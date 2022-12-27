ST. JOHNSBURY — A 15-4 fourth quarter helped host St. Johnsbury Academy pull away from Rutland and pick up a 50-38 Division I victory on Tuesday evening at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium.
Ranked No. 1 a season ago, St. J had its hopes at a D-I championship game appearance put to rest at the expense of Rutland during a 44-36 final-four defeat at Patrick Gymnasium.
On Tuesday, the Hilltoppers got their revenge with a 12-point victory. SJA trailed 24-22 at half.
Rex Hauser led the effort with 14 points, Harry Geng added 11 and Kerrick Medose and Aidan Brody had eight apiece.
“We responded well after tough stretches tonight,” SJA coach Patrick Rainville said. “Proud of the collective effort and togetherness we showed.”
St. J is at Champlain Valley on Friday. The Redhawks topped Rutland 60-48 on Dec. 10 and, like the Hilltoppers, also made the D-I semifinals last season.
SJA (2-1): Rex Hauser 5-2-14, Harry Geng 4-2-11, Kerrick Medose 1-6-8, Hayden Brown 2-0-4, Aidan Brody 4-0-8, Cam Ely 2-0-5. Totals: 18-FG 10-11-FT 50.
RHS (2-4): Swain 2-2-7, Pockette 5-0-12, Weatherhogg 1-0-2, Wood 2-0-5, Fuller 2-2-6, Delbianco 3-0-6. Totals: 15-FG 4-6-FT 38.
SJA 18 4 14 14 — 50
RHS 10 14 9 5 — 38
3-Point FG: S 4 (Hauser 2, Ely, Geng); R 4 (Swain, Pockette 2, Wood). Team Fouls: S 5, R 13.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 60, SHARON 31: In Wells River, Evan Dennis poured in 27 points in the Buck rout.
Kason Blood and and Cedric Schafer each added nine points for Blue Mountain, which set the tone early with an 18-2 first quarter.
Parker Bogardus led Sharon with 10 points.
“Our first game in two weeks and the rust was evident,” BMU coach Chris Cook said. “We played well in spurts. Been battling the flu bug, like everyone has, and showed at times tonight in our inconsistency. Happy to be back playing after the time off.”
Blue Mountain will travel to New Hampshire neighbor Woodsville on Thursday.
BMU (2-0): Kris Fennimore 3-1-7, Jamal Saibou 0-1-1, Evan Dennis 12-2-27, Hayden Carle 1-1-3, Kason Blood 2-4-9, Cedric Schafer 3-0-9, Ricky Fennimore 1-0-2, Owen Murray 1-0-2. Totals: 22-FG 11-15-FT 60.
SA (1-3): Jack Lloyd 2-1-6, Joey Thibodeau 7-0-14, Conor Jarrit 0-1-1, Parker Bogardus 4-1-10. Totals: 13-FG 3-8-FT 31.
BMU 18 15 19 8 — 60
SA 2 14 5 10 — 31
3-Point FG: B Schafer 3, Blood, Dennis); S 2 (Lloyd, Bogardus).
PROFILE 103, NUTE 44: In Farmington, Josh Robie fired in 52 points while draining 10 3-pointers and Alex Leslie added 32 points in the Patriots’ lopsided win.
Competing in the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash (exhibition game), Robie’s mark set a new tournament scoring record. His 10 triples were also one shy of the tournament record, which he set last season as a sophomore against Holy Family. The Patriot also picked up the win during the tournament’s 3-point contest.
LITTLETON 48, GROVETON 45: In Groveton, Kayden Hoskins scored 15 and Carmichael Lopez and Landon Lord each had 14 points as the Crusaders sneaked by the hosts during the Groveton Holiday Tournament.
Ben Wheelock led the Eagles with 16 points and seven rebounds. Kaden Cloutier had 12 points, eight assists and six rebounds and Luke Shannon scored 11.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 41, COLEBROOK 37: At the Groveton Holiday Tournament, Avery Woodburn’s 31-point night led the Spartans past the Mohawks.
Kolten Dowse led Colebrook with 21 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTH COUNTRY 59, LYNDON 37: In Newport, Sabine Brueck’s 18 points helped the Falcons take care of the Vikings in a Division II Northeast Kingdom clash.
Emma Fortin and Cora Nadeau each scored 12 points and Maya Auger had 11.
Molly Renaudette led the Vikings with 12 points while Aryonna Parker (11) and Brooke’lyn Robinson (10) hit double digits as well.
“Sabine Brueck was locked in on [Brooke’lyn] Robinson and held her to three baskets” NC coach Sarah Roy said. “Sabine was game-high [scorer] along with having the toughest defensive assignment. We had four Falcons in double digits tonight. I was very pleased with how we shared the ball. Our defense is our focus — the offense will come to us with patience. We proved that to ourselves tonight.”
Both teams return to action on Thursday with North Country heading to BFA-St. Albans and Lyndon hosting U-32.
NCU (5-0): Reeve Applegate 0-1-1, Sabine Brueck 8-1-18, Maya Auger 4-0-11, Emma Fortin 6-0-12, Addison Nelson 1-0-2, Cora Nadeau 5-0-12, Aaliyah Wilburn 1-1-3. Totals: 25-FG 3-10-FT 59.
LI (1-1): Brooke’lyn Robinson 3-4-10, Emersen Mitchell 0-1-1, Khyla Reynoso 0-1-1, Delaney Raymond 1-0-2, Aryonna Parker4-3-11, Molly Renaudette 4-4-12. Totals: 12-FG 13-19-FT 37.
NCU 16 13 15 15 — 59
LI 6 9 12 10 — 37
3-Point FG: N 6 (Brueck, Auger 3, Nadeau 2). Team Fouls: N 12, L 6.
LAKE REGION 52, LAMOILLE 38: In Orleans, Sakoya Sweeney notched 17 points as the Rangers clipped the Lancers.
Alyssa Butler (11) and Lillian Fauteux combined for 20 points for LR.
Lake Region travels to 2021 Division II runner-up Spaulding on Thursday.
LR (3-2): Alayna Azur 1-0-2, Maddie Racine 3-0-6, Sakoya Sweeney 7-2-17, Madison Bowman 1-1-3, Lillian Fauteux 4-1-9, Alyssa Butler 4-3-11, Dayna Knights 1-0-2, Kaylee Sargent 1-0-2. Totals: 22-FG 7-10-FT 52.
LU (1-2): E. Hutchins 1-1-4, E. Small 0-1-1, M. Benoit 4-3-11, E. LaRock 1-1-3, A. Clark 2-0-4, N. Royer 1-0-2, E. Pirie 2-2-7, S. Lefevre 3-0-6. Totals: 14-FG 8-14-FT 52.
LR 13 14 17 8 — 52
LU 13 8 11 6 — 38
3-Point FG: LR 1 (Sweeney); LU 2 (Hutchins, Pirie). Team Fouls: LR 14, LU 14.
HAZEN 66, BFA-FAIRFAX 25: In Fairfax, Caitlyn Davison registered a triple-double with 16 points, 16 rebounds and 12 steals, while Tessa Luther also had 16 points to go along with five rebounds and Alexis Christensen recorded nine points and 10 steals in the Wildcats’ blowout road win.
Ella Gillespie chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds. HU led 29-15 at the break
Hazen has won five straight and welcomes Winooski on Jan. 4.
HU (5-1): Isabelle Gouin 2-1-5, Tessa Luther 6-2-16, Alexis Christensen 2-7-9, Caitlyn Davison 5-6-16, Sarah Collier 2-0-4, Julia des Groseilliers 2-1-5, Ella Gillespie 4-2-10, Haley Michaud 0-1-1. Totals: 23-FG 20-35-FT 66.
BFA (0-2): Peyton 1-0-2, Taylor 2-3-7, Forest 3-1-7, Faith 0-3-3, Hannah 0-1-1, Anna 2-0-5. Totals: 8-FG 8-14-FT 25.
HU 17 12 15 22 — 66
BFA 7 8 8 2 — 25
3-Point FG: H 2 (Luther 2); B 1 (Anna). Team Fouls: H 12, B 23. Fouled Out: B, Taylor, Faith.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 33, WOODSVILLE 25: In Wells River, Keegan Tillotson scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter of the Bucks’ rivalry win over the Engineers.
Jordan Alley recorded eight points and six rebounds and Lauren Joy had four points and six assists.
“First half was very messy,” BMU coach Scott Farquharson said. “I thought both teams were playing hard and defending well. We couldn’t finish the few opportunities we had. Second half, we really cranked up the energy and started seeing a few go in. That got us into our press. We went on a nice run in the fourth and put a little distance on them.
“Super proud of the effort,” Farquharson continued. “I had some exhausted girls. So many played well in the fourth but Keegan’s three was a big shot. Woodsville is always a war and tonight was no different. Good win.”
Woodsville’s Eliza Wagstaff had a game-high 12 points.
“We had a tough night offensively,” Engineers’ coach Tori Clough said. “We were forcing the ball and lacking an offensive mindset. Defensively we worked hard. We were able to force turnovers and had some great steals. Unfortunately, we were not able to convert on the other end.”
Blue Mountain is at Twinfield on Thursday. Woodsville doesn’t play again until Jan. 6 when Profile pays a visit.
BMU (3-1): Lauren Joy 2-0-4, Kyra Nelson 2-0-4, Jordan Alley 3-2-8, Felicity Sulham 2-0-4, Karli Blood 1-0-3, Keegan Tillotson 4-1-10. Totals: 14-FG 2-9-FT 33.
WHS (3-3): Brianna Youngman 2-0-4, Jaylah Hogue 2-0-5, Eliza Wagstaff 4-3-12, Paige Royer 2-0-4. Totals: 10-FG 3-5-FT 25.
BMU 2 2 9 20 — 33
WHS 2 6 6 11 — 25
3-Point FG: B 2 (Blood, Tillotson); W 2 (Hogue, Wagstaff). Team Fouls: B 13, W 15.
COLEBROOK 50, WHITE MOUNTAINS 40: In Groveton, Emma McKeage scored 15 points, Haley Rossitto added 13, Ariana Lord tallied 10 and Sierra Riff had eight points and eight steals as the Mohawks took down the Spartans at the Groveton Holiday Tournament.
Ainsley Savage (12 points), Emma Simpson (11) and Ava Simpson (10) reached double digits for White Mountains.
INDOOR TRACK
ST. J RUNNERS SHINE AT UVM, BOSTON: At the University of Vermont, St. J’s Gerardo Fernandez won both the 300 and the 600 and Brooke White won the shot and weight at the throws meet.
White’s weight throw was a 4-foot personal best.
At the Boston Holiday Challenge at Reggie Lewis Center, Andrew Thornton-Sherman took second in the 600 — his time just 0.05 seconds off the St. J school record.
White was seventh in the 600. Both Thornton-Sherman and White qualified for NB Nationals thanks to their strong 600 times.
“Great start to the season,” SJA coach Chip Langmaid said. “Andrew Bugbee’s first meet indoors, now third in Vermont in 55 and first in 300; Peyton Qualter, indoor PR at 4-8 in high jump, third in Vermont.”
The Hilltoppers are back at UVM Wednesday and at the SJA Field House on Thursday.
