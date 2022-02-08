Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Hiltoppers Back In Win Column; Danville Girls Extend Streak To Nine

BURLINGTON — Fritz Hauser scored 15 points and the St. Johnsbury boys basketball team handled Burlington 42-31 in a Metro affair on Tuesday night.
It was the Hilltoppers’ first game since absorbing their first defeat seven days ago, 49-48 at Champlain Valley.
Cole Banks added nine points for St. J, which used another stifling defensive performance to hold down the Seahorses. Burlington scored two points in the third quarter.
The Hilltoppers host Colchester on Wednesday night. St. J bottled up the Lakers 60-35 on Jan. 3
SJ (9-1): Nathan Clay 1-2-5, Colby Garey-Wright 1-0-2, Tobias Kamaan 1-0-2, Rex Hauser 1-0-2, Murphy Young 1-0-3, Sam Begin 2-0-4, Cole Banks 3-2-9, Fritz Hauser 6-1-15. Totals: 16-FG 5-12-FT 42.
BHS (2-11): C. Nyal 2-0-5, Nguyen 2-0-6, Tony Vo 1-0-3, N. Nyal 4-0-11, Webster 1-0-2, Grimm 3-0-6. Totals: 12-FG 0-0-FT 31.
SJ 6 12 8 16 — 42
BHS 13 6 2 10 — 31
3-Point FG: S 5 (Clay, Young, Banks, Hauser 2); B 7 (C. Nyal, Nguyen 2, Vo, N. Nyal 3). Team Fouls: S 9, B 17.
GIRLS HOOPS
DANVILLE 38, CRAFTSBURY 21: In Craftsbury, Colleen Flinn netted 10 points and the Bears led 17-3 after the first quarter en route to their ninth straight win.
“Worked the ball well in the first half tonight,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “We were able to rotate a lot of girls in tonight when we got into a little foul trouble.”
The Bears host Twinfield in a Thursday makeup.
DHS (11-5): Lilli Klark 1-0-2, Laci Potter 2-1-5, Allie Beliveau 1-1-3, Colleen Flinn 4-2-10, Leah Klark 2-0-4, Laci Sandvil 2-0-6, Rylie Cadieux 3-2-8. Totals: 15-FG 6-17-FT 38.
CA (0-11): Amelia Gillespie 1-0-2, Savanna Boyce 2-2-6, Ida Eames 1-1-3, Ella Gillespie 2-6-10. Totals: 6-FG 9-26-FT 21.
DHS 17 5 8 8 — 38
CA 3 3 9 6 — 21
3-Point FG: D 2 (Sandvil). Team Fouls: D 21, C 16. Fouled Out: C, Boyce.
LYNDON 49, PEOPLES 24: In Morrisville, Kadienne Whitcomb and Brooke’lyn Robinson each splashed four triples and finished with 14 points apiece and the Viking defense was on point as Lyndon buried the Wolves in a matchup of two top-end Division II clubs.
Adrianna Hever had eight of her 10 points in the first quarter as LI jumped to a 14-5 lead after one quarter and had a 28-9 halftime cushion. LI finished with 13 made 3s and zero made free throws.
“Our girls played tremendous defense,” Vikings coach Eric Berry said. “Hannah, Delaney and Isabelle all played great on their best scorer. Adrianna Hever provided a huge lift in the first quarter. Proud of all of them”
LI continues its four-games-in-six-days stretch with home clashes with Montpelier on Thursday and Lamoille on Saturday.
LI (11-2): Isabelle Priest 2-0-5, Kadienne Whitcomb 5-0-14, Delaney Raymond 1-1-3, Adrianna Hever 4-0-10, Brooke’lyn Robinson 5-0-14, Molly Smith 1-0-3. Totals: 18-FG 0-4-FT 49.
PA (11-4): Simone 4-0-8, Wells 2-3-8, Keene 1-0-2, 3-0-6. Totals: 10-FG 3-7-FT 24.
LI 14 14 13 8 — 49
PA 5 4 7 8 — 24
3-Point FG: L 13 (Priest, Whitcomb 4, Raymond, Hever 2, Robinson 4); P 1 (Wells). Team Fouls: L 11, P 15. Fouled Out: P, Wells.
LAKE REGION 35, U-32 27: In East Montpelier, Maya Auger had a game-high 18 points as the Rangers won their fourth straight.
“We really controlled the game for three quarters and got a nice spark off the bench from Maya Auger,” LR coach Joe Houston stated.” We struggled to finish in the fourth quarter but hit enough free throws to close it out.”
The Rangers host Peoples Academy (11-4) Thursday at 7.
LR (8-5): Maya Auger 5-5-18, Sakoya Sweeney 3-4-12, Madison Bowman 1-1-3, Alyssa Butler 1-0-2. Totals: 10-FG 10-16-FT 35.
U-32 (6-10): Wilson 1-1-3, Lequerre 2-0-4, N. Beauregard 1-0-2, A. Beauregard 3-2-8, Hogan 3-3-9, Richardson 0-1-1. Totals: 10-FG 7-10-FT 27.
LR 11 10 6 8 — 35
U-32 7 5 2 13 — 27
3-Point FG: L 5 (Auger 3, Sweeney 2). Team Fouls: L 9, U 19. Fouled Out: U, Wilson.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 57, BFA-FAIRFAX 27: In Wells River, Jordan Alley had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Kyra Nelson added 15 points and seven rebounds, Kolby Nelson scored 12 and Emma Dennis collected six assists to pace the Bucks.
“Good balanced win,” Bucks coach Scott Farquharson said. “Jordan was very active on the front of the press and off the offensive glass, resulting in a nice offensive night. Both Kyra and Kolby had very solid games scoring the ball.”
Blue Mountain is at Richford on Thursday at 7.
BFA (5-9): Duquette 2-1-5, Jones 3-0-6, Benjamin 1-0-2, Dunn 2-0-4, Villeneuve 1-0-3, Albee 2-2-7. Totals: 11-FG 3-6-FT 27.
BM (11-4): Lauren Joy 2-2-7, Kyra Nelson 7-1-15, Jordan Alley 7-6-19, Karli Blood 1-0-3, Emma Gray 0-1-1, Kolby Nelson 5-2-12. Totals: 22-FG 11-18-FT 57.
BFA 5 7 7 8 — 27
BM 11 17 16 13 — 57
3-Point FG: BFA 2 (Villeneuve, Albee); BM 3 (Joy, Ky. Nelson, Blood). Team Fouls: BFA 17, BM 7.
NORTH COUNTRY 39, MT. ABRAHAM 32: In Bristol, Sabine Brueck had 11 points and eight players scored as the Falcons secured their fifth straight win and ninth in 10 games.
Madi Gile scored 16 for the Eagles, who were held to two points in the fourth quarter.
NC visits Burlington on Saturday at 2:30.
NC (12-4): Josi Fortin 1-0-2, Reeve Applegate 1-0-2, Sabine Brueck 4-1-11, Cecelia Marquis 3-1-7, Hope Dobler 1-0-2, Libby Prue 1-0-2, Cora Nadeau 2-1-5, Aaliyah Wilburn 3-0-6. Totals: 17-FG 3-8-FT 39.
MA (9-7): Parker 1-2-4, Barnard 1-0-3, Gile 7-2-16, Bonar 1-0-2, Jensen 3-0-6, Vincent 0-1-1. Totals: 13-FG 5-8-FT 32.
NC 7 16 10 6 — 39
MA 3 12 15 2 — 32
3-Point FG: N 2 (Brueck); M 1 (Barnard). Team Fouls: N 12, M 12.
SNOWBOARDING
NCU WINS GIRLS SLOPE: At Jay Peak, host North Country won the girls slopestyle, outscoring runner-up BFA St. Albans, and third-place Woodstock. Alex Michael (third), Maeve Wright (fifth), Krysten Lathe (sixth) and Charlie Shurman (10th) shredded for the Falcons.
Noah Crogan took third in the boys event for the Falcons, keying a third-place team finish behind winner Burr and Burton, and runner-up Woodstock. Lake Region was fourth.
Burr and Burton’s Megan Carson and Connor Kelly also won girls and boys rail jam competitions.
“We had all of our team back, the weather was perfect, and we came ready to win,” NCU coach Andy Upton said. “I’m incredibly proud of our ladies for taking first today. They were determined all week, and it showed. And our boys taking third shows how hard they’ve been working since they opened the park, and I’m incredibly proud of them as well. Congrats to Noah Crogan for taking third.”
The Falcons will now be taking the next few weeks off from competing and practicing for states in March, Upton added.
ALPINE SKIING
MACH SCHNELL GS: Monday at Cochran’s, the St. J boys took second, and the girls third, in the Mach Schnell GS, Hosted by Burlington and Colchester. Champlain Valley was tops in both races.
The Kantors were tops for St. J. With a third-place finish among 64 finishers, Abby Kantor (1:27.11) was tops among the Hilltoppers girls, behind CVU’s Ella Lisle (1:25.69) and Dicey Manning (1:26.36). St. J’s Keating Maurer was 11th in 1:31.53.
David Kantor (sixth, 1:27.09) and Wyatt Knaus (seventh, 1:37.26) paced the boys team. Teammates Cameron Clark (10th, 1:29.19) and Forster Goodrich (11th, 1:29.62) also skied well in the field of 66 racers.
St. J will be at the Middlebury Snow Bowl on Monday for the NVAC districts.
TEAM RESULTS
Boys: CVU 14, St. J 23, SB 24, Colchester 42, Rice 56, Essex 65, BHS 154.
Girls: CVU 7, Rice 21, St. J 33, Harwood 64, BHS 69, Essex 84, Colchester 92, SB 139, U-32 154.
WRESTLING
HILLTOPPERS SEVENTH: St. J took seventh of 20 teams from Vermont and New York at last Saturday’s Jason Lowell Memorial Tournament at Mt. Mansfield.
Three athletes took second place, including Carbur Rousseau at 152, Ozzy Alsaid at 160 and Sanat Am at 195.
The Hilltoppers will be in the dual championships this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Essex High School. Also in the tournament are Mt. Anthony, Spaulding, Springfield, Otter Valley and Colchester.
