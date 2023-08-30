Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Patriots Push Past Spartans; Crusaders, Mohawks Record Road Shutouts; Profile’s Burger, Lisbon’s Cavanaugh Notch Career Days

WHITEFIELD — Scoreless through the first half, Kaden Brantley (goal, assist) and the Profile Patriots powered home three goals after the break to upend White Mountains, 3-1, in a New Hampshire boys soccer inter-division clash on Tuesday.
Tanner Schmarr broke the silence at the 51-minute mark, taking a deflection from Coen Mullins and heading in the game’s first goal. 13 minutes later, Brantley found Wyatt Lawton for a hard blast from inside the penalty box.
Brantley then tacked on an insurance tally with 10 minutes remaining off a feed from Zack Witcher.
White Mountains’ goal came from Rob Southworth off a corner kick from Josh Ford.
Pats’ goalie Danny Burnell secured the win in goal, outdueling WMR’s Trevor Armstrong, who had six first-half saves.
“We had to move players around to get the continuity and cycling of the ball needed to beat a very aggressive, young White Mountains Regional team,” Patriots coach Doug Kilby said.
Profile (2-0) returns home to take on Pittsburg-Canaan while White Mountains (0-2) will be at Belmont, both on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 9, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 1
In Woodsville, Coby Youngman racked up a hat trick by halftime and finished with a pair of assists to lead the Engineers to a lopsided home-opening victory.
Ryan Walker scored the last Woodsville goal of each half, adding in an assist. The hosts led 5-0 at the break, conceding their first goal of the season in the second half off a corner kick, which trimmed the lead to 6-1.
Ben Taylor, Conner Newcomb, Owen McClintock and Gabe Roy scored for the Engineers and Eli Vasconcelos and Andre Chumbes each had a pair of assists. Landon Kingsbury and Cooper Mayo recorded the other assists.
Ethan Kimball grabbed the win in net for 2-0 Woodsville. Next up is Groveton at home on Tuesday.
COLEBROOK 6, LIN-WOOD 0
In Lincoln, Kolten Dowse had a hat trick and two assists to power the Mohawks to their first win of the season.
Dowse buried the game’s first goal nine minutes in off a through ball from Vincent Santamaria. Dowse returned the favor eight minutes later, setting up a Santamaria score.
John Kyller’s corner found Jacob Grimes for a 3-0 lead, 29 minutes in. Dowse sent an over-the-top ball three minutes later to Keenan Hurlbert for the Mohawks’ fourth goal. The Dowse-Hurlbert combination accounted for Colebrook’s final two goals, Dowse scoring a pair just two minutes apart (41st, 43rd) via Hurlbert deliveries.
Dart Cauller was credited with the shutout for CA.
Colebrook (1-1) heads to Littleton on Thursday.
MOULTONBOROUGH 9, LISBON 1
In Moultonborough, the Panthers opened their season with a one-sided loss.
“We were just outplayed,” coach Todd Fisher said. “We played hard and communicated well. We know what we have to focus on moving forward.”
Lisbon (0-1) looks to rebound Thursday at Groveton.
LITTLETON 7, GROVETON 0
In Groveton, Grady Hadlock and Bode Belyea each scored twice with an assist and Joelvy Perez assisted three times while adding a goal of his own, as the Crusaders grounded the Eagles for a season-opening win.
Perez found Hadlock just seven minutes in, followed by a Blake Fillion goal from Belyea at the 15-minute mark and then a Belyea score via Shiloh Reagey in the 28th for a 3-0 lead.
Perez then set up back-to-back scores a minute apart (43rd, 44th), with goals being scored by Hadlock and Belyea.
Logan Poulton and Perez rounded out the Littleton scoring, making it 7-0 by the 56th minute thanks to helpers from Hadlock and Fillion.
Crusader keeper Kyle Fuentes recorded five saves in the shutout.
“Good start to the season,” LHS coach Luke Driscoll said. “Ross Kelly and Landon Lord played well on defense to help hold the shutout.”
Littleton welcomes Colebrook on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
PROFILE 11, WHITE MOUNTAINS 0
In Whitefield, Evie Burger exploded for five first-half goals as the Patriots jumped all over the Spartans.
Burger’s outburst plus a goal from Elaina Demaggio made it 6-0 at the break. Burger first connected on a header via a feed from Ella McPhaul just two minutes in. The duo linked up three minutes later then Burger secured her hat trick off a rebound from a WMR defender. McPhaul assisted Burger’s fourth goal at the 14-minute mark while the fifth was unassisted; Burger pushing the ball through two central defenders and setting herself up for a blast to the corner and past the outstretched keeper.
Demaggio concluded the half’s scoring, stripping a WMR defender outside the 18, then dribbling into the 18 for a low shot into the side netting.
After the break, the Patriots kept the pedal down. Two tallies from Jaz Fogarty and goals from Mya Brown, Natalie Brantley and Ani Griffiths concluded the scoring.
First, Brown took advantage of the Spartan keeper coming off her line, pushing the ball past and finishing into an empty net at the 42-minute mark. Brantley then scored off an assist from Addison Koehler, Griffiths scored unassisted and Fogarty buried the final two — the first coming off a Griffiths cross and then a through ball from Adora Fresolone.
Both teams play again at home on Thursday, Profile (2-0) against Pittsburg-Canaan and White Mountains (0-1) versus Belmont.
LIN-WOOD 4, COLEBROOK 1
In Lincoln, four different Lin-Wood goal scorers, all coming in the first half, put the Mohawks in a hole they couldn’t dig out of.
MacKenna Mack, Meredith Sabourn, Abishai Corey and Hailey Salz scored for the hosts.
Niomie Nadeau scored in the 52nd minute off a pass from Haley Rossitto.
Lila Perry recorded 16 saves for CA.
“Inexperience, defensive miscues and lack of intensity in the first half and not generating any good offensive opportunities is going to be the story for this young team,” Mohawks coach Katie Parker said.
Colebrook (0-2) is at Littleton on Thursday.
WOODSVILLE 7, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 1
In Woodsville, Kate Vasconcelos notched a hat trick and two assists as the Engineers rolled to victory.
Makayla Walker opened the scoring, followed by Vasconcelos’ first two before Allee Rowe and Lauren Hatch tallied to build a 5-0 halftime advantage. Vasconcelos and Dory Roy scored in the second half for the Engineers.
Walker, Rowe, Reilly Chase, Eyrleigh Hambrick and Eliza Wagstaff added assists.
Wagstaff also recorded five saves in goal, teaming up with Kreya Hogue (save) in the win.
“Big day for Kate Vasconcelos,” Engineers coach Sara Lang said. “Good fundamental soccer was on display today for us with communication, targeted movement and consistent pressure. This is a solid start for the Engineers.”
Woodsville (2-0) hosts Groveton on Tuesday.
LISBON 5, MOULTONBOROUGH 2
In Moultonborough, Hailey Cavanaugh started her senior year with a bang, burying four goals to lead the Panthers to a season-opening victory.
Arya Kimball got Lisbon on the board early, just three minutes in. Cavanaugh then took care of the rest, scoring twice in each half, including sinking a penalty kick.
Goalie Mollie Metcalf picked up the win following a 12-save performance.
“We came out quick today in our first game, ” Lisbon coach Brent Covell said. “We started three 8th graders today and they played with a ton of effort and will continue learning throughout the year. Very proud of the whole team’s effort. Bailey Clark, Emily Choate, Sophie Lafond and Meredith Barnes played great defense.”
The Panthers look to keep things rolling Thursday at Groveton.
GOLF
GORHAM 86, WHITE MOUNTAINS 81, WOODSVILLE 80
At Gorham’s home match, the Huskies claimed a close victory in a three-team match win over the Spartans and Engineers.
Gorham tallied a score of 86, followed by White Mountains (81) and Woodsville (80).
Carson Miller led WMR with a 23, followed by Robert Breault’s 21 and Deagan Stover’s 19.
White Mountains is back in action on Thursday, in a four-team match, hosted by Concord Christian, and includes Belmont and Monadnock. Woodsville will also take part in a four-team match on Thursday, hosted by Littleton, which includes Inter-Lakes and Gorham.
