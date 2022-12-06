Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Hurlbert, Mohawks Escape With Season-Opening Win
White Mountains at Colebrook, Division IV basketball, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

PITTSBURG — Keenen Hurlbert fired in 28 points to lead Colebrook to a down-to-the-wire, 56-55, season-opening win over Pittsburg-Canaan in New Hampshire Division IV basketball action Tuesday night.

Kolten Dowse added 10 points for the Mohawks. The teams were tied 31-all at the half.

