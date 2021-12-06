MOULTONBOROUGH — An eighth-grader made a splash on the varsity hardwood Tuesday night.
Littleton guard Ella Horsch turned in a game-high 18 points as the Crusaders overwhelmed host Moultonborough 46-22 in a Division IV clash.
Senior guard Lauren McKee added 13 points for LHS, which bounced back after a season-opening home loss to Pittsburg-Canaan on Friday.
“Much better second half with more intensity and executing our offense,” Littleton coach Dale Prior said. “Ella and Lauren did a great job on both ends of the floor.”
Horsch scored two points in her varsity debut on Friday and broke out in a big way in the second half Tuesday. She scored eight buckets and tallied 16 of her 18 points after halftime as the Crusaders broke free after leading just 16-12 at the break.
Littleton hosts Gorham on Friday at 5 p.m.
LHS (1-1): Addison Hadlock 3-1-7, Lauren McKee 4-4-13, Anna Roehefort 0-1-1, Jamielee Lamarre 2-3-7, Ella Horsch 8-2-18. Totals: 17-FG 11-18-FT 46.
MA (0-1): Gleeson 4-0-9, Gunderson 2-0-4, Goren 1-0-2, K. Nagle 2-1-5, Boucher 1-0-2. Totals: 10-FG 1-2-FT 22.
LHS 2 14 14 16 — 46
MA 8 4 4 6 — 22
3-Point FG: L 1 (McKee); M 1 (Gleeson). Team Fouls: L 9, M 17.
PITTSBURG-CANAAN 47, COLEBROOK 38: In Colebrook, Katie Laranger (16) and Hannah Cote combined for 31 points as the Yellow Jackets picked off their second strong North Country foe in as many games.
PC toppled Littleton in the season opener Friday.
Jacqueline Giroux and Abby Placey combined for 12 points for the Yellow Jackets, who led 23-19 at the break and pulled away in the fourth.
Ariana Lord (12) and Shyanna Fuller (10) paced the attack for Colebrook, playing in their first game without graduated stars Samantha Howe and Sage Smith.
Sara Fernald had 17 rebounds, Fuller added 13 boards for a double-double, and Lord contributed five assists.
Colebrook hosts Profile on Wednesday.
PC (2-0): Giroux 3-0-6, Cote 5-5-15, Laranger 7-2-16, S. Placey 2-0-4, A. Placey 3-0-6. Totals: 20-FG 7-12-FT 47.
CA (0-1): Haley Rossitto 4-0-8, Shyanna Fuller 4-2-10, Emma McKeage 3-0-8, Ariana Lord 5-1-12. Totals: 16-FG 5-20-FT 38.
PC 11 12 9 15 — 47
CA 12 7 10 9 — 38
3-Point FG: C 1 (Lord). Team Fouls: PC 17, C 17. Fouled Out: PC, Cote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.