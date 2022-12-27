ST. JOHNSBURY — A 15-4 fourth quarter helped host St. Johnsbury Academy pull away from Rutland and pick up a 50-38 Division I victory on Tuesday evening at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium.

Ranked No. 1 a season ago, St. J had its hopes at a D-I championship game appearance put to rest at the expense of Rutland during a 44-36 final-four defeat at Patrick Gymnasium.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.