LYNDON CENTER — Brooke’lyn Robinson tossed in a game-high 13 points and Lyndon used some stingy defense to revenge an earlier season loss, this time taking down Lake Region 39-23 in a battle between a pair of Division II girls basketball contenders.
The Vikings allowed just a single point in the first quarter and led 15-4 at half.
Sakoya Sweeney finished with eight points to pace Lake Region and Alyssa Butler had six points. The Rangers earned a 42-39 victory over the Northeast Kingdom rivals on Jan. 3.
Molly Smith (eight points), Delaney Raymond (seven) and Aryonna Parker (seven) rounded out the Lyndon scoring.
“The kids played great defense,” LI coach Eric Berry said. “We held the fourth-ranked team to five first-half points. Ecstatic with the D. Good balance offensively as well. Four wins in a row. Great kids.”
Lyndon is at U-32 on Thursday while Lake Region heads to Windsor on Saturday for a rematch of last season’s D-III title game.
LI (7-4): Brooke’lyn Robinson 5-2-13, Delaney Raymond 2-2-7, Molly Smith 3-0-8, Aryonna Parker 2-3-7, Molly Renaudette 2-0-4. Totals: 14-FG 7-15-FT 39.
LR (6-4): Alayna Azur 1-0-2, Maddie Racine 1-0-2, Sakoya Sweeney 2-3-8, Madison Bowman 1-1-3, Lillian Fauteux 1-0-2, Alyssa Butler 2-2-6. Totals: 8-FG 6-11-FT 23.
LI 9 6 11 13 — 39
LR 1 4 9 9 — 23
3-Point FG: LI 4 (Robinson, Raymond, Smith 2); LR 1 (Sweeney). Team Fouls: LI 9, LR 17.
COLEBROOK 57, LISBON 13: In Lisbon, Ariana Lord tallied 10 points and five steals and Emma McKeage scored nine points as the Mohawks mowed down the Panthers.
Colebrook held Lisbon scoreless in the first half and led 34-0.
Haley Rossitto added eight points, four assists and four steals in the win. CA also got seven points apiece from Sara Fernald and Lexi Santamaria. Niomie Nadeau hauled in 14 rebounds and Shyanna Fuller secured 11 boards — each player recording 10 offensive rebounds in the process.
Katie Clark led the Panthers with nine points.
Both teams hit the road on Friday; Colebrook heads to Groveton and Lisbon is at Pittsburg-Canaan.
CA (8-1): Sabrina Tallmage 1-0-2, Sammie Kuhn 0-1-1, Haley Rossitto 3-2-8, Sierra Riff 1-0-2, Shyanna Fuller 2-0-4, Emma McKeage 4-0-9, Sara Fernald 3-1-7, Niomie Nadeau 2-1-5, Lexi Santamaria 3-1-7, Falyn Lord 1-0-2, Ariana Lord 5-0-10. Totals: 25-FG 6-13-FT 57.
LRS (1-8): Katie Clark, 3-0-9, Meredith Barnes 1-0-3, Tori Jellison 0-1-1. Totals: 4-FG 1-6-FT 13.
CA 18 16 9 14 — 57
LRS 0 0 6 7 — 13
3-Point FG: C 1 (McKeage); L 4 (Clark 3, Barnes). Team Fouls: C 7, L 8.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 51, LITTLETON 41: In Whitefield, Jaylin Bennett and Ainsley Savage notched 14 points apiece and Ava Simpson added 11 as the Spartans rallied to avenge an earlier loss to the Crusaders.
White Mountains trailed 21-17 at half but gained control with a 21-10 third quarter, sparked by all six of Emma Simpson’s points as well as six from Bennett.
Littleton was led by Ella Horsch’s 16 points — tying a season-high — as well as 14 points from Addison Hadlock.
“Played a good first half, moved the ball well and defended well,” Crusaders’ coach Dale Prior said. “The second half we had our chances, missed some open looks inside and outside. Need to be better with taking care of the ball in close games.”
White Mountains visits Prospect Mountain on Thursday. Littleton plays at Profile on Friday.
WMR (3-5): Emma Simpson 3-0-6, Avery Merrill 2-0-6, Jaylin Bennett 6-2-14, Ainsley Savage 7-0-14, Ava Simpson 4-2-11. Totals: 22-FG 4-7-FT 51.
LHS (9-2): Ella Horsch 6-1-16, Lauryn Corrigan 2-0-6, Addison Pilgrim 0-4-4, JuJu Bromley 0-1-1, Addison Hadlock 5-2-14. Totals: 13-FG 8-14-FT 41.
WMR 12 5 21 13 — 51
LHS 12 9 10 10 — 41
3-Point FG: W 3 (Merrill 2, A. Simpson); L 7 (Horsch 3, Corrigan 2, Hadlock 2). Team Fouls: W 12, L 13.
MOULTONBOROUGH 34, PROFILE 14: In Moultonborough, the visiting Patriots struggled to get anything going offensively in their road loss.
Mya Brown (six) and Maddie Koehler combined for 11 points.
The Patriots trailed by six at halftime but were outscored 16-4 in the second half, including a scoreless fourth quarter.
Profile aims to get back on track Friday against Littleton.
PS (5-5): Evie Burger 1-0-2, Mya Brown 2-2-6, Maddie Koehler 2-0-5, Kyah Knight 0-1-1. Totals: 5-FG 3-8-FT 14.
MA (5-5): Hart 2-0-5, Velie 7-0-14, C. Johnson 0-1-1, Ginavie 1-0-2, A. Johnson 5-0-10. Totals: 15-FG 1-4-FT 34.
PS 4 6 4 0 — 14
MA 6 10 10 6 — 34
3-Point FG: P 1 (Koehler); M 1 (Hart). Team Fouls: P 6, M 12.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BFA-ST. ALBANS 67, ST. JOHNSBURY 65: In St. Albans, Harry Geng provided 26 points in the Hilltoppers’ down-to-the-wire loss.
St. J dug out of a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit but fell just short.
Rex Hauser set a season-high with 16 points for SJA.
“Tonight was a game of mini runs and BFA made a few more plays than we did,” Hilltoppers coach Patrick Rainville said.
St. J welcomes Mt. Mansfield on Friday.
BFA (6-3): Earl 4-0-10, L. Howrigan 6-1-14, Richards 7-4-18, G. Howrigan 2-0-4, Stygles 8-3-19. Totals: 27-FG 8-18-FT 67.
SJA (4-3): Rex Hauser 4-7-16, Carter Bunnell 1-0-2, Harry Geng 10-3-26, Kerrick Medose 2-0-6, Will Eaton 2-0-5, Aidan Brody 2-2-6, Kape Clements 2-0-4. Totals: 23-FG 12-21-FT 65.
BFA 15 14 22 16 — 67
SJA 17 19 7 22 — 65
3-Point FG: B 3 (Earl 2, L. Howrigan); S 7 (Hauser, Geng 3, Medose 2, Eaton). Team Fouls: B 19, S 21. Fouled Out: B, Earl.
NORTH COUNTRY 56, MIDDLEBURY 43: In Newport, Jorden Driver notched a career-high 19 points and Cooper Brueck added 13 in the Falcons’ victory over the Tigers.
North Country pulled away late with an 18-10 fourth quarter.
Noah Fortin added eight points in the win.
“Hard fought win tonight,” NC coach Jeremiah Melhuish said. “[Driver] did a great job getting to the rack all night and helped keep us settled.”
North Country travels to Missisquoi on Friday.
NCU (8-2): Cooper Brueck 4-4-13, Brayden Pepin 2-2-6, Jorden Driver 7-5-19, Gavin Wells 0-2-2, Hayden Boivin 2-1-5, Levi Brewer 0-1-1, Noah Fortin 3-2-8, Wyatt Descheneau 1-0-2. Totals: 19-FG 17-22-FT 56.
MU (3-4): Trudeau 2-2-6, Riley 8-2-18, Berry 2-2-8, Kernal 1-0-2, Steaths 1-2-4, Mattrich 1-1-3, Falls 1-0-2. Totals: 16-FG 9-18-FT 43.
NCU 16 12 10 18 — 56
MU 11 10 12 10 — 43
3-Point FG: N 1 (Brueck); M 2 (Berry). Team Fouls: N 19, M 23.
DANVILLE 76, OXBOW 60: In Bradford, Anthoni Guinard turned in 25 points, on the strength of seven three-pointers, while Christian Young (16) and Anthony Raymond teamed up for 30 points in the Bears’ win.
Danville’s 23-5 first-quarter lead was trimmed to 11 points by halftime. After an even third quarter, the Bears extended their lead in the fourth to secure the victory.
Guinard buried a trio of triples in the first and third quarters. Arius Andrews added 10 points — all of which came in the final period — and Andrew Joncas had nine points.
“Big night for Ant,” Bears’ coach Jason Brigham said. “Great leadership on both ends of the floor, on the bench and in the locker room.”
Danville hosts North Country/Craftsbury on Thursday.
DHS (5-3): Anthoni Guinard 9-0-25, Andrew Joncas 4-0-9, Christian Young 5-6-16, Kohl Guinard 1-0-2, Arius Andrews 3-4-10, Anthony Raymond 5-4-14. Totals: 27-FG 14-27-FT 76.
OU (1-9): Davis 6-3-15, Emerson 1-3-5, Gravlin 3-2-8, Corti 0-2-2, Lund 4-2-10, Huntoon 1-1-3, Walton 2-0-5, Pike 4-0-12. Totals: 21-FG 13-25-FT 60.
DHS 23 13 16 24 — 76
OU 5 20 16 19 — 60
3-Point FG: D 8 (A. Guinard 7, Joncas); O 5 (Walton, Pike 4). Team Fouls: D 21, O 22. Fouled Out: O, Davis, Corti, Lund.
Please take a moment and watch the video below. This is the end of the Danville School Athletics JV boys basketball game at Oxbow High School. Proud to be a BEAR!Sportsmanship: fair and generous behavior or treatment of others, especially in a sports contest. pic.twitter.com/pqog77mSxF— DanvilleAthleticsVT (@DanvilleVTAD) January 18, 2023
BLUE MOUNTAIN 83, CRAFTSBURY 27: In Craftsbury, Evan Dennis pumped in 23 points, Kason Blood scored 14 and Ricky Fennimore added 12 as the Bucks coasted by the Chargers.
Hayden Carle (10 points) also reached double digits for Blue Mountain, which built a 30-point halftime lead.
Dylan Washer paced Craftsbury with 12 points.
“Great game for our guys after a week off due to weather,” Bucks coach Chris Cook said. “Everyone in the box score, including two JV call-ups Will Emerson and Brody Kingsbury. Guys showed a lot of great defensive intensity for all four quarters. Hopefully, we can carry that forward to Friday.”
Blue Mountain will take on Twinfield at home.
BMU (5-2): Kris Fennimore 1-1-3, Jamal Sabo 3-0-6, Evan Dennis 10-1-23, Hayden Carle 5-0-10, Kason Blood 4-4-14, Will Emerson 1-0-2, Chris Frey 1-0-2, Cam Roy 1-0-2, Brody Kingsbury 1-0-2, Ricky Fennimore 5-2-12, Owen Murray 3-0-7. Totals: 34-FG 8-18-FT 83.
CA (1-6): Landon Miller 2-0-4, Sterling Blodgett 1-0-2, Mark Gueboura 2-1-5, Dalton Graver 2-0-4, Dylan Washer 4-4-12. Totals: 11-FG 5-14-FT 27.
BMU 22 22 14 23 — 83
CA 5 9 9 4 — 27
3-Point FG: B 5 (Dennis 2, Blood 2, Murray).
LITTLETON 56, WHITE MOUNTAINS 44: In Whitefield, Kayden Hoskins registered 24 points and 10 rebounds and Carmichael Lopez recorded 19 points and seven rebounds to lead the Crusaders to a season sweep of the Spartans.
White Mountains held a two-point lead at halftime. Littleton secured a two-point lead of its own after three before putting together a 19-9 fourth quarter.
Hoskins scored 14 of his points in the fourth.
Trevor Armstrong and Avery Woodburn led the way for the Spartans with 16 points apiece.
“The boys had to grind this one out,” Crusader coach Trevor Howard said. “Made some big plays in the fourth to pull away. Grady Hadlock stepped up on D with six steals, Carmichael made some big shots and Kayden put it away from the free-throw line. Must play better in all phases on Friday.”
White Mountains hosts Prospect Mountain on Thursday. Littleton pays Profile a visit on Friday.
LHS (11-0): Dre Akines 0-1-1, Kayden Hoskins 7-9-24, Carmichael Lopez 7-2-19, Landon Lord 2-2-7, Grady Hadlock 2-0-5. Totals: 18-FG 14-16-FT 56.
WMR (3-5): Aiden Whipple 3-0-6, Robert Breault 1-0-2, Trevor Armstrong 7-1-16, Avery Woodburn 7-2-16, Noah Covell 1-1-4. Totals: 19-FG 4-8-FT 44.
LHS 13 11 13 19 — 56
WMR 15 11 9 9 — 44
3-Point FG: L 6 (Hoskins, Lopez 3, Lord, Hadlock); W 2 (Armstrong, Covell). Team Fouls: L 8, W 14. Fouled Out: W, Breault.
PROFILE 81, MOULTONBOROUGH 38: In Moultonborough, Josh Robie buried 10 three-pointers on his way to a game-high 33 points and Alex Leslie pumped in 25 points during the Patriot rout.
Profile drained 15 triples as a team — all but one coming from the Robie brothers, Josh and Karsen (12 points).
Josh Robie did all of his scoring damage through the first three quarters. Profile led 45-19 by halftime.
“Good team effort,” Patriots coach Mitchell Roy said. “Great chance to work some different guys into the rotation as we prepare for a huge challenge Friday against Littleton.”
The Crusaders currently stand at a Division IV best 11-0.
PS (9-1): Josh Roman 1-0-3, Josh Robie 11-1-33, Karsen Robie 4-0-12, Riley Plante 1-0-2, Alex Leslie 12-1-25, Bode DiMarcio 1-0-2, Billy Joseph 2-0-4. Totals: 32-FG 2-5-FT 81.
MA (2-8): Sturgon 3-0-6, Porusta 5-0-11, Ringelstien 5-0-10, Natusch 1-0-2, McKenna 0-1-1, Adams 3-0-6, Tilton 1-0-2. Totals: 18-FG 1-9-FT 38.
PS 20 25 27 9 — 81
MA 9 10 14 5 — 38
3-Point FG: P 15 (J. Robie, K. Robie, Roman); M 1 (Porusta). Team Fouls: P 2, M 9.
