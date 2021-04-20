WOODSVILLE — It was a pitchers’ duel through the first three innings.
The Woodsville Engineers, however, solved the offerings of White Mountains Regional pitcher Lexus McIntosh, while Engineers counterpart Mackenzie Kingsbury held the Spartans at bay throughout as WHS won 7-0 on Tuesday.
Kingsbury was sharp, giving up just two hits and fanning 12. At the plate, she, Maddie Roy, Leah Krull and Anna McIntyre all had RBI hits.
“We haven’t had a game like that in I don’t know how long,” Woodsville coach Dana Huntington said. “We got some lucky breaks today. Everything seemed to go our way.”
All of Woodsville’s hits came in the final five innings and all singles except for Kingsbury’s sixth-inning double to the center-field fence. Kingsbury had six Ks through the first three innings and started to get run support in the bottom of the third as the Engineers put up three runs on three hits after two were out on RBI singles by Leah Krull, Morgan Wagstaff and Kingsbury.
The hosts kept the pressure on the next inning, loading the bases with one out on a sharp single to center by Keatyn Horne, an error, and a perfect bunt by Maddie Roy. Horne was forced at home, however, and Krull struck out to end the threat.
Four more runs in the bottom of the fifth gave WHS its final seven-run margin. Pinch-runner Anna Roy scored from first base on a single by Jessica Riley (4-0), and Anna McIntyre’s two-run single to the right-field fence plated two more. McIntyre then came home with the final run on Roy’s infield hit.
Woodsville takes a 4-0 record into its next game Friday at 4 at home with Lin-Wood. Also Friday at 4, the Spartans (1-1) are slated to host Belmont in their home opener.
NOTES: WMR catcher Nicole Gross stayed in the game after taking a foul tip off her knee. The game was stopped, she was helped to her feet, and the game resumed after she walked it off with assistance from Spartan coaches. … Left fielder Anna McIntyre made a nice play in the top of the sixth for the Engineers, ranging into foul ground for the running catch.
— BY STEPHEN GARFIELD
ST. J 6, COLCHESTER 1: In St. J, Delaney Rankin fanned 11 batters while allowing just five hits in the circle and went 3-for-4 with a double as the Hilltoppers (1-1) snagged their first win of the season.
Kaia Anderson belted a home run, Taylor Farnsworth went 2-for-4 with a triple and Adriana Lemieux added a double in the win. St. J opened with a bang, scoring four times on four hits, including a single, double, triple and a home run in the first frame.
The Academy defense, shaky in a season-opening loss to South Burlington, gave up only one error and helped strand seven baserunners.
The Hilltoppers are slated to visit St. Albans on Thursday.
LYNDON 8, BRATTLEBORO 0: In Brattleboro, Kelleigh Simpson threw a complete-game two-hitter with 16 strikeouts and one walk. The senior also belted a two-run double, while junior Emma Newland was 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and RBI.
“We got tested today and the girls responded,” Vikings coach Chris Carr said. “Kelleigh was superb in the circle.”
LI (2-0) looks for its third win on Saturday at 11 at home with North Country.
OXBOW 19, LAKE REGION 7 (6): In the season opener for both teams in Bradford, Olympians’ pitching accounted for 12 strikeouts and one walk. Eight errors showed the winter rust on the visitors, who nonetheless got an RBI triple by Taylor Menard and two triples with three RBI by Mariah Bacon.
“We did not hit their second pitcher very well and made too many errors,” LRU coach Rick Hudson said. “We are young and showed it today in the second half of the game.”
The Rangers are slated for their home opener Tuesday at 4 with Lyndon.
BASEBALL
COLCHESTER 12, SJA 6: In St. Johnsbury, Colby Fane-Cushing earned the win for Colchester and was 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles. Teammate Michael Mansfield was 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs.
Colby Prue was 1-for-2 with a double, while Brady Beck was 1-for-1 with two RBIs for the Hilltoppers. Fritz Hauser was the pitcher of record for SJ, surrendering three earned runs, striking out three and walking one.
Next for St. J, a Thursday 4:30 game at BFA-St. Albans.
MISSISQUOI 13, DANVILLE 3 (5): In Swanton, the Thunderbirds put up five runs in the first inning and pulled away from there, needing just five hits on the day off four Danville hurlers. The visitors committed a like number of errors.
Danville scored its three runs in the first two innings, “but we couldn’t keep the momentum and got a little sloppy in the field,” DHS coach Nick DeCaro said. “Our pitching showed some improvement, though we still need to limit walks. We’re working to build consistency on the mound and in the field.”
Next for Danville, a Saturday 11 a.m. game at BFA-Fairfax.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 8, WOODSVILLE 0: In Whitefield, starter Tyler Hicks had 10 strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit in four innings as the Spartans blanked Woodsville.
Karter Deming (three-RBI double) and Robert Breault (two-RBI single) each knocked in four runs for WM, which scored three times in the first and sixth.
Hicks, who allowed one walk and hit a batter on the bump, scored three times. Keatyn Horne allowed just three hits and fanned nine in five innings in the loss.
The Spartans host Kennett and Woodsville is at Lin-Wood on Friday at 4.
GIRLS LACROSSE
HARTFORD 18, ST. J 7: In St. Johnsbury, Zoe Pfeiffer scored seven times and Caroline Hamilton added four as the visiting Hurricanes started fast (led 14-3 at half) and went on to a season-opening rout at Cary Field.
Ella Ceppetelli had a goal and two assists to pace the Hilltoppers. Also contributing in the scoring column for St. J were Mairen Tierney (two goals), Polly Currier (goal), Maren Nitsche (goal), Ellie Rice (goal, assist) and Katie Cushing (goal).
Maddie Hurlbert had three saves for the Academy, which hosts Brattleboro on Thursday at 4:30.
