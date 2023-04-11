LYNDON CENTER — The Montpelier boys and girls track teams each left Lyndon Institute’s season-opening track and field meet with team victories following Tuesday’s competition.

The Solon girls (112) just squeaked past Lake Region (111) by a single point, followed by Lyndon (63) and Spaulding (41). The Montpelier boys’ win was much more comfortable, posting a score of 181, followed by Spaulding (66), Lake Region (51) and Lyndon (40).

