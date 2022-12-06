Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Hurlbert, Mohawks Escape With Season-Opening Win

PITTSBURG — Keenen Hurlbert fired in 28 points to lead Colebrook to a down-to-the-wire, 56-55, season-opening win over Pittsburg-Canaan in New Hampshire Division IV basketball action Tuesday night.
Kolten Dowse added 10 points for the Mohawks. The teams were tied 31-all at the half.
PC was led by Koal Hurlbert’s 19 points while Griffin Hurlbert (12) and Caleb Hailey combined for 22.
CA (1-0) travels to Moultonborough on Friday for a 6:30 tip-off.
CA (1-0): Kaiden Dowse 3-1-7, Kolten Dowse 2-5-10, Keenen Hurlbert 11-3-28, Balin LaPerle 3-1-8, Dort Cauller 1-0-2, Jackson Weir 0-1-1. Totals: 19-FG 11-17-FT 56.
PC (0-2): Koal Hurlbert 9-0-19, Griffin Hurlbert 5-2-12, Caleb Hailey 4-1-10, Landon Haynes 1-0-3, Caleb Umlah 4-0-8, Daemon Jaimes 1-0-3. Totals: 24-FG 3-13-FT 55.
CA 22 9 11 14 — 56
PC 21 10 15 9 — 55
3-Point FG: C 5 (Hurlbert 3, Ko. Dowse, LaPerle); P 4 (K. Hurlbert, Haynes, Hailey, Jaimes). Team Fouls: C 15 P 17.
PROFILE 89, LISBON 18: In Lisbon, Josh Robie notched 22 points and Alex Leslie and Cayden Wakeham each scored 12 as the visiting Patriots dominated the Panthers.
Karsen Robie added 11 and Bode DiMarzio had 10 for Profile, which led 30-0 after the first quarter and 49-4 at half.
Profile (2-0) returns home to host Pittsburg-Canaan on Monday at 6:30. Lisbon (0-1) is at Groveton Friday at 6:30.
PS (2-0): Jackson Clough 2-0-4, Everrett Locke 3-0-6, Josh Robie 9-0-22, Karsen Robie 4-0-11, Riley Plante 3-2-8, Danny Burnell 1-0-2, Alex Leslie 6-0-12, Cayden Wakeham 5-0-12, Noah Francis 1-0-2, Bode DiMarzio 5-0-10. Totals: 39-FG 2-4 FT 89.
LRS (1-0): French 1-0-2, Hartlan 2-0-5, McDonald 1-1-3, Moody 4-0-8. Totals: 8-FG 1-7-FT 18.
PS 30 19 28 12 —89
LRS 0 4 8 6 — 18
3-Point FG: P 9 (J. Robie 4, K. Robie 3, Wakeham 2); L 1 (Hartlan). Team Fouls: P 7, L 5.
LITTLETON 70, LIN-WOOD 38: In Littleton, Kayden Hoskins dropped 20 points and 11 rebounds while Carmichael Lopez (15 points, 14 rebounds) and Grady Hadlock (14 points, 9 rebounds, 6 steals) also had big games as the Crusaders won at home.
“Slow start then we got it going a little,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said. “Still missed a bunch of lay-ups but played pretty good D in some stretches. Grady really sparked us and played a very complete game. Calef Maccini [8 points] played very well off the bench for us.”
Littleton (2-0) is at Gorham on Friday at 6:30.
LHS (2-0): Dre Akines 0-1-1, Kayden Hoskins 7-4-20, Carmichael Lopez 6-2-15, Landon Lord 1-3-5, Grady Hadlock 6-2-14, Camden Cook1-0-2, Calef Maccini 4-0-8, Sam Reagey 1-0-2, Nolan Clark 1-0-3. Totals: 27-FG 12-17-FT 70.
LW (0-1): Cam Clermont 9-0-19, Colt Sothard 1-0-2, Jake Avery 5-1-12, JJ Goodbout 1-0-3, Kamari Smith 1-0-2. Totals: 17-FG 1-6-FT 38.
LHS 12 24 15 19 — 70
LW 9 4 16 9 — 38
3-Point FG: L 4 (Hoskins 2, Lopez, Clark); LW 3 (Clermont, Avery, Goodboat). Team Fouls: L 12, LW 14.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PROFILE 44, LISBON 20: In Lisbon, Mya Brown tallied 14 points to lead the Patriots to their first win of the season.
Morgan Presby (9 points), Evie Burger (8) and Kyah Knight (7) contributed as well.
Kaitlyn Clark led Lisbon with 9.
Profile (1-1) hosts Pittsburg-Canaan on Monday at 5. Lisbon (0-1) is at Groveton on Friday at 5.
PS (1-1): Evie Burger 4-0-8, Morgan Presby 4-1-9, Mya Brown 6-2-14, Maddie Koehler 2-0-4, Taylor Weir 1-0-2, Kyah Knight 3-1-7. Totals: 20-FG 4-10-FT 44.
LRS (0-1): Kaitlyn Clark 2-4-9, Meredith Barnes 1-0-2, Kora Sibley 1-0-3, Tori Jellison 2-0-4, Natasha Holbrook 1-0-2. Totals: 7-FG 4-19-FT 20.
PS 7 15 12 10 — 44
LRS 4 0 7 9 — 20
3-Point FG: L 2 (Clark, Sibley). Team Fouls: P 18, L 8.
COLEBROOK 54, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 24: In Pittsburg, Haley Rossitto scored 14 while Ariana Lord and Lexi Santamaria both chipped in with a dozen as the Mohawks cruised to the road victory.
Janessa Hodge and Saidy Placey had 8 apiece for PC.
CA (1-0) is on the road again, Friday at 5 in Moultonborough.
LITTLETON 59, LIN-WOOD 18: In Littleton, Addison Hadlock (16) and Addison Pilgrim combined for 30 points in the Crusaders’ lopsided win.
“A good team win tonight,” Littleton coach Dale Prior said. “Everyone got to play decent minutes. We ran the floor well and passed the ball well as a team.”
Lin-Wood’s Kiley Clermont had 12.
LHS (2-0) heads to Gorham Friday at 5.
LHS (2-0): Ella Horsch 4-0-8, Lauryn Corrigan 3-0-7, Addison Pilgrim 6-2-14, JuJu Bromley 3-0-6, Madison Nelson 1-0-2, Addison Hadlock 5-2-16, Sadie Roberts 1-0-2, Ashtyn Chadbum 2-0-4. Totals: 27-FG 2-10-FT 59.
LW (0-1): Kiley Clermont 5-0-12, Emma LeBlanc 1-0-2, Destiny Salz 2-0-4. Totals: 8-FG 0-0-FT 18.
LHS 22 14 13 10 — 59
LW 4 7 7 0 — 18
3-Point FG: L 3 (Hadlock 2, Corrigan); LW 2 (Clermont) Team Fouls: L 9, LW 8.
