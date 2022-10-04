LITTLETON — Abbie McCusker put away a ball in front of the cage four minutes into overtime and White Mountains produced a 1-0 win over Littleton in a Division III field hockey clash on Tuesday.
On the winning play, McCusker put the ball in play on a corner. Marjorie Young took a shot, Adrianna Dami tipped it in front of the LHS goalkeeper and McCusker put it in goal.
The shorthanded Crusaders played with nine players to WMR’s 11.
“Both teams had great opportunities to score,” Spartan coach Jeanine LaBounty said. “They played hard and kept us off the scoreboard. They had a strong second quarter with five corners to our one. We controlled most of the fourth, but couldn’t get the ball past the keeper.
“Ciera Challinor controlled the field well for us. We did not string together passes and that was our downfall today. Littleton keeper Makenna Reed was outstanding.”
WMR (4-4-2) host Winnisquam on Thursday. The Crusaders (2-9) visit Bishop Brady on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
HAZEN 3, WINOOSKI 0: In Hardwick, Caitlyn Davison had a goal and an assist as the Wildcats earned their second shutout of the season and their first home victory of the season.
Alexis Christensen and Isabelle Gouon also scored while Maverick Murphy and Taylor Thompson tallied assists in the victory.
Ella Renaud had three saves for Hazen and Ashlyn Parris saved 17 shots for Winooski.
The Cats (2-6-1) host Missisquoi on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
HAZEN 3, PAINE MOUNTAIN 2: Freshman Seville Murphy scored his first two varsity goals, including the tying goal with 2 minutes to play and the game-winner 2 minutes into overtime, as the Cats rallied for a stunning road win.
Jadon Baker finished with two assists while Cody Trudeau scored HU’s opening goal, a strike from 35 yards.
Dow 2-1 late, Murphy got the equalizer on an assist from Morgan Michaud to force overtime. Then Murphy finished the winner on a feed from Baker.
Tyler Rivard had 11 saves for Hazen (4-4-1), which hosts Spaulding on Thursday.
PROFILE 5, LISBON 2: In Bethlehem, Alex Leslie scored twice while Coen Mullins and Pierson Freligh each had a goal and an assist as the Patriots won their sixth straight.
Oran McPhaul tallied on a penalty kick after Pierson was fouled in box for Profile’s fifth goal. The Pats led 2-0 at halftime and 5-0 before the Panthers scored on two late direct kicks.
Profile (11-1) visits Gorham and Lisbon (3-7-1) hosts Groveton, both on Thursday.
