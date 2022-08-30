Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Lucas Lifts Littleton Girls In Overtime
The Littleton Crusaders defeat Sunapee 3-2 (4-3) on penalty kicks in the N.H. Division IV girls soccer championship on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

LITTLETON — Avah Lucas delivered the decisive goal early in the first overtime, breaking a scoreless game and sending Littleton to a 1-0 victory over visiting Groveton in both teams’ Division IV season opener.

Lucas punched it in from 20 yards out after the ball popped free following a Lauryn Corrigan corner kick.

