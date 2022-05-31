Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Survive Redhawks In 8-Inning Thriller

ST. JOHNSBURY — Cassidy Kittredge scored from second base on an error and the No. 6-seeded St. J Academy softball team survived an upset bid from No. 11 Champlain Valley, walking off with a 7-6 triumph in eight innings in a Division I first-round thriller on Tuesday.
With Kittredge parked at second base, Adriana Lemieux hit a towering shot to left-center that dropped in between two Redhawk outfielders and St. J completed its rally after blowing a 5-0 lead.
“We made some errors and let CVU back in the game but we never gave up and battled back for the win,” said St. J coach Jeremy Roberts.
Down 6-5 in the seventh, the Hilltoppers persevered. After Lillian Kittredge drew an intentional walk, Kyara Rutledge smashed a two-out, two-strike RBI double to tie the game at 6 and send it to extra innings.
CVU trailed 5-0, but got two back in the sixth and four in the seventh to surge ahead.
Taylor Farnsworth provided punch for St. J, belting a grand slam and adding a triple. Cassidy Kittredge finished with two hits and an RBI while Lemieux also had two hits.
Winning pitcher Delaney Rankin struck out five and allowed only one hit for the Hilltoppers. She left the game and later returned to get the save.
St. J (12-5) will face No. 3 Missisquoi (12-3) in the D-I quarterfinals on Friday. The Hilltoppers lost a one-run game to the T-Birds in last year’s playoffs. They lost by a total of three runs in two defeats to Missisquoi this spring.
No. 8 BRATTLEBORO 5, No. 9 NORTH COUNTRY 4: In Brattleboro, Leah Madore had 17 strikeouts in a complete-game effort as the Colonels survived the visiting Falcons.
Brittney Wright was 2-for-3 with a double in the victory.
Jenna Laramie pitched six innings, allowing seven hits and striking out five. Abby Bathalon went 1-for-3 with three RBI and Allison Pillsbury was 1-for-3 with two RBI for the Falcons (7-10).
Brattleboro visits No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (16-0) in Friday’s quarterfinals.
DIVISION III
No. 5 LAKE REGION 10, No. 12 PEOPLES 4: In Orleans, Mikayla Richardson went the distance, fanning six strikeouts and giving up seven hits.
Destiny Glover (two doubles, three RBI), Sakoya Sweeney (three hits, two RBI), Tyra Scelza (triple, RBI), Ashlyn Hicks (single, double, RBI), Maya Auger (two singles, RBI) and Taylor Menard (three hits, RBI) played big roles for the Rangers.
Tiffany Parker allowed 15 hits on the mound for the visiting Wolves. Emily Ward and Avianna Wein each had a single and an RBI and Sarah Collier had two hits.
Lake Region will play the winner of No. 13 White River Valley (1-15) vs. No. 4 BFA-Fairfax (9-6) on Saturday.
BASEBALL
DIVISION I
No. 12 ST. JOHNSBURY 13, No. 5 BURR AND BURTON 9: In Manchester, Fritz Hauser went 4-for-6 with a grand slam and six RBI as the Hilltoppers stunned the Bulldogs in the opening round of the D-I tournament.
Will Fowler also packed punch, going 3-for-4 with a seventh-inning blast and two RBI in St. J’s upset.
The Hilltoppers plated six runs in the first and five in the third, collecting 13 hits and overcoming six errors. Rex Hauser and Tyler Holm collected two hits and an RBI in the win.
Fowler picked up the win on the bump, tossing 3.1 innings of relief while allowing two runs and three hits. He was one of four St. J pitchers on the day.
St. J (5-11) will visit No. 4 Essex (11-5) in Friday’s quarterfinals.
DIVISION II
No. 2 LYNDON 10, No. 15 MIDDLEBURY 0 (5): In Lyndon Center, Whit Steen fanned 11 in five innings and gave up only two hits while Zach Hale (1-for-1, three RBI) provided a pinch-hit, bases-loaded triple to end the game in five innings.
“Whit had great command today and set the tone from the first inning on. Great positive energy from the guys leading into this game,” LI coach Jeremy Wheeler said.
Trevor Lussier (1-for-3, RBI), Wyatt Mason (2-for-2) and Austin Wheeler (1-for-2) had solid nights at the plate.
Losing pitcher Carter Paquette gave up six earned runs on seven hits in four innings.
No. 2 Lyndon (14-3) hosts No. 7 Springfield (12-5) in Saturday’s quarterfinals (1 p.m.).
No. 3 ENSOBURG 8, No. 14 NORTH COUNTRY 7: In Newport, the visiting Falcons used a six-run sixth inning to keep it close before eventually falling to the host Hornets.
Enosburg’s Danny Antillon went 3-for-3 with a double, RBI, and three runs while teammate Peter Stiebris was 3-for-4 with two RBI. Stiebris also picked up the save for the Hornets, capping off Shea Howrigan’s two-hit, seven-K outing.
Enosburg advances to the quarterfinals and will host No. 6 Hartford on Friday.
BOYS LACROSSE
No. 8 BURLINGTON 6, No. 9 ST. JOHNSBURY 5: In Burlington, a well-balanced scoring attack was not enough as the host Seahorses eliminated the Hilltoppers in a D-II first-round affair.
Jude Coe (one goal, two assists), Ian McNeil (one goal, one assist), Will Kimber (one goal, one assist) and Karson Clark (two assists) led the way while Wyatt Knaus and Hayden Angell each scored once.
Dominik Gray recorded 15 saves for St. Johnsbury (5-9).
Burlington (3-13) advances to the quarterfinals at No. 1 Rice (12-0) on Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
DIVISION I
No. 8 ST. JOHNSBURY 7, BFA-ST. ALBANS 0: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers dominated the visiting Comets, sweeping all seven matches.
St. J (7-9) advances to face No. 1 Stowe (11-1) on Thursday.
Singles: Skylar Bodeo-Lomicky, SJA def. Lydia Hodgeman, BFA 6-2, 6-0; Mary Fowler, SJA def. Jaylin Bedard, BFA 6-0, 6-0; Lola Hajek Linares, SJA def. Shelby Bechard, BFA 8-2; Zhi Howes, SJA def. Lyla Rouleau, BFA 6-1, 6-0; Greer Kennedy, SJA def. Maura Thompson, BFA 8-0. Doubles: McKenna Brochu/Sofia Limoges, SJA def. Drew Ducolon/Jayden Bedard, BFA 6-0,6-1; Maya Bakowski/Ivy Pavick, SJA def. Saige Bessette/Jayden Derosia, BFA 8-2.
