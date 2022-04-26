ST. JOHNSBURY — Colchester scored in the final minute of play to earn an 8-7 boys lacrosse win over St. Johnsbury on Tuesday in the Hilltoppers’ home opener.
Six players scored for the Lakers (3-0), while three goals by Jude Coe set the pace for St. J.
Camden Ignjatovic (two assists), Karson Clark, Hayden Angell and Ian McNeil also tallied for the hosts.
Kieran Phillips had eight saves for Colchester; Dominik Gray saved six for St. J.
The Hilltoppers (0-2) visit Mt. Abe/Vergennes on Friday.
SOFTBALL
LYNDON 16, RICE 1 (5): In Lyndon Center, Emma Newland (single, home, four RBI), Isabelle Priest (2-for-2, triple, RBI) and Kadienne Whitcomb (two singles, RBI) powered the undefeated Vikings.
Freshman Ashleigh Simpson (2-0) scattered five hits with six Ks in the circle. She added an RBI single at the plate.
Jaydenne Garbarino allowed 10 hits in 1 1/3 innings in the loss. Isabella Messineo had a double among her two hits for Rice.
The defending D-II champion Vikings (4-0) visit North Country on Thursday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 19, NORTHFIELD 0 (5): In Northfield, the Bucks scored 12 runs in the top of the fifth to shorten the game and move to a 2-2 record.
Karli Blood (three hits, triple, three runs) continued her strong start, and Jade Lamarre scored four runs on four walks. Pitcher Kyra Nelson faced the minimum 15 batters while allowing one hit with eight strikeouts.
The Bucks visit Twinfield on Saturday at 11.
DANVILLE 15, LAKE REGION 3 (5): In Orleans, Zoe Crocker (4-for-5, double, HR, three RBI) and Ava Marshia (3-for-3, three runs, three RBI, two doubles) paced the Bears’ 14-hit attack.
Danville also had a fine defensive play, as relay throws from right fielder Avery Withers to second baseman Myah Morgan, to third baseman Rylie Cadieux nailed the Rangers’ Mariah Bacon at third base. Bacon had hit a deep shot over Withers’ head in right.
Lake Region senior Lexus Sicard belted a home run, one of four hits allowed by Bears starting pitcher Colleen Flinn.
The Bears (2-1) visit Richford on Thursday. Also Thursday at 4:30, the Rangers visit Oxbow.
ESSEX 9, NORTH COUNTRY 7: In Essex on Monday, Cailey Appenzeller was 2-for-3 with four RBI as the Hornets outlast the visiting Falcons.
Jenna Laramie took the loss despite twirling a complete-game five-hitter with five strikeouts and three earned runs. Teammate Cece Marquis belted a home run with two RBI.
North Country hosts Lyndon on Thursday.
BASEBALL
LAKE REGION 13, DANVILLE 6: In Orleans, the host Rangers scored nine runs in the bottom of the sixth to come out of nowhere for the win. The Bears had made up a 4-2 deficit with three runs in the fifth and added another in the sixth, “then we had a quicksand inning. Anything that could go wrong did, and Lake Region took advantage of our mistakes,” Danville coach Nick DeCaro said. “We played really solid baseball for five innings; then things got away from us.”
A bases-clearing double by Lake Region’s Gabe Gardner (2-for-3, four RBI) was a key blow, “then he scored on a throw-out play that broke the game open,” Rangers coach Shawn Perron said.
David Piers got the win in relief (2 IP, 6K, 2BB). At the plate, Colby LaFleur was 1-for-3 with a two-run double, reaching safely in all his at-bats.
“Overall, a lot of positives to take from this game. We have to learn how to close games out and make plays for one another,” DeCaro said.
Andy McReynolds was 1-for-3 with a two-run HR, and Dillon Brigham was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI for the Bears. Meles Gouge (2-for-4, double, RBI) and Cooper Calkins (1-for-2, RBI) also hit well.
The Rangers (1-2) host North Country on Saturday. Next for Danville, also 1-2, a Thursday 4:30 game at Richford.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 18, NORTHFIELD 0 (5): In Northfield, Kason Blood went 3-for-4 with an RBI as the Bucks rolled to a 4-0 record.
Evan Dennis (2-for-4, double, HR, three RBI), Cam Roy (2-for-4, double), and Ricky Fennimore (2-for-3, four RBI) also stood out for the Blue Mountain offense. Dennis (4 IP) and Roy combined for 12 Ks on one hit on the bump.
The Bucks now head to Manchester (N.H.) for a Sunday game with Oxbow at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, home of the Double-A Fisher Cats.
“We’ve had several games with Oxbow before there,” BMU coach Scott Blood said, adding that the game would get underway following the Cats’ 1:35 game.
HAZEN 23, LAMOILLE 4: At Lamoille on Monday, 16 runs in the top of the fourth helped the Wildcats to a 3-0 record.
Tyler Rivard had a triple with three runs and three RBI, and teammate Jadon Baker also had a three-bagger. Aasha Gould had an RBI and three runs, Tyson Davison had a hit and scored three times and Andrew Menard was the winning pitcher.
The Wildcats host Peoples on Wednesday.
BOYS ULTIMATE
MONTPELIER 15, ST. J 8: In St. Johnsbury, senior cutter Gehrig Beck and junior handler Krane Davis had two points and two assists each, while senior cutter Cole Banks added three points and an assist, and junior handler Kaelen Glentz Brush contributed three assists in the Hilltopper loss.
St. J tangles with Mt. Mansfield on Wednesday.
