LYNDON CENTER — Brooke’lyn Robinson tossed in a game-high 13 points and Lyndon used some stingy defense to revenge an earlier season loss, this time taking down Lake Region 39-23 in a battle between a pair of Division II girls basketball contenders.

The Vikings allowed just a single point in the first quarter and led 15-4 at half.

