 10 9 12 — 41
3-Point FG: E 1 (Reeve). Team Fouls: D 11, E 17.
GORHAM 36, PROFILE 13: In Gorham, the Huskies allowed no Profile points in the second and third quarters in a convincing display of defense. Gorham’s Zoe Grondin (14 points) led all scorers.
The Patriots are off until Jan. 5, when they visit Lisbon.
PROFILE (1-4): Dana Sekelsky 1-0-2, Evie Burger 1-1-3, Morgan Presby 1-0-2, Lily Pospesil 1-0-2, Kyah Knight 2-0-4. Totals: 6-FG 1-5-FT 13.
GORHAM (4-1): Z. Grondin 7-0-14, S. Grondin 3-1-7, Gorban 1-0-2, Desilets 2-0-4, Burton 3-1-7, Wilson 1-0-2. Totals: 17-FG 2-6-FT 36.
PHS 2 0 0 11 — 13
GHS 10 9 8 9 — 36
Team Fouls: P 8, G 9.
NORDIC
CRAFTSBURY MEET: The first ski event of the winter was held at Craftsbury Outdoor Center, with Harwood winning the boys race and U-32 the girls. Both races were 4K.
St. J Academy was third of the five girls teams, with the Hilltopper boys fourth among eight teams. The Beards of U-32 were fastest, with winner Carson Beard (12 minutes, 47.9 seconds) and runner-up Austin (12:49.2) the only ones to beat 13 minutes. Likewise, the Thurstons of Harwood, Ava (13:15.4) and Julia (14:30.7) the top two girls finishers.
Sisu Lang (17th, 15:44.5) and Nathan Lenzini (22nd, 15:54.8) were tops for the St. J boys . Weather permitting, the Hilltoppers next host a Jan 4. skate race at the Rankin trails. Siri Jollife paced the St. J girls with an 18th place finish.
Boys: U-32 14, Milton 58, Harwood 76, Craftsbury 76, SJA 89, Lamoille 90, Spaulding 109, Peoples 123. Girls: Harwood 23, U-32 25, St. J 55, Lamoille 60, Lyndon 93.
