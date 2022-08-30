Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Lucas Lifts Littleton Girls In Overtime

LITTLETON — Avah Lucas delivered the decisive goal early in the first overtime, breaking a scoreless game and sending Littleton to a 1-0 victory over visiting Groveton in both teams’ Division IV season opener.
Lucas punched it in from 20 yards out after the ball popped free following a Lauryn Corrigan corner kick.
The Crusaders outshot the Eagles 27-7.
“It was a great start to the season,” said first-year LHS coach Joe Hertel. “It’s always nice to begin with a win. We did a really good job playing as a team. We look forward to taking this good energy into the next game.”
Both teams will return to action Thursday at 4 when Littleton hosts Colebrook and Groveton welcomes Lisbon.
MOULTONBOROUGH 6, LISBON 1: In Moultonborough, Tori Jellison tallied the Panthers’ lone goal on an assist from Haley Cavanaugh in the team’s season opener.
Lisbon visits Groveton on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
LITTLETON 7, GROVETON 2: In Littleton, a six-goal first half buried the visiting Eagles and allowed the host Crusaders to coast to a season-opening win.
Grady Hadlock scored twice while Joelvy Perez added a goal and a pair of assists in the win.
Logan Poulton and Bode Belyea both scored in the opening minutes off passes from Cam Cook and Perez. Belyea then returned the favor shortly after, setting up Perez and giving the Crusaders a 3-0 lead.
Cam Cook assisted again, this time finding Hadlock. Then Shiloh Reagey headed in a Poulton corner kick and Reece Cook scored unassisted, still in the game’s first 20 minutes, to push the lead to 6-0. Ben Wheelock broke the ice for the Eagles in the 29th minute, making it 6-1 at the break.
Even the rest of the way, but far too late, Hadlock scored his second of the night off a Perez assist before Groveton’s Corbin Frenette scored the game’s final goal.
Littleton will host Colebrook at Remich Park at 4 on Thursday. Groveton will play its home opener on Thursday at 4 against Lisbon.
LISBON 4, MOULTONBOROUGH 0: In Moultonborough, Brian Cavanaugh netted a hat trick while Shawn Walker added two assists and a goal as the Panthers secured a season-opening road win.
Daryion McDonald had an assist for Lisbon, which led 1-0 at halftime before busting the game open.
Kamryn Ferrela saved eight shots in the win. The Panthers visit Groveton on Thursday.
