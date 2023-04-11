LYNDON CENTER — The Montpelier boys and girls track teams each left Lyndon Institute’s season-opening track and field meet with team victories following Tuesday’s competition.
The Solon girls (112) just squeaked past Lake Region (111) by a single point, followed by Lyndon (63) and Spaulding (41). The Montpelier boys’ win was much more comfortable, posting a score of 181, followed by Spaulding (66), Lake Region (51) and Lyndon (40).
Lake Region’s Isabella Hanover raced to victory in the 100 meters (14.55 seconds) and the 200 (30.28) while teammate Hannah Badertscher won the 100 hurdles (19.79). The Ranger 4x400 team also finished first.
Lyndon’s Macey Mawhinney won the 400, finishing in 1:08.
Lake Region’s Adler Lahar claimed the top spot in boys 400 (57.49) and Lyndon’s Logan Perry won the 110 hurdles (20.79).
Two boys picked up multiple individual victories; Spaulding’s Angelito Bates (100, 200) and Montpelier’s Avery Smart (1,500, 3,000).
ST. J SWEEPS: In St. Johnsbury, both the Hilltopper boys and girls turned in dominant performances en route to season-opening victories.
The SJA boys compiled a score of 221.5, blowing by Northfield (40), Craftsbury (37.5) and Randolph (34). The St. J girls tallied 192, topping Northfield (72), Randolph (37), Craftsbury (27) and Hazen (16).
“Great to get the season started,” St. J coach Chip Langmaid said. “We had some great performances from the returners and a lot of talented newcomers showed promise.”
A plethora of Hilltoppers took first place in individual competitions as well: Andrew Thornton-Sherman (1500m, 4:17.1; 110m hurdles, 16.0), Gerardo Fernandez (100m, 11.4; 800m, 2:03.9), Jaden Beardsley (200m, 23.6), Andrew Bugbee (400m, 53.2), Carson Eames (3000m, 9:22.3), Diego Perez (shot put, 13.32), Quinn Murphy (discus, 40.50; javelin, 40.56), Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad (pole vault, 2.74), Alejandro Orozco Kuri (long jump, 6.40) and Cian Nott (triple jump, 11.64) all won their respective events.
St. J’s 4x100 relay team of Coulson Angell, Beardsley, Bugbee and Orozco Kuri (43.6) took the top spot as did SJA’s 4x400 team made up of Sisu Lange, Emmet Cusack, Nott and Ari Levin (4:02.7) and the 4x800 squad of Eames, Nathaniel Bernier, Charlie Krebs and Isaac Lenzini (8:28.7).
Several St. J girls earned individual victories as well, including Ava Purdy (1500m, 5:52.5), Jasmine Engle (3000m, 13:11), Rylee Strohm (300m hurdles, 52.0), Fernanda Bustamante (shot put, 7.07; discus, 18.91), Peyton Qualter (high jump, 1.47), Brooke White (pole vault, 1.82; triple jump, 10.60).
The Hilltopper girls also swept the relays, with the 4x100 team of Siri Dunn, Alexandra Mosher, Anasofia Perez and Leliah Santiago (1:00.4); the 4x400 team of Peggy Fischer, Willa Kantrowitz, Qualter and White (4:28.7); and the 4x800 team of Wisteria Franklin, Ruth Krebs, Johanna Marek and Purdy (11:44.3) each picking up victories.
Hazen’s Lily Castle was first in javelin with a distance of 18.41 m.
NCU GIRLS WIN, BOYS SECOND: In St. Albans, the Falcon girls were victorious while the boys earned a second-place finish.
North Country girls tallied 93 points, besting host BFA-St. Albans (74) as well as Middlebury (69), BFA-Fairfax (42) and Missisquoi (35).
BFA-St. Albans was victorious on the boys side, racking up 109.5 points, followed by North Country (73), Middlebury (64.5), BFA-Fairfax (42) and Missisquoi (32).
NC’s Sabine Brueck led the way with a trio of victories in the 400 meters (1:02.71), high jump (5-2) and triple jump (9.47 meters). Teammates Reeve Applegate (300 hurdles, 54.62) and Amelia Larsen (shot put, 27-6) won as well — as did the 4x400 team of Charli Kellaway, Applegate, Judith Mompel-Serrano and Brueck.
Middlebury’s Jazmyn Hurley (100, 200), BFA-St. Albans’ Kaitlyn Lumbra (1,500, 3,000) and Missisquoi’s Alexandra Bourdeau (discus, pole vault) picked up multiple wins.
Caden Colburn and Liam Beatty paced the Falcon boys, with Colburn won the 100 (12.33) and Beatty claimed the 300 hurdles (44.64).
The Falcons also claimed all three relays. The team of Beatty, Cooper Hodgeman, Vincent Mutter and Colburn won the 4x100 in 48.12; Beatty, Hodgeman, Koyle Dennis and Jason Pelletier won the 4x400 (3:58.52); and the team of Beatty, Pelletier, Jacob Whittum and Alan Esposito took the 4x800.
BFA-St. Albans’ Porter Hurteau won both the 800 and 1,500 while Middlebury’s Eliot Schneider had wins in the 400 and 3000.
BASEBALL
WOODSVILLE 11, LIN-WOOD 1: In Woodsville, Jackson Horne, Jayden Greene (double, RBI) and Ryan Walker (RBI) each had two hits in the Engineers’ season-opening win.
Cam Davidson (double) and Mike Hogan each added two RBI for Woodsville, which held Lin-Wood to just three hits.
The Engineers (1-0) are back in action Saturday at Blue Mountain at 11.
BOYS TENNIS
ST. J 7, MT. MANSFIELD 0: In St. Johnsbury, the defending Division I champion Hilltoppers opened their 2023 campaign with a sweep of the visiting Cougars.
No. 1 Luis Guzman rallied to beat Sam Watson in a tiebreaker while No. 5 Filippo Luccioli came back to pick off Milo Vinson.
The Hilltoppers host North Country on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
Singles: 1. Luis Guzman def. Sam Watson 3-6, 6-0, 10-8; 2. Agustin Gil def. Parker Vinson 6-0, 6-1; 3. Jorge Trade def. Issac Medina 6-2, 6-1; 4. Fernando Gutierrez def. Noah Bushey 6-0, 6-0; 5. Filippo Luccioli def. Milo Vinson 3-6, 6-3, 10-8. Doubles: 1. Riku Momozawa and Alejandro Marquez def. Owen Laniff and Ian Ritter 6-0, 6-0; 2. Andres Burillo and Andres Correa def. Miles Hayes and Dylan Isham 6-0, 6-1.
